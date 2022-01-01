Go
CHICA

50 Eggs Hospitality Group award winning concept, CHICA, helmed by Celebrity Chef Lorena Garcia, featuring classic renditions and signature interpretations of Latin American cuisine.

501 E Dean St.

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$14.00
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
Southern Street Corn$12.00
chipotle crema, farmer's cheese, fresnos, bacon
Iceberg Wedge Salad$16.00
house-smoked bacon, baby iceberg lettuce, charred corn, tomatoes, avocado, house-made buttermilk ranch dressing
Classic Buttermilk Biscuits$8.00
honey butter, house-made jam -four served-
Chicken & Waffles$36.00
cheddar cheese waffle, spiced watermelon -available gluten free-
Yardbird Fried Chicken for the Family$150.00
(Feeds 6 ppl) 24 pieces of our world famous 27 hour brined chicken, mac & cheese, and biscuits for all
Mashed Potatoes$10.00
fresh chives
Skillet Cornbread$14.00
sharp cheddar, bacon, jalapeño, honey butter
Crispy Brussels$12.00
spiced honey
Lewellyn's Fine Fried Chicken$26.00
1/2 of our famous bird served with honey hot sauce -available gluten free-
Location

501 E Dean St.

Aspen CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
