Avondale restaurants you'll love

Toast

Avondale's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Avondale restaurants

En Passant image

 

En Passant

3010 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Risotto$20.00
arborio rice, parmesan, shitake, beech, oyster mushrooms
Super Smash Burger$15.00
Slagel Farms dry aged double smashpatty, balsamic onion jam, Marie rose sauce, brioche bun
Oatmeal Cream Pies$8.00
A classic.
More about En Passant
Soul & Smoke image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Soul & Smoke

3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Bread & Butter Pickles, Original BBQ Sauce, Potato Bun
Grilled Buttermilk Wings$15.00
Buttermilk Brined Grilled Wings. Choice of BBQ, Cajun Buffalo or Jerk Sauce.
7 Wings
*Gluten Free
Chicken from Harrison's Poultry Farm
Smoked Brisket$30.00
Smoked and sliced brisket by the pound, Original BBQ Sauce.
*Gluten Free
More about Soul & Smoke
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea image

 

Brew Brew Coffee & Tea

3832 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Asiago Bagel$3.00
Drip
Tomato and Basil Quiche$5.25
More about Brew Brew Coffee & Tea
Judy's Pizza - Chicago image

 

Judy's Pizza - Chicago

3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Breaded and fried cheese. Comes with your choice of sauce. Side includes 5 pieces and a platter includes 10.
Chicken Wings$9.99
Breaded and fried spicy wings. Comes with your choice of sauce. Side includes 5 pieces and a platter includes 10.
Thin Crust Judy's Special
Crispy crust with a tomato & mozzarella base layered with sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions.
More about Judy's Pizza - Chicago
Revolution Brewing image

 

Revolution Brewing

3340 N KEDZIE AVE, CHICAGO

Avg 4.5 (275 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blackberry Finn - 4 pack$40.00
This bemusing, bepurpled curiosity is the result of blending double bourbon barrel-aged dry English Barleywine and an intrepid volume of unfermented blackberries. Restrained malt sweetness, hefty tannins, vanilla-laden American oak, and sweet, tart blackberry combine to make an “extreme” beer which retains a decidedly playful accessibility. Enjoy now or store cold.
15.7% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans
Freedom Lemonade - 6 pack$11.00
Our new evolution of the Freedom Session Sours made with real fruit. Freedom Lemonade is made by blending sour ale with cane sugar, lemon juice concentrate, and natural lemon flavor. This perfect blend of ingredients brings the character and refreshment of a pitcher of lemonade to a can of craft beer. Like Revolution’s other fruit-forward beers, Freedom Lemonade will appeal to drinkers who typically reach for a seltzer or white wine option. It’s refreshing and sessionable at 4.5% ABV.
Dark Mode - 4 pack$30.00
A blend of chocolate malt, traditional roasted barley, and debittered black malt lend this Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Milk Stout its nebulous, void-like hue without harsh, detracting astringency to make your mouth sad. Golden oats enhance body while a dash of applewood smoked malt provides the gentlest expression of smoldering depth. Go dark now or store cold. 13.8% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans
More about Revolution Brewing
Hawaiian Bros image

CHICKEN

Hawaiian Bros

3517 N Spaulding, Chicago

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hawaiian Bros
Kuma's Corner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kuma's Corner

2900 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (11819 reviews)
Takeout
More about Kuma's Corner
