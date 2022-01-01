Chiangmai Thai Kitchen

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches & Paciugo Gelato Caffè

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches sandwich shop serves custom-crafted sandwiches, salads, and wraps with over 50 toppings to create your masterpiece.

Paciugo was founded in 2000 based on a secret family gelato recipe and comes from an Italian phrase meaning “messy concoction.”

Our artisanal gelato is natural and made by hand daily, incorporating fresh fruits and Italian chocolates for more than 400 gelato flavor combinations. We also offer a variety of tasty treats such as gelato pops, ice cream sandwiches, macarons, smoothies, shakes, coffee, pastries and more. We also provide catering options for large orders.

