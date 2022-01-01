Go
Toast

Chez TJ

Come in and enjoy!

938 Villa St • $$$$

Avg 4.4 (2162 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating

Location

938 Villa St

Mountain View CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oren's Hummus

No reviews yet

Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.

Steins Beer Garden

No reviews yet

STEINS is a full-scale New American restaurant featuring 32 handles of craft and import beers on draft, hand-crafted cocktails and a robust wine and spirits selection. We are heavily engaged in the Bay Area craft beer scene and our all-scratch kitchen proudly serves New American cuisine from Executive Chef Cheke Guzman

Amici's

No reviews yet

Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout Mountain View.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston