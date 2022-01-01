Grilled chicken salad in Cheyenne
Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern - 6001 N. Yellowstone Road
6001 N. Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.65
Grilled and sliced chicken breast, served over a bed of crisp lettuce. Topped with tomato, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, red onions, alfalfa sprouts, croutons and choice of dressing.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Wyoming Rib & Chop House - Cheyenne
400 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne
|Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken
|$16.95
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.