Avondale restaurants you'll love
Avondale's top cuisines
Must-try Avondale restaurants
More about En Passant
En Passant
3010 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Risotto
|$20.00
arborio rice, parmesan, shitake, beech, oyster mushrooms
|Super Smash Burger
|$15.00
Slagel Farms dry aged double smashpatty, balsamic onion jam, Marie rose sauce, brioche bun
|Oatmeal Cream Pies
|$8.00
A classic.
More about Soul & Smoke
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Soul & Smoke
3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
Bread & Butter Pickles, Original BBQ Sauce, Potato Bun
|Grilled Buttermilk Wings
|$15.00
Buttermilk Brined Grilled Wings. Choice of BBQ, Cajun Buffalo or Jerk Sauce.
7 Wings
*Gluten Free
Chicken from Harrison's Poultry Farm
|Smoked Brisket
|$30.00
Smoked and sliced brisket by the pound, Original BBQ Sauce.
*Gluten Free
More about Brew Brew Coffee & Tea
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea
3832 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Asiago Bagel
|$3.00
|Drip
|Tomato and Basil Quiche
|$5.25
More about Judy's Pizza - Chicago
Judy's Pizza - Chicago
3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.99
Breaded and fried cheese. Comes with your choice of sauce. Side includes 5 pieces and a platter includes 10.
|Chicken Wings
|$9.99
Breaded and fried spicy wings. Comes with your choice of sauce. Side includes 5 pieces and a platter includes 10.
|Thin Crust Judy's Special
Crispy crust with a tomato & mozzarella base layered with sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions.
More about Revolution Brewing
Revolution Brewing
3340 N KEDZIE AVE, CHICAGO
|Popular items
|Blackberry Finn - 4 pack
|$40.00
This bemusing, bepurpled curiosity is the result of blending double bourbon barrel-aged dry English Barleywine and an intrepid volume of unfermented blackberries. Restrained malt sweetness, hefty tannins, vanilla-laden American oak, and sweet, tart blackberry combine to make an “extreme” beer which retains a decidedly playful accessibility. Enjoy now or store cold.
15.7% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans
|Freedom Lemonade - 6 pack
|$11.00
Our new evolution of the Freedom Session Sours made with real fruit. Freedom Lemonade is made by blending sour ale with cane sugar, lemon juice concentrate, and natural lemon flavor. This perfect blend of ingredients brings the character and refreshment of a pitcher of lemonade to a can of craft beer. Like Revolution’s other fruit-forward beers, Freedom Lemonade will appeal to drinkers who typically reach for a seltzer or white wine option. It’s refreshing and sessionable at 4.5% ABV.
|Dark Mode - 4 pack
|$30.00
A blend of chocolate malt, traditional roasted barley, and debittered black malt lend this Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Milk Stout its nebulous, void-like hue without harsh, detracting astringency to make your mouth sad. Golden oats enhance body while a dash of applewood smoked malt provides the gentlest expression of smoldering depth. Go dark now or store cold. 13.8% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans