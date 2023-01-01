Gnocchi in Andersonville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Andersonville restaurants that serve gnocchi
Vincent
1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1026 reviews)
GNOCCHI
$28.00
Wild mushroom blend, porcini sauce, pesto, parmigiana.
More about Vincent
anteprima
5316 N. Clark St., Chicago
No reviews yet
Half Gnocchi
$15.00
slow cooked tomato, mozzarella, arugula pesto
More about anteprima
