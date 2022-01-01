Go
Chicago Bagel Authority

CBA is home to Chicago's famous "Steamwiches" (steamed bagel sandwiches)

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

955 W Belmont Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Bagel$7.50
bacon, hard-boiled egg, and American cheese on an egg bagel
Dank N Eggs$9.00
scrambled egg, bacon, roast beef, smoked cheddar cheese, American cheese, honey mustard, and salt and pepper on an everything bagel
Cream Cheese Bagel$4.00
Warm, gooey, deliciousness. Pick a bagel and a cream cheese. We steam, not toast!
Hangover Helper$8.00
scrambled egg, ham, and smoked cheddar cheese on an egg bagel
Sausage Fest$8.00
scrambled egg, sausage, bacon, and American cheese on onion bagel.
Belmont$9.00
maple sausage links, smoked ham, chive cream cheese, jalapeños, scrambled egg, pepperjack cheese and Gouda cheese on an everything bagel.
Much like Belmont, it's a little nasty looking, a little sloppy, a wee bit skanky, but full of personality. So delicious.
Eggosaurus$9.00
bacon, roast beef, scrambled egg, swiss, American, avocado, onions & spicy chipotle mayo on bialy
Sam's Sunrise$6.00
scrambled egg and American cheese on an egg bagel
Egg McMahon$7.50
sausage, scrambled egg, and American cheese on a bialy
The Dude$8.00
bacon, scrambled egg, jalapeños, American cheese, on an egg everything bagel
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

955 W Belmont Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
