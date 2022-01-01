Go
Toast

Chi Family Express

Come in and enjoy!

3907 General Electric Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

General Tzo 🌶️$9.95
Choice of meat in our signature General Tzo sauce and garnsihed with broccoli
Chicken Fried Rice$9.09
Diced chicken that is stir fried with plain fried rice, egg, peas, white onion, and scallions
Crab Rangoon$1.05
Fried Wonton Stuffed With Cream Cheese
Mongolian Beef$10.75
Sliced beef with white onion and green onion in a dark sauce on top of fried rice noodles
Fried Dumplings$7.49
General Tzo 🌶️$15.59
Choice of meat in our signature General Tzo sauce and garnsihed with broccoli
Sweet and Sour Chicken$9.99
Breaded, fried chicken with carrots, green pepper, and white onion, with a sweet and sour sauce
Beef and Broccoli$10.75
Sliced beef with broccoli in a dark sauce
Egg Roll$2.25
Order of Crab Rangoon$5.95
6 Fried Wontons Stuffed With Cream Cheese
See full menu

Location

3907 General Electric Road

Bloomington IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joe's Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Baxters American Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

CRAFTED Coffee Brews

No reviews yet

4Seasons II

CRAFTED Coffee Brews

No reviews yet

How Can We Fill Your Cup Today?

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston