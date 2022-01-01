Go
We are moving in the right direction, bringing you what you deserve, and that is the highest quality product that we can get our hands on. busyburger is a unique fast-casual restaurant concept created for an audience of diverse, busy and savvy customers, looking for value, convenience, and delicious food. Helping the world eat better is our mission. We put much love, time and energy into our product, making just about everything by hand from scratch. Giving you our valued customers all-natural ingredients at a reasonable price, in an impeccably clean, fun and modern environment.

1120 W TAYLOR ST

Popular Items

Impossible$8.99
Plant-Based Pattie, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Red Onion or Grilled Onion, Spicy Busy Sauce Served on Butter Toasted Bun
Mini Beef$2.99
Mini Pattie, All-Natural Beef, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Red Onion or Grilled Onion, Spicy Busy Sauce Served on Butter Toasted Bun
Onion Rings$2.99
Light and Crispy Onion Rings
Pizza Puff$3.79
Super Crispy, Filled with Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce
Dog$4.49
Portobello$6.99
Fry$2.99
Idaho Potatoes, Super Crispy, Skin-On Golden Hand-Cut Fries
Mini Turkey$2.99
Mini Pattie, All-Natural Turkey, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Red Onion or Grilled Onion, Spicy Busy Sauce Served on Butter Toasted Bun
Dbl Turkey$8.99
Double Pattie, All-Natural Turkey, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Red Onion or Grilled Onion, Spicy Busy Sauce Served on Butter Toasted Bun
Busy Burger$6.99
Single Pattie, All-Natural Beef, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Red Onion, Spicy Busy Sauce Served on Buttery Toasted Bun
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
