Kale salad in
Andersonville
/
Chicago
/
Andersonville
/
Kale Salad
Andersonville restaurants that serve kale salad
Vincent
1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1026 reviews)
KALE SALAD
$15.00
Lacinato kale, almonds, radicchio, dried cranberries, feta, sherry vin
More about Vincent
anteprima
5316 N. Clark St., Chicago
No reviews yet
Tuscan Kale Salad
$10.00
roasted squash, apples, goat cheese, toasted almonds, balsamic
More about anteprima
