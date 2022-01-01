Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Cheyenne

Cheyenne restaurants
Cheyenne restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern image

 

Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern - 6001 N. Yellowstone Road

6001 N. Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$10.65
Grilled and sliced chicken breast, served over a bed of crisp lettuce. Topped with tomato, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, red onions, alfalfa sprouts, croutons and choice of dressing.
More about Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern - 6001 N. Yellowstone Road
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Wyoming Rib & Chop House - Cheyenne

400 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (2778 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken$16.95
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House - Cheyenne

