Chicago American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Chicago
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd
1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Popular items
|House Style
|$9.99
coleslaw, dill pickles, chipotle ranch
|House Style Meal
|$15.99
Our House Style Sandwich with your choice of any two sides!
|JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL
|$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Popular items
|Full Rack
|$36.00
Your choice of side dish. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
|Loaf of Bread
|$2.00
Served with two honey butters.
|Just Ribs
|$33.00
Just a whole rack of ribs with extra sauce on the side. (GF)
Vincent
1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|STEAK FRITES
|$32.00
Hanger steak, black garlic bordelaise, frites.
|KABOCHA SQUASH SOUP
|$13.00
Roasted kabocha, cream, chives, apple.
|BEET SALAD
|$13.00
Red and golden beets, goat cheese-yogurt, quinoa, fresh herbs, almonds, radish.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Split-Rail
2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Split-Rail Bar Burger
|$18.00
Two 3 oz smash patties, topped with American cheese, pickles, sliced tomatoes & onions, shredded lettuce, and special sauce (contains pickles!) on a sesame bun. This is a classic smash burger, so it will be cooked well-done. Comes with french fries and ketchup in the side.
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$8.00
Our homemade matzo balls are light, fluffy and flavorful! This soup is simple, with one large matzo ball, roasted Freebird chicken, and a savory broth made from fresh Freebird chicken as well. Warming and wonderful for a rainy day!
|Biscuit
|$5.00
Served with our homemade chile-maple butter
SANDWICHES
Peach's Restaurant
4652 S King Dr, Chicago
|Popular items
|Peach's Special
|$13.95
2 eggs any style with choice of meat. Choice of house potatoes or grits & pancakes or toast. Meat options = turkey bacon, pork bacon or pork sausage. Upgrade to duck bacon or chicken sausage for $2.00 upcharge.
|Breakfast Bowl
|$12.95
Duck bacon, house potatoes, sweet peppers, onions, spinach, topped with 1 egg any style & cheddar cheese.
|Salmon Croquettes & Grits
|$16.95
Wild caught, fresh baked salmon croquettes served on top of cheese grits.
The Dearborn
145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$23.00
|House Salad
|$8.00
|The Dearborn Burger
|$20.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Boards for Compact Gatherings (2-3 People)
|$30.00
Festive, seasonal, special selections of our favorite artisan cheeses and meats. Cheese Boards come with 4 cheeses. Cheese + Meat Boards have 3 cheeses and 2 meats. Boards are served with preserves, cornichons + raw honey. Everything comes on a sturdy, table-ready, reusable wood board. * * * If placing a same-day order, please allow an additional 45 minutes of preparation time on top of the pickup/delivery time you select. * * *
|Roast Beef Dip
|$14.00
Roast Beef, Housemade Pickles, Red Cabbage Kraut, Havarti Cheese, Caraway Rye Bread, Dipping Jus
|Smashed White Bean
|$11.00
White Beans, Feta, Horseradish, Herb Pistou, Pickled Shallot, Focaccia.
Please be aware that this sandwich cannot be made without feta.
Marvin's Food & Fuel
954 w Fulton Market, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fries
|$6.00
Marvin's Special Sauce, Ketchup
|Old School Skirt Steak
|$26.00
Burnt Onions, Garlic Whipped Potatoes
|Simple Green Salad
|$9.00
Little Gem Lettuce, Radish, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Wine Vinaigrette
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|TRIO OF TACOS
Click for available options. A matching set of 3 tacos topped with diced red onion, sour cream, cojita cheese, and cilantro. Side of jalapeno rice & beans and house-made salsa. Al pastor does contain flour that cannot be removed.
|ROSEMARY CHICKEN CLUB
|$14.00
Rosemary grilled chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, bacon, guacamole, chipotle aioli, lettuce & tomato; brioche toast
|THE CLASSIC
|$12.00
A build-your-own 1/2 lb burger, sesame seed bun, LTOP. Choice of side.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chirish Burger
|$16.50
Irish cheddar, Irish bacon rasher, American bacon, onion jam, garlic mayo + lettuce, tomato, onion house made pickles
|Pub Chicken Wings 8
|$15.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
|Pub Chicken Wings 15
|$23.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Famous Corn Bread
|$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
|BBQ Rib Tips Bucket
|$32.00
Slow Smoke Barbecued char and chopped, spare rib ends. Rib Tip Bucket includes 2 potato choice and extra Carson’s Signature BBQ Sauce (serves 2-3)
|BBQ Baby Backs 1/2
|$23.00
Half Slab of Carson’s Legendary Barbecued Baby Back ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue.
*Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
GRILL
Village Tap
2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Ellsworth Farms White cheddar, tempura battered with a side of house made chipotle ranch.
|Bacon & Egg Burger
|$15.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, bacon and sunny side up egg with a side of fries
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made pickles with a side of fries
The Exchange
224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Tuscan Kale Salad
|$17.00
almonds, dates, goat cheese, garlic vinaigrette
|Seasonal Vegetable Soup
|$8.00
cannellini beans, kale, yellow squash, tomatoes
*broth contains chicken stock
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
cilantro, star anise, grapefruit
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Au Cheval Chicago
800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$13.95
Garlic sourdough crumbs, parmesan and classic caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$16.95
Triple patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
|Single Cheeseburger
|$14.95
Double patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Black Sheep
2535 W Peterson Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Basket of French Fries
|$6.00
Basket full of golden fried, skin-on fries served with ranch and BBQ for dipping
|Burger
|$10.00
1/2 lb fresh angus patty cooked to order with romaine, tomato, onion and pickle spear on a brioche bun and served with a side of golden skin on french fries
|Black Sheep
|$14.00
Our signature best seller! Toppe with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, thick bacon slices, cheddar, american, swiss, romaine and tomato on a brioche bun
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Trivoli Tavern
114 N Green St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Sizzling Shrimp Scampi
|$23.95
Garlic bread, chilies & parsley.
|Steamed Broccoli
|$12.95
Beurre monté and fresh lemon. (gluten free)
|Creamed Sweet Corn
|$10.95
(gluten free)
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|**Egg White Delight
|$12.00
Egg whites cooked with garden fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low-fat mozzarella cheese
|**Chorizo Skillet
|$12.00
Festive mix of chorizo, onion, tomato, black beans, queso fresco and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream. Sided with green salsa
|**Gyro Sandwich
|$10.00
Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Bar and Restaurant
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago
|Popular items
|Regular (10")
|$12.99
Build Your Own Pizza With Any And All Toppings You Wish.
|The Aoili Experience
|$9.99
A Juicy 1/2lb Halal Burger Made Fresh With Pickle, Caramelized Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, and Your Choice Of Aoili.
|Extra Large (16")
|$19.99
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wings (8 ct)
|$12.00
8 ct. Bone-In Wings with your Choice of Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Sweet Teriyaki, Buffalo, Habanero Heat, Honey BBQ, Buffa-Que (combination of Buffalo & Honey BBQ)
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce.
NOTE: You can choose between 1 Sauce for the 8 Wings or split the order between 2 different Sauces of 4 Wings each.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$11.95
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
|Thin Crust 16"
|$18.95
Build your own thin crust pizza... Cheese Pizza plus add your toppings.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gemini
2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|G Burger
|$17.00
monterey jack cheese, pancetta crisp, shaved onion, shredded lettuce, gemini aioli, fries, brioche bun
|Roasted 1/2 Chicken
|$23.00
potato-bacon hash, citrus-thyme jus
|Southern Fried Chicken
|$28.00
honey biscuit, mashed potatoes and gravy, housemade hot sauce
Prime Tacos
1314 West 18th Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Quesa Birria Tacos - 3 Tacos & Consomé $15
|$15.00
3 tacos of braised beef, melted cheese topped with onion and cilantro in a fried corn
|Torta
|$15.00
Toasted Bread, grilled cheese , Beans , lettuce, tomatoes , & Choice of Birria /Asada / Beyond meat
|Quesadillias Grande
|$13.00
Steak/Birria / Beyond meat , onion , cilantro , cheese
Flat & Point
3524 West Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Potato Bagel Sandwich
|$10.00
Scallion schmear, potato pancake, fried egg. Vegetarian. (Option to add bacon.)
|Bagel & Breads
|$4.50
House made sourdough everything bagel. Get plain, toasted with choice of schmear, or schmear on the side!
|Side of Schmear
Click for options
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
1962 N. Halsted, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$18.95
apple cider battered, french fries, tartar sauce
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
miller's farm chicken thigh, mayo, dill pickle, coleslaw, served with side of fries & coleslaw
|Oysters on the Half Shell (ea)
|$3.75
individual oyster shucked to order, packed on ice, served with cucumber mignonette & cocktail sauce. call us for today's variety.
En Passant
3010 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Risotto
|$20.00
arborio rice, parmesan, shitake, beech, oyster mushrooms
|Super Smash Burger
|$15.00
Slagel Farms dry aged double smashpatty, balsamic onion jam, Marie rose sauce, brioche bun
|Oatmeal Cream Pies
|$8.00
A classic.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
N Clark St., Chicago
|Popular items
|So Stoked
|$6.99
Stoke Elite Nut and Seed Butter, banana, organic honey, vanilla whey protein and almond milk. [370 cals, 19g protein, 36g net carbs]
|Spinach & Pesto Bar-rito
|$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan [670 cals, 47g protein, 39g net carbs]
|Healthy Club Wrap
|$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [690 cals, 51g protein, 40g net carbs]
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken thigh with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun
|Hush Puppies
|$6.00
Three Sisters cornmeal, Slagel Family Farms ham hock, cream cheese, scallions, served with spicy mayonnaise
|French Fries
|$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce
Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies and your choice of salsa roja or roasted tomatillo Verde sauce - topped with sour cream and cilantro Served with rice and beans
|Tres Queso Fundido
|$12.00
Three mexican melted cheeses in a skillet - served with flour tortillas
|Single Taco (1)
One taco, choice of toppings, choice of tortilla
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Sociale Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Printers Row Breakfast
|$12.00
SAT & SUN, UNTIL 3 PM ONLY. Two sunny eggs, bacon, breakfast sausage, crispy smashed potatoes, Bay's English Muffin
|Crispy Chicken Club
|$18.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, gruyere, crispy prosciutto (pork), lettuce, tomato, house pickles, chili aioli.
Choice of fries, house made chips or side salad.
*$4 upcharge for Truffle Fries
|Sociale Prime Burger
|$22.00
Half-pound 100% usda prime beef, 3-year aged deer creek cheddar, applewood smoked bacon (pork), charred red onion, tomato chutney, fried sunny side up egg* (Yes!...it is a runny egg!), toasted brioche bun.
Choice of fries, house made chips or side salad.
*$4 upcharge for Truffle Fries
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
151 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Berry Good
|$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, strawberries, blueberries, agave and banana [220 cals, 15g protein, 31g net carbs]
|Hot Beauty Brew Latte
|$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
|PB&J
|$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, organic peanut butter, blueberries, strawberries and organic agave nectar [330 cals, 19g protein, 25g net carbs]
The Perch Kitchen & Tap
1932 W Division St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Brussels Salad
|$13.00
arugula, dried blueberries, bacon, almonds, manchego cheese, lemon vinaigrette
|Skillet Cornbread
|$10.00
served with maple-honey butter
|Filet Sliders
|$16.00
bleu cheese, mayo, candied red onion