Andersonville restaurants you'll love

More about Vincent
Vincent
1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|STEAK FRITES
|$32.00
Hanger steak, black garlic bordelaise, frites.
|KABOCHA SQUASH SOUP
|$13.00
Roasted kabocha, cream, chives, apple.
|BEET SALAD
|$13.00
Red and golden beets, goat cheese-yogurt, quinoa, fresh herbs, almonds, radish.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.95
Homemade, beer battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of marinara, ranch, BBQ, mild, buffalo, honey mustard, creamy garlic or gorgonzola.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Mixed Greens, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, and baked croutons.
|Gluten Free Ancient Grain Medium 12" Pizza
|$16.00
Ancient Grain Par Baked Pizza Crust
Naturally Free of Gluten/Wheat, Casein/Dairy, Soy Egg & Rice.
Ing: Smart Flour (tapioca, sorghum, amaranth, teff flour), water, potato starch, modified tapioca starch, sorghum flour, olive oil, sugar, agave, flax seed meal, yeast, salt, xanthan gum, guar gum, baking powder, baking soda, canola oil.
More about anteprima
anteprima
5316 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Octopus
|$14.00
wood grilled octopus, red fresno peppers, potatoes, red onion, parsley, lemon, olive oil
|Full Orecchiette
|$19.00
spicy lamb sausage, bitter greens, chillis, pecorino
|Beet Salad
|$10.00
roasted beets, spinach, gorgonzola, toasted almonds
More about Boca Loca Cantina Aville
Boca Loca Cantina Aville
1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheeses, roasted chilis, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
|Nachos
|$10.00
Corn tortillas, refried beans, white queso with green chilis, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapeño
|Chicken Pozole Verde Soup (Bowl)
|$13.00
Shredded lettuce, radishes, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas
More about Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
PIZZA • SALADS
Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
1706 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|6 Chubbies (Pepperoni Rolls)
|$13.20
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, carefully rolled into our hand-tossed dough and baked to perfection. Our Chubbies are best when dipped in ranch or marinara sauce
|1 Chubby (Pepperoni Rolls)
|$2.20
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, carefully rolled into our hand-tossed dough and baked to perfection. Our Chubbies are best when dipped in ranch or marinara sauce
|Motor City Cheesy Sticks
|$8.50
Our Detroit Style dough sprinkled with garlic and covered with a blend of cheeses and served with your choice of ranch or marinara sauce.
More about Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar
Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar
5557 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wednesday 12-22 “Santa” Wines
|$35.00
While there is no wine coming out of the North Pole (at least not yet!), we’ll take a look at some of the ‘Santa’ wine regions in California and all their offerings.
|New Years Eve Dinner TO GO
|$95.00
Six courses including Wine Pairings. Priced per person. Please specify: Pan Roasted Scallops with Champagne Cream Sauce OR Beef Tenderloin with Gorganzola. Each served with Truffle Risotto and Grilled Asparagus.
|Saturday 1-29 Wines of New Zealand
|$35.00
Much more than Sauvignon Blanc, we’ll explore both the north and south islands, experience the Bordeaux Blends, it’s rich topography and discuss why Kim Crawford has such a hold on the market.