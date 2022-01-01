Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Cheyenne

Cheyenne restaurants
Cheyenne restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Accomplice Beer Company

115 W 15th St, Cheyenne

Avg 4.1 (720 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon (Bennies)$13.15
Toasted bagel, Philly cream cheese, cold smoked sockeye salmon, poached eggs, made from scratch hollandaise
More about Accomplice Beer Company
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

400 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (2778 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Grilled$22.95
Cedar Plank Salmon$22.95
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
The Metropolitan Downtown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Metropolitan Downtown

1701 Carey Ave., Cheyenne

Avg 4.5 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon & Sprouts$24.00
More about The Metropolitan Downtown

