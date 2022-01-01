Chez TJ
Come in and enjoy!
938 Villa St • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
938 Villa St
Mountain View CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
Oren's Hummus
Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.
Steins Beer Garden
STEINS is a full-scale New American restaurant featuring 32 handles of craft and import beers on draft, hand-crafted cocktails and a robust wine and spirits selection. We are heavily engaged in the Bay Area craft beer scene and our all-scratch kitchen proudly serves New American cuisine from Executive Chef Cheke Guzman
Amici's
Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout Mountain View.