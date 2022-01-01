Chiangmai Thai Kitchen - Terrell
Come in and enjoy!
632 American way
Popular Items
Location
632 American way
Terrell TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Soulman's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
We’re a locally-owned dessert shop specializing in handmade pies in your favorites sizes and flavors, baked fresh daily.
Outlaws Saloon
We are an awesome Honky Tonk with Karaoke and Live Music…. Our Chuckwagon puts out some awesome food!!! You won’t be disappointed
Stiky Ribz BBQ
Come and enjoy some great Texas BBQ!!