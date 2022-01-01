Go
Chez Rosa

French bistro!
Come and enjoy all of our french classics in a cozy atmosphere.

2 ocean avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

fries$7.00
tarragon aioli
demi-baguette$5.00
with side of thyme brown butter
bistro salad$11.00
mixed greens, fine herbs, meyer lemon vinaigrette
CREME BRULEE$11.00
classic crème brulee with seasonal compote
local pork$31.00
cannelini beans, braised red cabbage, pickled mustard seed, prune sauce
steak frites$30.00
grilled strip loin, house frites, aioli, bordelaise sauce
cauliflower$9.00
roasted, tossed with herb dressing
parisienne gnocchi$27.00
mornay sauce, cauliflower, kale, lemon herb crumbs
chocolate terrine$11.00
dried cherries, brandy+fig creme fraiche, brioche
onion soup$12.00
french onion soup, gruyere cheese crostini
Location

2 ocean avenue

KENNEBUNKPORT ME

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
