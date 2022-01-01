Go
Chez Nick

New American Neighborhood restaurant serving fresh local vegetables, handmade pastas and other delicious homemade items!

FRENCH FRIES

1737 York Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh, Housemade Buffalo Sauce, Buttermilk Dressing, Brioche Roll, Kosher Pickles
Nebbiolo Renato Fenocchio$64.00
Kids Pasta$10.00
parmesan & butter
Homemade Mac & Cheese$10.00
shells, three cheese blend
Still Bottled Water$7.00
The Burger$21.00
two smash patties, pat la frieda beef, american cheese, roasted onions, kosher pickles, special sauce, fries
Homemade Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
Roast Chicken KM$14.00
hand cut fries, chicken breast, honey mustard
Lemonade$5.00
Coca-Cola$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1737 York Ave

New York NY

Sunday10:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

