Andersonville restaurants you'll love

Go
Andersonville restaurants
Toast

Andersonville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Andersonville restaurants

Vincent image

 

Vincent

1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STEAK FRITES$32.00
Hanger steak, black garlic bordelaise, frites.
KABOCHA SQUASH SOUP$13.00
Roasted kabocha, cream, chives, apple.
BEET SALAD$13.00
Red and golden beets, goat cheese-yogurt, quinoa, fresh herbs, almonds, radish.
More about Vincent
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$10.95
Homemade, beer battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of marinara, ranch, BBQ, mild, buffalo, honey mustard, creamy garlic or gorgonzola.
Caesar Salad$9.95
Mixed Greens, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, and baked croutons.
Gluten Free Ancient Grain Medium 12" Pizza$16.00
Ancient Grain Par Baked Pizza Crust
Naturally Free of Gluten/Wheat, Casein/Dairy, Soy Egg & Rice.
Ing: Smart Flour (tapioca, sorghum, amaranth, teff flour), water, potato starch, modified tapioca starch, sorghum flour, olive oil, sugar, agave, flax seed meal, yeast, salt, xanthan gum, guar gum, baking powder, baking soda, canola oil.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
anteprima image

 

anteprima

5316 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Octopus$14.00
wood grilled octopus, red fresno peppers, potatoes, red onion, parsley, lemon, olive oil
Full Orecchiette$19.00
spicy lamb sausage, bitter greens, chillis, pecorino
Beet Salad$10.00
roasted beets, spinach, gorgonzola, toasted almonds
More about anteprima
Boca Loca Cantina Aville image

 

Boca Loca Cantina Aville

1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$10.00
flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheeses, roasted chilis, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
Nachos$10.00
Corn tortillas, refried beans, white queso with green chilis, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapeño
Chicken Pozole Verde Soup (Bowl)$13.00
Shredded lettuce, radishes, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas
More about Boca Loca Cantina Aville
Fat Chris's Pizza and Such image

PIZZA • SALADS

Fat Chris's Pizza and Such

1706 W Foster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2133 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Chubbies (Pepperoni Rolls)$13.20
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, carefully rolled into our hand-tossed dough and baked to perfection. Our Chubbies are best when dipped in ranch or marinara sauce
1 Chubby (Pepperoni Rolls)$2.20
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, carefully rolled into our hand-tossed dough and baked to perfection. Our Chubbies are best when dipped in ranch or marinara sauce
Motor City Cheesy Sticks$8.50
Our Detroit Style dough sprinkled with garlic and covered with a blend of cheeses and served with your choice of ranch or marinara sauce.
More about Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar image

 

Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar

5557 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wednesday 12-22 “Santa” Wines$35.00
While there is no wine coming out of the North Pole (at least not yet!), we’ll take a look at some of the ‘Santa’ wine regions in California and all their offerings.
New Years Eve Dinner TO GO$95.00
Six courses including Wine Pairings. Priced per person. Please specify: Pan Roasted Scallops with Champagne Cream Sauce OR Beef Tenderloin with Gorganzola. Each served with Truffle Risotto and Grilled Asparagus.
Saturday 1-29 Wines of New Zealand$35.00
Much more than Sauvignon Blanc, we’ll explore both the north and south islands, experience the Bordeaux Blends, it’s rich topography and discuss why Kim Crawford has such a hold on the market.
More about Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Andersonville

Arugula Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Andersonville to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

West Rogers Park

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Irving Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston