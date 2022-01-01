Clams in Andersonville
Vincent
1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago
|SPAGHETTI & CLAMS
|$30.00
Little neck clams, cherry tomato, fennel, leeks, bacon, n'duja, tarragon.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Baked Clams
|$12.95
12 little neck clams baked with seasoned bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, & minced prosciutto served in a clam sauce.
|Linguini w/White Clam Sauce
|$20.95
Whole and chopped clams simmered in white wine with olive oil, butter, garlic, scallions, parsley and oregano & tossed with linguini pasta.