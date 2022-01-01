Chicago Heights restaurants you'll love

Chicago Heights restaurants
Toast
  • Chicago Heights

Chicago Heights's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Chicago Heights restaurants

ENZO'S image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ENZO'S

1710 Chicago Rd, Chicago Heights

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The ‘Super’ Italian Beef$10.95
X-Large 18 Thin Crust Cheese$23.95
The ‘Original ’ Italian Beef$7.39
More about ENZO'S
Burrito Station image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Burrito Station

33 W Sauk Trail Road, South Chicago Heights

Avg 3 (52 reviews)
Takeout
More about Burrito Station
Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch - Chicago Heights image

 

Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch - Chicago Heights

222 Dixie Highway, Chicago Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch - Chicago Heights
Ta Canijo - Sauk Village image

 

Ta Canijo - Sauk Village

1445 East Sauk Trail, Sauk Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
QUESADILLA$2.00
CHEESE ONLY
QUESADILLA CON CARNE$3.00
W/ MEAT
FOUNTAIN DRINK$1.89
More about Ta Canijo - Sauk Village
