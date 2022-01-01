Salmon in Cheyenne
Cheyenne restaurants that serve salmon
More about Accomplice Beer Company
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Accomplice Beer Company
115 W 15th St, Cheyenne
|Smoked Salmon (Bennies)
|$13.15
Toasted bagel, Philly cream cheese, cold smoked sockeye salmon, poached eggs, made from scratch hollandaise
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Wyoming Rib & Chop House
400 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne
|Salmon Grilled
|$22.95
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$22.95
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives