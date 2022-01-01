Andersonville bars & lounges you'll love
Vincent
1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago
Popular items
STEAK FRITES
$32.00
Hanger steak, black garlic bordelaise, frites.
KABOCHA SQUASH SOUP
$13.00
Roasted kabocha, cream, chives, apple.
BEET SALAD
$13.00
Red and golden beets, goat cheese-yogurt, quinoa, fresh herbs, almonds, radish.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
Popular items
Chicken Fingers
$10.95
Homemade, beer battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of marinara, ranch, BBQ, mild, buffalo, honey mustard, creamy garlic or gorgonzola.
Caesar Salad
$9.95
Mixed Greens, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, and baked croutons.
Gluten Free Ancient Grain Medium 12" Pizza
$16.00
Ancient Grain Par Baked Pizza Crust
Naturally Free of Gluten/Wheat, Casein/Dairy, Soy Egg & Rice.
Ing: Smart Flour (tapioca, sorghum, amaranth, teff flour), water, potato starch, modified tapioca starch, sorghum flour, olive oil, sugar, agave, flax seed meal, yeast, salt, xanthan gum, guar gum, baking powder, baking soda, canola oil.
Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar
5557 N Clark Street, Chicago
Popular items
Wednesday 12-22 "Santa" Wines
$35.00
While there is no wine coming out of the North Pole (at least not yet!), we’ll take a look at some of the ‘Santa’ wine regions in California and all their offerings.
New Years Eve Dinner TO GO
$95.00
Six courses including Wine Pairings. Priced per person. Please specify: Pan Roasted Scallops with Champagne Cream Sauce OR Beef Tenderloin with Gorganzola. Each served with Truffle Risotto and Grilled Asparagus.
Saturday 1-29 Wines of New Zealand
$35.00
Much more than Sauvignon Blanc, we’ll explore both the north and south islands, experience the Bordeaux Blends, it’s rich topography and discuss why Kim Crawford has such a hold on the market.