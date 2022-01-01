Clams in Cheyenne

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheyenne restaurants that serve clams
Central Cafe
3920 Central Avenue, Cheyenne
Avg 4.3
(305 reviews)
clam chowder
$6.00
More about Central Cafe
Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern
6001 N. Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne
No reviews yet
BREADED CLAM STRIPS
$8.25
Delicious lightly breaded fried clams. Served with cocktail sauce.
More about Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern
