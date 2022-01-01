Albany Park restaurants you'll love
Thai Town Chicago
4461 n Pulaski ave, chicago
|Popular items
|Khao Soy
|$11.00
|Tom. Kha
|Curry Fried Rice (Khao-Phad-Ka-Ree)
|$11.00
SALADS
Kale My Name
3300 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mac Balls
|$12.00
Fried Mac and Cheddar Cheese Balls
Ranch Dressing on the side [GF, SF]
4 MacBalls come in one order. Feel free to add one more.
|Buffalo Tofu Wrap
|$15.00
Fried Tofu, Buffalo Sauce, Kale, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Ranch Sauce [GF]
|Cauliflower Wings
|$13.00
Buffalo or BBQ
Carrot and Ranch Dressing On The Side [GF, SF]
Ruby's Fast Food
3740 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Bangsilog
|$11.80
Pan-fried milkfish marinated in vinegar, garlic & savory spices served with two fried eggs and fried garlic rice
|Crispy Pata
|$22.80
Seasoned & deep-fried pork hock served with garlic rice and dipping sauce.
|Lumpia Shanghai
|$8.80
Minced pork and vegetables served with ginger fruit sauce.