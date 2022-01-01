Go
899 South Plymouth Ct

Chicago, IL 60605

Popular Items

Naan$4.00
Flatbread made with white flour, dry yeast, salt, water, a hint of yogurt, and baked in a clay tandoor oven.
Garlic Naan$4.50
A tandoori naan baked with garlic and cilantro.
Palak Paneer$16.00
Delicately spiced creamed spinach cooked with fresh, homemade paneer. AKA Sag Paneer. Served with Steamed Basmati Rice.
Vegetable Samosa$6.99
Cone pastry stuffed with a blend of herbs and spices, mixed with green peas and potatoes, and finally deep-fried in vegetable oil. Served with house special tamarind and mint/cilantro chutney.
Mango Lassi$4.00
Churned yogurt mix with sweet mango puree served chilled.
Chicken Makhani$16.95
AKA Butter Chicken. Makhani is an Indian word meaning "with butter". Therefore, this is a dish cooked in a rich creamy sauce made with butter or ghee, onions, tomatoes, mild spices. Served with Steamed Basmati Rice.
Tandoori Butter Naan$4.00
Flatbread made with white flour, dry yeast, salt, water, a hint of yogurt, and baked in a IndianTtandoor oven.
Lamb Samosa - ( 2 pcs)$6.99
Cone pastry stuffed with a blend of herbs and spices, mixed with minced lamb, and finally deep-fried in
vegetable oil. Served with house special tamarind and mint/cilantro chutney
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Boneless cubes of chicken roasted in a clay tandoor oven and folded into a creamy sauce with aromatic spices. Served with Steamed Basmati Rice.
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 pm

Location

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago IL 60605

