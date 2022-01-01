Go
Chi Tea has been nestled in the Chicago area. This cozy establishment highlights our passion for market-fresh ingredients, simple and honest cooking, and an enjoyable atmosphere. Our menu features a selection of original dishes, all made in-house by our team of talented chefs.
​Chi Tea is a Lombard based restaurant established for the purpose of providing gourmet style food, fries and a large assortment of bubble tea drinks. Our restaurant will be that place that brings about a welcoming vibe, a place where our customers can come by themselves or with a group of friends to either hangout or unwind their minds with a book or catch up on some work.
With some of the most delicious and unexpected combinations of ingredients, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Loved by locals and traveling foodies alike, now is the perfect time for you to join us today at Chi Tea.

Popular Items

Banana Pudding$4.25
Combination of fresh bananas, vanilla wafers, and pudding
Chi Sauce$0.50
The Angry Birds$5.69
Popcorn chicken with fries and Chi-sauce on the side
Water Bottle$1.50
Coke Bottle$3.00
Regular Bubble Tea$4.25
Seasoned Fries$3.50
Sprite Bottle$3.00
Coke Zero Bottle$3.00
Large Lemonade$4.25
Location

413 East Roosevelt Road

Lombard IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
