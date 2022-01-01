Tacos in Cheyenne
Cheyenne restaurants that serve tacos
Uncle Charlie's Grill & Tavern
6001 N. Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne
|TACO SALAD
|$9.95
Black olives, fresh tomatoes, taco meat, shredded cheddar cheese and corn chips. Served over lettuce with a southwest dressing.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Accomplice Beer Company
115 W 15th St, Cheyenne
|Taco Pizza
|$13.15
San Marzano sauce, salsa picante, seasoned ground beef, romaine, and shredded mozzarella.