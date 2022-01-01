Go
Toast

Chez Joel

Come in and enjoy!

1119 West Taylor

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Moelleux Au Chocolat$8.50
Profiterole$8.50
Mussels$15.00
FRENCH FRIES$5.00
See full menu

Location

1119 West Taylor

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Busy Burger

No reviews yet

We are moving in the right direction, bringing you what you deserve, and that is the highest quality product that we can get our hands on. busyburger is a unique fast-casual restaurant concept created for an audience of diverse, busy and savvy customers, looking for value, convenience, and delicious food. Helping the world eat better is our mission. We put much love, time and energy into our product, making just about everything by hand from scratch. Giving you our valued customers all-natural ingredients at a reasonable price, in an impeccably clean, fun and modern environment.

Hawkeye's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Join us for your favorite cocktail, cold beer, fantastic food and friendly faces! This true Chicago bar continues to make every patron feel at home!

County BBQ

No reviews yet

Always Smokin'!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston