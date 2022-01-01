Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Cheyenne

Cheyenne restaurants
Cheyenne restaurants that serve clams

Central Cafe image

 

Central Cafe

3920 Central Avenue, Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (305 reviews)
Takeout
clam chowder$6.00
More about Central Cafe
Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern image

 

Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern

6001 N. Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREADED CLAM STRIPS$8.25
Delicious lightly breaded fried clams. Served with cocktail sauce.
More about Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern

