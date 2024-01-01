Chicago restaurants you'll love
Chicago's top cuisines
Must-try Chicago restaurants
Mustard Seed Kitchen - Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Half Chicken
|$18.99
1/2 Chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy
|Cajun Fettucine
|$19.99
Cajun shrimp and andouille sausage on a bed of fettuccine with a creamy tomato sauce, green & red peppers, and onion
|MSK Double Smash Burger
|$16.99
2 1/4# beef patties, American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle and seasoned mayo served on a brioche bun
Smoke by Crunch. - Smoke by Crunch.
6255 North Mccormick Road, Chicago
|Bbq Back Rib ( Limited availability )
|$56.00
|Pulled Chicken
|$19.00
|Kielbasa
|$22.00
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Chicago-Devon
2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago
|Samosa Chat
|$10.95
Smashed samosa topped with spiced chickpeas, diced onions, yogurt, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, chat masala, sev, and cilantro.
|Samosa Plate (2 Pc)
|$2.99
Triangular pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and lentils. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
|Chole Bhature
|$12.95
Masala chickpeas with 2 bhatura (Fried Bread) served with halwa, pickle, sweet yogurt, and onions. Bhatura is made with all-purpose flour and yogurt.
Stax Cafe - Little Italy
1401 W Taylor St, Chicago
|2 eggs your way
|$5.00
|black pepper bacon
|$5.50
|Lumberjack Skillet
|$17.50
ROCKS northcenter - 4138 North Lincoln Avenue
4138 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Wings TG
|$16.75
Ten jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with celery and either smoked ranch or blue cheese dressing.
|Schubert Street TG
|$17.75
Cheddar, Gouda, chopped bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomato and chipotle BBQ sauce served on a pretzel roll. All burgers include two four oz. patties cooked medium.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap TG
|$16.25
Grilled chicken tossed in our Buffalo sauce (or try it Angry!!), shredded lettuce, tomato basil tortilla and your choice of smoked ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Longman & Eagle
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago
|Plant Based Burger
|$19.00
Beyond Beef Double Smashburger, White American Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Dijonnaise, Served w/ French Fries
|Double Smashburger
|$19.00
Slagel Farm Beef Double Smashburger, White American Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Dijonnaise,
Served w/ French Fries
|Citrus & Burrata
|$18.00
Blood Orange, Mandarin, Olive, Sesame, Chili, Toasted Focaccia
Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe - Prudential Plaza - Wildberry Prudential 130 E. Randolph St
130 East Randolph Street, Chicago
|Two Eggs Any Style
|$16.00
Two Eggs Any Style with Choice of: Veggie Patties, Bacon, Sausage Links/Patties, Turkey Sausage, Turkey Bacon, Corned Beef Hash, or Ham. Served with Hash Browns or Fruit and Toast or Pancakes.
|Los Altos Benedict
|$20.00
English Muffin, Chorizo Pork Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Poached Eggs, Chipotle Hollandaise, Pico De Gallo, Hash Browns
|Garden Skillet
|$20.00
Hash Browns, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Two Eggs, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli
Roost Chicken & Biscuits
2011 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
|TENDERS
|$11.50
white bread + dill pickles + your choice of sauce
|BUTTERMILK BISCUIT
|$2.95
|CREAMY MAC & CHEESE
|$5.00
Milt's BBQ
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Milt's Burger
|$20.00
Char-burger topped with brisket chili, "bacon," crispy onion and bbq aioli.
|Half BBQ Chicken
|$24.00
Applewood-smoked chicken served with house bbq sauces on the side. Prepared fresh daily for dinner service (4pm), subject to availability.
|Char-Burger
|$14.00
Ground beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
RICA AREPA - Armitage
4253 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago
|Arepitas Sampler
|$15.00
5 plain mini-arepas with up to 3 choices of fillings: beef, chicken, white cheese, black beans, reina pepiada, gouda cheese
|La Parrillera
|$16.25
Sirloin steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, handmade cheese, and guac sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. This item may
|Empanada Pabellon (JUST 1) SOLO 1
|$9.00
Shredded beef, black beans, cheese and sweet plantains (all in one)
La Fiesta Restaurant
3333 W 111th St Unit A, Chicago
|GROUND BEEF TACO
|$3.50
Please select upto 5 toppings. Add quantity at the bottom of the customization screen.
|ENCHILADA POBLANO DINNER
|$16.00
THREE ENCHILADAS COVERED WITH OUR DELICIOUS BROWN MOLE SAUCE, TOPPED WITH MELTED CHIHUAHUA CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS
|STEAK BOTANA SUPREMA
|$22.00
STEAK POUNDED THIN BETWEEN FLOUR TORTILLAS WITH MELTED CHEESE. CUT & SERVED WITH LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, GUAC TOMOTILLO & RANCHERO SAUCE.
Body Energy Club The Loop - 200 West Monroe Street
200 West Monroe Street, Chicago
|Green Goddess
|$10.99
24 oz / 32 g protein. Coconut milk, avocado, spinach, kale, banana, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
|Pistachio Dreaming
|$10.99
24 oz / 34 g protein. Almond milk, banana, chlorophyll, walnuts, coconut ribbons, sesame seeds,organic dates, pistachio butter, BEC protein. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
|Tuna Salad
|$6.99
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Half Rack
|$26.00
Award winning 1.75 pound baby back ribs with original BBQ sauce. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
|Half Rack & Fried Shrimp
|$38.00
3 Shrimp, butterflied & panko crusted in house, fried to a golden brown, lemon, cocktail sauce.
Choice of soup or salad and any side.
|Half Rack
|$24.00
Your choice of side dish. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
Bungalow by Middle Brow
2840 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Special: Soppressata + Hot Honey (or, Sunday afternoon on a patio in Bushwick in 2008) - Takeout
|$22.00
tomato, soppresata + honey. // The Chicago Department of Public Health advises that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.
|Sausage Pizza - Takeout
|$21.00
olive. mozzarella. parm/salt/evoo.
|Special: Potato + Leek Pizza
|$20.00
Creamed leeks, potatoes, caciocavallo, italian salsa verde, fried capers. add house-smoked trout roe!
Dark Matter Coffee - Caravanserai
2901 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Bagel
|$3.00
Steingold's of Chicago
|Drip Coffee
|$2.50
Hot Coffee
|Empanada
|$6.00
Cafe Tola
Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
2013 West Division Street, Chicago
|Crispy Shrimp
|$3.95
Corn tortilla, 2 Large shrimp, Morita Aioli, Chicharron, Strawberry pico de gallo
|Crispy Fish
|$3.95
Corn tortilla, tilapia, coconut custard, coleslaw (purple cabbage, red onions, carrots), basil, and toasted coconut
|Queso Fundido
|$13.00
Melted cheese: chihuahua/manchego, pickled garlic, jalapeno peppers, sautéed crimini, earthy mushrooms
Aztec Dave's Cantina
1143 N California Ave, Chicago
|Gucamole n Chips
|$10.00
Chips, Pomegranite, Cilantro
|Burro Asada
|$15.00
Crema, Avocado, Frijoles, Chihuahua, Lettuce, Tomato
|Tortilla Chips
|$4.00
Fresh Chips
Weather Mark Tavern - 1503 South Michigan Avenue
1503 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|*The 1503
|$17.00
1/2lb angus beef, housemade bbq, cheddar,smoked Applewood bacon, crispy onions ) Burgers served with steak fries or sweet potato fries Substitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup,mashed potatoes or mixed vegetables $4
|Chicago Philly
|$17.50
grilled steak or chicken, caramelized onions, peppers,mushrooms, swiss, american or cheddar, dinner steak roll or pitabread / Sandwiches served with steak fries or sweet potato friesSubstitute tater tots $2, side salad, soup, mashed potatoes ormixed vegetables $4
|"ANCHORS AWAY" Fish Fry
|$18.50
cruzan black strap rum battered cod, steak fries, housemade red cabbage slaw, housemade dill tartar
Peach's Restaurant on 47th Street
4652 S King Dr, Chicago
|Peach's Special
|$15.45
2 eggs any style with choice of meat. Choice of house potatoes or grits & pancakes or toast. Meat options = turkey bacon, pork bacon or pork sausage. Upgrade to duck bacon or chicken sausage for $2.00 upcharge.
|Hangover Chicken Thighs & Fries
|$13.95
Fried chicken thighs tossed in our house made signature sweet & spicy hangover sauce served with fries.
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.95
Shrimp with garlic cream sauce, pork bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions. Served with garlic texas toast.
Sausage King Grill
2436 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Beef Supreme Funchwrap
|$12.00
Your know what's in it. If you don't, feel free to ask so we can make fun of you...
|Extra Big Ass Fries
|$7.50
(Read the damn name)
|G - Spot | Spicy
|$14.00
Our classic G-Spot sandwich, but with our homemade harissa added for an extra zip. Not for Wussies.
Gotham Bagels Magnificent Mile -
162 E Superior, Chicago
|Half Dozen Bagels
|$13.06
Choose 6 bagels
|Cream Cheese 8oz
|$7.35
House whipped cream cheese
|Brighton Beach
|$16.95
Premium Atlantic cold-smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, arugula, & capers. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
Mr. Greek Gyros - Taylor Street - 1416 West Taylor Street
1416 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|Gyros Plate
|$13.69
Fries and Salad Served with 1 Pita Bread
|#9 Chicken Philly
|$11.99
Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onions and Cheese on French Bread
|#2 Chicken Breast on Pita
|$11.68
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Marz CBD Cherry Lime Basil Shrub Soda
|$5.00
Sparkling cherry lime basil shrub with 30mg of hemp derived CBD. No alcohol, yes CBD.
|French Exit
|$13.00
Underground Meats Salami, Pleasant Ridge Reserve Cheese, Aioli, Mustard, Demi Baguette
|Green Salad
|$7.00
Revol Farms Greens, Sarvecchio Cheese, Tarragon Dressing
PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA - Chicago
1039 North Western Avenue, Chicago
|PEPPERONI
|$33.00
HOUSEMADE RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, EZZO'S PEPPERONI, PARMESAN, BASIL
|BIG RICE KRISPIE TREAT
|$3.00
TASTY AND REAL BIG. MADE IN HOUSE!
|MISO MUSHROOM
|$33.00
BLACK GARLIC TOFU SAUCE, WHITE MISO CARMELIZED ONIONS, SOY SAUCE ROASTED MUSHROOMS, LEMON VINAGRETTE, CHIVES
Kaze Sushi & Thai - 5957 West Belmont Avenue
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|California
|$7.00
crab stick, cucumber, avocado, masago
|Godzilla
|$15.00
Shrimp tempura, green onion ,masago, cream cheese, avocado, crunchy outside, unagi sauce, wasabi mayo
|Shrimp Tempura
|$8.00
shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, unagi sauce
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Jumbo Wings & Fries
|$17.92
Jumbo chicken wings*, buffalo or spicy BBQ sauce, fries, carrot and celery sticks, ranch or blue cheese dressing
|X-Large Thin-Cheese Build Your Own
|$24.00
16" Build Your Own Tavern Style Thin Crust
|Garlic Breadsticks
|$9.98
Warm breadsticks, garlic butter, romano cheese, served with marinara and ranch for dipping
Bazaar Meat, Bar Mar & Café by the River
110 n wacker, Chicago
|Hot Pressed Ham & Cheese
|$10.00
Butcher & Larder Smoked Ham, Los Cameros Cheese, Dijon Mustard on peasant bread
|BLT
|$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on bread
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Fried chicken thigh, brava sauce, garlic mayo, piparra peppers on a po' boy.
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 09 - Stan's Donuts 535
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|1/2 Dozen Assorted Stan's Selection
|$18.05
An assortment of six donuts: two Standard, two Specialty and two Doughboy picked by our Stan's team.
|Dozen Specialties
|$32.25
Twelve of our Specialty donuts of your choice.
|Vanilla Glazed Cruller
|$2.30
French style donut coated in vanilla glaze and drizzled with chocolate.
Eli Tea Bar - Chicago - 5507 N Clark St
5507 N Clark St, Chicago
|London Fog Bubble
|$0.00
A twist on the traditional london fog.
Made with our vanilla lavender earl grey tea, brown sugar, and milk. Includes boba.
High caffeine.
|Dirty Thai Chai Bubble
|$5.00
Half Thai chai half cold brew coffee
High in caffeine.
|Matcha Mango Bubble
|$0.00
Iced and made with real mango juice, brown sugar, and milk. Includes boba.
Topped with a small amount of matcha green tea.
Very low caffeine.
Can be made caffeine free without adding matcha on top.
Farm Bar Ravenswood
1970 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$12.00
Ellsworth Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Spicy Curd Sauce (VEG)
|Pistachio Cavatelli
|$23.00
Parmesan, Roasted Garlic, Toasted Pistachio, Basil, Fresh Cavatelli Pasta, Endive, Lemon, Calabrian Chili (VEG)
|Classic Burger*
|$20.00
2 4oz Slagel Farms 60-day Dry Aged Beef Blend Patties, American & Hook’s Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Vidalia Onions, Farm Bar Secret Sauce, Butter Lettuce, Pickles, Fries