Chicago Curry House
Open today 8:00 AM - 10:30 PM
No reviews yet
899 South Plymouth Ct
Chicago, IL 60605
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Location
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago IL 60605
Nearby restaurants
Flaco's Tacos
Pick up and enjoy!
Sociale Chicago
Fun, friendly, fresh, neighborhood-inspired dining. Translated from the Italian word for "social", this concept delivers diverse and elevated comfort foods, accented by a community-focused casual setting.
Sono Wood Fired
Pickup, Curbside or Delivery Only. Authentic Tuscany-influenced cuisine featuring handcrafted wood fired pizza, starters, salads and dessert. Since our founding in 2010, Sono Wood Fired has received four Michelin Recommendations, recognizing our commitment to quality preparation and thoughtful sourcing.
Pacino's Classic Italian
Sicily meets South Loop! Your neighborhood Italian restaurant offering a full bar including an extensive wine list, beer, and signature cocktails. Our dishes include a wide range of classically inspired antipasti, pizza, salads, seafood, fresh pastas and more!