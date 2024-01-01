Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago restaurants you'll love

Chicago restaurants
  • Chicago

Chicago's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffee & tea
Breakfast & brunch
Mexican & Tex-mex
Bars & lounges
Seafood
Brewpubs & breweries
Burgers
Sandwich
BBQ
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Mediterranean
Salad
Food trucks
Thai
Indian
Dessert & ice cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & smoothies
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin american
Korean
Soul food
Middle eastern
Must-try Chicago restaurants

Mustard Seed Kitchen image

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen - Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Half Chicken$18.99
1/2 Chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy
Cajun Fettucine$19.99
Cajun shrimp and andouille sausage on a bed of fettuccine with a creamy tomato sauce, green & red peppers, and onion
MSK Double Smash Burger$16.99
2 1/4# beef patties, American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle and seasoned mayo served on a brioche bun
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen - Mustard Seed Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Smoke by Crunch. - Smoke by Crunch.

6255 North Mccormick Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bbq Back Rib ( Limited availability )$56.00
Pulled Chicken$19.00
Kielbasa$22.00
More about Smoke by Crunch. - Smoke by Crunch.
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian image

 

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Chicago-Devon

2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Samosa Chat$10.95
Smashed samosa topped with spiced chickpeas, diced onions, yogurt, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, chat masala, sev, and cilantro.
Samosa Plate (2 Pc)$2.99
Triangular pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and lentils. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
Chole Bhature$12.95
Masala chickpeas with 2 bhatura (Fried Bread) served with halwa, pickle, sweet yogurt, and onions. Bhatura is made with all-purpose flour and yogurt.
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Chicago-Devon
Consumer pic

 

Stax Cafe - Little Italy

1401 W Taylor St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2 eggs your way$5.00
black pepper bacon$5.50
Lumberjack Skillet$17.50
More about Stax Cafe - Little Italy
Consumer pic

 

ROCKS northcenter - 4138 North Lincoln Avenue

4138 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Wings TG$16.75
Ten jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with celery and either smoked ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Schubert Street TG$17.75
Cheddar, Gouda, chopped bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomato and chipotle BBQ sauce served on a pretzel roll. All burgers include two four oz. patties cooked medium.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap TG$16.25
Grilled chicken tossed in our Buffalo sauce (or try it Angry!!), shredded lettuce, tomato basil tortilla and your choice of smoked ranch or blue cheese dressing.
More about ROCKS northcenter - 4138 North Lincoln Avenue
Longman & Eagle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Longman & Eagle

2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4859 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Plant Based Burger$19.00
Beyond Beef Double Smashburger, White American Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Dijonnaise, Served w/ French Fries
Double Smashburger$19.00
Slagel Farm Beef Double Smashburger, White American Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Dijonnaise,
Served w/ French Fries
Citrus & Burrata$18.00
Blood Orange, Mandarin, Olive, Sesame, Chili, Toasted Focaccia
More about Longman & Eagle
Consumer pic

 

Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe - Prudential Plaza - Wildberry Prudential 130 E. Randolph St

130 East Randolph Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Two Eggs Any Style$16.00
Two Eggs Any Style with Choice of: Veggie Patties, Bacon, Sausage Links/Patties, Turkey Sausage, Turkey Bacon, Corned Beef Hash, or Ham. Served with Hash Browns or Fruit and Toast or Pancakes.
Los Altos Benedict$20.00
English Muffin, Chorizo Pork Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Poached Eggs, Chipotle Hollandaise, Pico De Gallo, Hash Browns
Garden Skillet$20.00
Hash Browns, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Two Eggs, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli
More about Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe - Prudential Plaza - Wildberry Prudential 130 E. Randolph St
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

2011 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TENDERS$11.50
white bread + dill pickles + your choice of sauce
BUTTERMILK BISCUIT$2.95
CREAMY MAC & CHEESE$5.00
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's BBQ

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Milt's Burger$20.00
Char-burger topped with brisket chili, "bacon," crispy onion and bbq aioli.
Half BBQ Chicken$24.00
Applewood-smoked chicken served with house bbq sauces on the side. Prepared fresh daily for dinner service (4pm), subject to availability.
Char-Burger$14.00
Ground beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
More about Milt's BBQ
Consumer pic

 

RICA AREPA - Armitage

4253 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arepitas Sampler$15.00
5 plain mini-arepas with up to 3 choices of fillings: beef, chicken, white cheese, black beans, reina pepiada, gouda cheese
La Parrillera$16.25
Sirloin steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, handmade cheese, and guac sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. This item may
Empanada Pabellon (JUST 1) SOLO 1$9.00
Shredded beef, black beans, cheese and sweet plantains (all in one)
More about RICA AREPA - Armitage
Consumer pic

 

La Fiesta Restaurant

3333 W 111th St Unit A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GROUND BEEF TACO$3.50
Please select upto 5 toppings. Add quantity at the bottom of the customization screen.
ENCHILADA POBLANO DINNER$16.00
THREE ENCHILADAS COVERED WITH OUR DELICIOUS BROWN MOLE SAUCE, TOPPED WITH MELTED CHIHUAHUA CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS
STEAK BOTANA SUPREMA$22.00
STEAK POUNDED THIN BETWEEN FLOUR TORTILLAS WITH MELTED CHEESE. CUT & SERVED WITH LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, GUAC TOMOTILLO & RANCHERO SAUCE.
More about La Fiesta Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Body Energy Club The Loop - 200 West Monroe Street

200 West Monroe Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Goddess$10.99
24 oz / 32 g protein. Coconut milk, avocado, spinach, kale, banana, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Pistachio Dreaming$10.99
24 oz / 34 g protein. Almond milk, banana, chlorophyll, walnuts, coconut ribbons, sesame seeds,organic dates, pistachio butter, BEC protein. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Tuna Salad$6.99
More about Body Energy Club The Loop - 200 West Monroe Street
Consumer pic

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Half Rack$26.00
Award winning 1.75 pound baby back ribs with original BBQ sauce. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
Half Rack & Fried Shrimp$38.00
3 Shrimp, butterflied & panko crusted in house, fried to a golden brown, lemon, cocktail sauce.
Choice of soup or salad and any side.
Half Rack$24.00
Your choice of side dish. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
More about Gale Street Inn
Bungalow by Middle Brow image

PIZZA

Bungalow by Middle Brow

2840 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Special: Soppressata + Hot Honey (or, Sunday afternoon on a patio in Bushwick in 2008) - Takeout$22.00
tomato, soppresata + honey. // The Chicago Department of Public Health advises that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.
Sausage Pizza - Takeout$21.00
olive. mozzarella. parm/salt/evoo.
Special: Potato + Leek Pizza$20.00
Creamed leeks, potatoes, caciocavallo, italian salsa verde, fried capers. add house-smoked trout roe!
More about Bungalow by Middle Brow
Consumer pic

 

Dark Matter Coffee - Caravanserai

2901 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel$3.00
Steingold's of Chicago
Drip Coffee$2.50
Hot Coffee
Empanada$6.00
Cafe Tola
More about Dark Matter Coffee - Caravanserai
Takito Kitchen image

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Shrimp$3.95
Corn tortilla, 2 Large shrimp, Morita Aioli, Chicharron, Strawberry pico de gallo
Crispy Fish$3.95
Corn tortilla, tilapia, coconut custard, coleslaw (purple cabbage, red onions, carrots), basil, and toasted coconut
Queso Fundido$13.00
Melted cheese: chihuahua/manchego, pickled garlic, jalapeno peppers, sautéed crimini, earthy mushrooms
More about Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
Aztec Dave's Cantina image

 

Aztec Dave's Cantina

1143 N California Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gucamole n Chips$10.00
Chips, Pomegranite, Cilantro
Burro Asada$15.00
Crema, Avocado, Frijoles, Chihuahua, Lettuce, Tomato
Tortilla Chips$4.00
Fresh Chips
More about Aztec Dave's Cantina
Main pic

 

Weather Mark Tavern - 1503 South Michigan Avenue

1503 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
*The 1503$17.00
1/2lb angus beef, housemade bbq, cheddar,smoked Applewood bacon, crispy onions ) Burgers served with steak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup,mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4
Chicago Philly$17.50
grilled steak or chicken, caramelized onions, peppers,mushrooms, swiss, american or cheddar, dinner steak roll or pitabread / Sandwiches served with steak fries or sweet potato friesSubstitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes ormixed vegetables $4
"ANCHORS AWAY" Fish Fry$18.50
cruzan black strap rum battered cod, steak fries, housemade red cabbage slaw, housemade dill tartar
More about Weather Mark Tavern - 1503 South Michigan Avenue
Peach's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Peach's Restaurant on 47th Street

4652 S King Dr, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Peach's Special$15.45
2 eggs any style with choice of meat. Choice of house potatoes or grits & pancakes or toast. Meat options = turkey bacon, pork bacon or pork sausage. Upgrade to duck bacon or chicken sausage for $2.00 upcharge.
Hangover Chicken Thighs & Fries$13.95
Fried chicken thighs tossed in our house made signature sweet & spicy hangover sauce served with fries.
Shrimp & Grits$18.95
Shrimp with garlic cream sauce, pork bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions. Served with garlic texas toast.
More about Peach's Restaurant on 47th Street
Consumer pic

 

Sausage King Grill

2436 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Supreme Funchwrap$12.00
Your know what's in it. If you don't, feel free to ask so we can make fun of you...
Extra Big Ass Fries$7.50
(Read the damn name)
G - Spot | Spicy$14.00
Our classic G-Spot sandwich, but with our homemade harissa added for an extra zip. Not for Wussies.
More about Sausage King Grill
Consumer pic

 

Gotham Bagels Magnificent Mile -

162 E Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Half Dozen Bagels$13.06
Choose 6 bagels
Cream Cheese 8oz$7.35
House whipped cream cheese
Brighton Beach$16.95
Premium Atlantic cold-smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, arugula, & capers. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
More about Gotham Bagels Magnificent Mile -
Main pic

 

Mr. Greek Gyros - Taylor Street - 1416 West Taylor Street

1416 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Gyros Plate$13.69
Fries and Salad Served with 1 Pita Bread
#9 Chicken Philly$11.99
Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions and Cheese on French Bread
#2 Chicken Breast on Pita$11.68
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo
More about Mr. Greek Gyros - Taylor Street - 1416 West Taylor Street
All Together Now image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Marz CBD Cherry Lime Basil Shrub Soda$5.00
Sparkling cherry lime basil shrub with 30mg of hemp derived CBD. No alcohol, yes CBD.
French Exit$13.00
Underground Meats Salami, Pleasant Ridge Reserve Cheese, Aioli, Mustard, Demi Baguette
Green Salad$7.00
Revol Farms Greens, Sarvecchio Cheese, Tarragon Dressing
More about All Together Now
PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA image

 

PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA - Chicago

1039 North Western Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PEPPERONI$33.00
HOUSEMADE RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, EZZO'S PEPPERONI, PARMESAN, BASIL
BIG RICE KRISPIE TREAT$3.00
TASTY AND REAL BIG. MADE IN HOUSE!
MISO MUSHROOM$33.00
BLACK GARLIC TOFU SAUCE, WHITE MISO CARMELIZED ONIONS, SOY SAUCE ROASTED MUSHROOMS, LEMON VINAGRETTE, CHIVES
More about PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA - Chicago
Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai - 5957 West Belmont Avenue

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California$7.00
crab stick, cucumber, avocado, masago
Godzilla$15.00
Shrimp tempura, green onion ,masago, cream cheese, avocado, crunchy outside, unagi sauce, wasabi mayo
Shrimp Tempura$8.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, unagi sauce
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai - 5957 West Belmont Avenue
Banner pic

 

The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop

521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jumbo Wings & Fries$17.92
Jumbo chicken wings*, buffalo or spicy BBQ sauce, fries, carrot and celery sticks, ranch or blue cheese dressing
X-Large Thin-Cheese Build Your Own$24.00
16" Build Your Own Tavern Style Thin Crust
Garlic Breadsticks$9.98
Warm breadsticks, garlic butter, romano cheese, served with marinara and ranch for dipping
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
Main pic

 

Bazaar Meat, Bar Mar & Café by the River

110 n wacker, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Pressed Ham & Cheese$10.00
Butcher & Larder Smoked Ham, Los Cameros Cheese, Dijon Mustard on peasant bread
BLT$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on bread
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Fried chicken thigh, brava sauce, garlic mayo, piparra peppers on a po' boy.
More about Bazaar Meat, Bar Mar & Café by the River
Banner pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 09 - Stan's Donuts 535

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
Delivery
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Assorted Stan's Selection$18.05
An assortment of six donuts: two Standard, two Specialty and two Doughboy picked by our Stan's team.
Dozen Specialties$32.25
Twelve of our Specialty donuts of your choice.
Vanilla Glazed Cruller$2.30
French style donut coated in vanilla glaze and drizzled with chocolate.
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 09 - Stan's Donuts 535
Consumer pic

 

Eli Tea Bar - Chicago - 5507 N Clark St

5507 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
London Fog Bubble$0.00
A twist on the traditional london fog.
Made with our vanilla lavender earl grey tea, brown sugar, and milk. Includes boba.
High caffeine.
Dirty Thai Chai Bubble$5.00
Half Thai chai half cold brew coffee
High in caffeine.
Matcha Mango Bubble$0.00
Iced and made with real mango juice, brown sugar, and milk. Includes boba.
Topped with a small amount of matcha green tea.
Very low caffeine.
Can be made caffeine free without adding matcha on top.
More about Eli Tea Bar - Chicago - 5507 N Clark St
Main pic

 

Farm Bar Ravenswood

1970 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$12.00
Ellsworth Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Spicy Curd Sauce (VEG)
Pistachio Cavatelli$23.00
Parmesan, Roasted Garlic, Toasted Pistachio, Basil, Fresh Cavatelli Pasta, Endive, Lemon, Calabrian Chili (VEG)
Classic Burger*$20.00
2 4oz Slagel Farms 60-day Dry Aged Beef Blend Patties, American & Hook’s Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Vidalia Onions, Farm Bar Secret Sauce, Butter Lettuce, Pickles, Fries
More about Farm Bar Ravenswood

