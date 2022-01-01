Go
Toast

Chez Vatel Bistro

Chez Vatel Bistro

218 E. Olmos Dr

No reviews yet

Location

218 E. Olmos Dr

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Glass And Plate

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BistroQuick

No reviews yet

Great idea for company meetings or office lunches.
**12 item minimum for delivery**
24 Hour Notice required for delivery orders.
Please call the 210-828-3141 or 210-829-8077 to check availability for same day orders

Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering

No reviews yet

Please note any orders needed within 24 hours must be placed over the phone with a catering manager.

Evolution Restaurant

No reviews yet

EVO, an evolutionary cuisine from Mexico, uses indigenous ingredients from the main gastronomic regions prepared with contemporary methods while respecting tradition. We are taking all safety measures to provide a secure dinning experience. Come try Mexico!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston