Albany Park restaurants you'll love

Must-try Albany Park restaurants

Thai Town Chicago image

 

Thai Town Chicago

4461 n Pulaski ave, chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Khao Soy$11.00
Tom. Kha
Curry Fried Rice (Khao-Phad-Ka-Ree)$11.00
More about Thai Town Chicago
Kale My Name image

SALADS

Kale My Name

3300 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mac Balls$12.00
Fried Mac and Cheddar Cheese Balls
Ranch Dressing on the side [GF, SF]
4 MacBalls come in one order. Feel free to add one more.
Buffalo Tofu Wrap$15.00
Fried Tofu, Buffalo Sauce, Kale, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Ranch Sauce [GF]
Cauliflower Wings$13.00
Buffalo or BBQ
Carrot and Ranch Dressing On The Side [GF, SF]
More about Kale My Name
Ruby's Fast Food image

 

Ruby's Fast Food

3740 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (276 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bangsilog$11.80
Pan-fried milkfish marinated in vinegar, garlic & savory spices served with two fried eggs and fried garlic rice
Crispy Pata$22.80
Seasoned & deep-fried pork hock served with garlic rice and dipping sauce.
Lumpia Shanghai$8.80
Minced pork and vegetables served with ginger fruit sauce.
More about Ruby's Fast Food
