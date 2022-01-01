Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Andersonville

Andersonville restaurants
Andersonville restaurants that serve clams

Vincent image

 

Vincent

1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
SPAGHETTI & CLAMS$30.00
Little neck clams, cherry tomato, fennel, leeks, bacon, n'duja, tarragon.
More about Vincent
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Clams$12.95
12 little neck clams baked with seasoned bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, & minced prosciutto served in a clam sauce.
Linguini w/White Clam Sauce$20.95
Whole and chopped clams simmered in white wine with olive oil, butter, garlic, scallions, parsley and oregano & tossed with linguini pasta.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville

