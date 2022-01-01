Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Cheyenne

Go
Cheyenne restaurants
Toast

Cheyenne restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

400 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (2778 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken$14.50
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
The Metropolitan Downtown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Metropolitan Downtown

1701 Carey Ave., Cheyenne

Avg 4.5 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about The Metropolitan Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Cheyenne

Chili Burgers

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

Map

More near Cheyenne to explore

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (546 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston