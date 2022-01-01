Chicago American restaurants you'll love

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Style$9.99
coleslaw, dill pickles, chipotle ranch
House Style Meal$15.99
Our House Style Sandwich with your choice of any two sides!
JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
Gale Street Inn image

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Full Rack$36.00
Your choice of side dish. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
Loaf of Bread$2.00
Served with two honey butters.
Just Ribs$33.00
Just a whole rack of ribs with extra sauce on the side. (GF)
Vincent image

 

Vincent

1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STEAK FRITES$32.00
Hanger steak, black garlic bordelaise, frites.
KABOCHA SQUASH SOUP$13.00
Roasted kabocha, cream, chives, apple.
BEET SALAD$13.00
Red and golden beets, goat cheese-yogurt, quinoa, fresh herbs, almonds, radish.
Split-Rail image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Split-Rail

2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Split-Rail Bar Burger$18.00
Two 3 oz smash patties, topped with American cheese, pickles, sliced tomatoes & onions, shredded lettuce, and special sauce (contains pickles!) on a sesame bun. This is a classic smash burger, so it will be cooked well-done. Comes with french fries and ketchup in the side.
Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Our homemade matzo balls are light, fluffy and flavorful! This soup is simple, with one large matzo ball, roasted Freebird chicken, and a savory broth made from fresh Freebird chicken as well. Warming and wonderful for a rainy day!
Biscuit$5.00
Served with our homemade chile-maple butter
Peach's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Peach's Restaurant

4652 S King Dr, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peach's Special$13.95
2 eggs any style with choice of meat. Choice of house potatoes or grits & pancakes or toast. Meat options = turkey bacon, pork bacon or pork sausage. Upgrade to duck bacon or chicken sausage for $2.00 upcharge.
Breakfast Bowl$12.95
Duck bacon, house potatoes, sweet peppers, onions, spinach, topped with 1 egg any style & cheddar cheese.
Salmon Croquettes & Grits$16.95
Wild caught, fresh baked salmon croquettes served on top of cheese grits.
The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$23.00
House Salad$8.00
The Dearborn Burger$20.00
All Together Now image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Boards for Compact Gatherings (2-3 People)$30.00
Festive, seasonal, special selections of our favorite artisan cheeses and meats. Cheese Boards come with 4 cheeses. Cheese + Meat Boards have 3 cheeses and 2 meats. Boards are served with preserves, cornichons + raw honey. Everything comes on a sturdy, table-ready, reusable wood board. * * * If placing a same-day order, please allow an additional 45 minutes of preparation time on top of the pickup/delivery time you select. * * *
Roast Beef Dip$14.00
Roast Beef, Housemade Pickles, Red Cabbage Kraut, Havarti Cheese, Caraway Rye Bread, Dipping Jus
Smashed White Bean$11.00
White Beans, Feta, Horseradish, Herb Pistou, Pickled Shallot, Focaccia.
Please be aware that this sandwich cannot be made without feta.
Marvin's Food & Fuel image

 

Marvin's Food & Fuel

954 w Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$6.00
Marvin's Special Sauce, Ketchup
Old School Skirt Steak$26.00
Burnt Onions, Garlic Whipped Potatoes
Simple Green Salad$9.00
Little Gem Lettuce, Radish, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Wine Vinaigrette
The Bar on Buena image

 

The Bar on Buena

910 West Buena Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TRIO OF TACOS
Click for available options. A matching set of 3 tacos topped with diced red onion, sour cream, cojita cheese, and cilantro. Side of jalapeno rice & beans and house-made salsa. Al pastor does contain flour that cannot be removed.
ROSEMARY CHICKEN CLUB$14.00
Rosemary grilled chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, bacon, guacamole, chipotle aioli, lettuce & tomato; brioche toast
THE CLASSIC$12.00
A build-your-own 1/2 lb burger, sesame seed bun, LTOP. Choice of side.
Corcoran's Grill & Pub image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chirish Burger$16.50
Irish cheddar, Irish bacon rasher, American bacon, onion jam, garlic mayo + lettuce, tomato, onion house made pickles
Pub Chicken Wings 8$15.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Pub Chicken Wings 15$23.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Carson's Ribs image

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Famous Corn Bread$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
BBQ Rib Tips Bucket$32.00
Slow Smoke Barbecued char and chopped, spare rib ends. Rib Tip Bucket includes 2 potato choice and extra Carson’s Signature BBQ Sauce (serves 2-3)
BBQ Baby Backs 1/2$23.00
Half Slab of Carson’s Legendary Barbecued Baby Back ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue.
*Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.00
Ellsworth Farms White cheddar, tempura battered with a side of house made chipotle ranch.
Bacon & Egg Burger$15.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, bacon and sunny side up egg with a side of fries
Cheeseburger$14.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made pickles with a side of fries
Consumer pic

 

The Exchange

224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuscan Kale Salad$17.00
almonds, dates, goat cheese, garlic vinaigrette
Seasonal Vegetable Soup$8.00
cannellini beans, kale, yellow squash, tomatoes
*broth contains chicken stock
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
cilantro, star anise, grapefruit
Au Cheval Chicago image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Au Cheval Chicago

800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (7429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Caesar Salad$13.95
Garlic sourdough crumbs, parmesan and classic caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.
Double Cheeseburger$16.95
Triple patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Single Cheeseburger$14.95
Double patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Black Sheep image

 

Black Sheep

2535 W Peterson Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of French Fries$6.00
Basket full of golden fried, skin-on fries served with ranch and BBQ for dipping
Burger$10.00
1/2 lb fresh angus patty cooked to order with romaine, tomato, onion and pickle spear on a brioche bun and served with a side of golden skin on french fries
Black Sheep$14.00
Our signature best seller! Toppe with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, thick bacon slices, cheddar, american, swiss, romaine and tomato on a brioche bun
Trivoli Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Trivoli Tavern

114 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sizzling Shrimp Scampi$23.95
Garlic bread, chilies & parsley.
Steamed Broccoli$12.95
Beurre monté and fresh lemon. (gluten free)
Creamed Sweet Corn$10.95
(gluten free)
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
**Egg White Delight$12.00
Egg whites cooked with garden fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low-fat mozzarella cheese
**Chorizo Skillet$12.00
Festive mix of chorizo, onion, tomato, black beans, queso fresco and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream. Sided with green salsa
**Gyro Sandwich$10.00
Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread
Seven Bar and Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Bar and Restaurant

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (351 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular (10")$12.99
Build Your Own Pizza With Any And All Toppings You Wish.
The Aoili Experience$9.99
A Juicy 1/2lb Halal Burger Made Fresh With Pickle, Caramelized Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, and Your Choice Of Aoili.
Extra Large (16")$19.99
Consumer pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings (8 ct)$12.00
8 ct. Bone-In Wings with your Choice of Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Sweet Teriyaki, Buffalo, Habanero Heat, Honey BBQ, Buffa-Que (combination of Buffalo & Honey BBQ)
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce.
NOTE: You can choose between 1 Sauce for the 8 Wings or split the order between 2 different Sauces of 4 Wings each.
Classic Cheeseburger$11.95
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Thin Crust 16"$18.95
Build your own thin crust pizza... Cheese Pizza plus add your toppings.
Gemini image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gemini

2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (3048 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
G Burger$17.00
monterey jack cheese, pancetta crisp, shaved onion, shredded lettuce, gemini aioli, fries, brioche bun
Roasted 1/2 Chicken$23.00
potato-bacon hash, citrus-thyme jus
Southern Fried Chicken$28.00
honey biscuit, mashed potatoes and gravy, housemade hot sauce
Prime Tacos image

 

Prime Tacos

1314 West 18th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesa Birria Tacos - 3 Tacos & Consomé $15$15.00
3 tacos of braised beef, melted cheese topped with onion and cilantro in a fried corn
Torta$15.00
Toasted Bread, grilled cheese , Beans , lettuce, tomatoes , & Choice of Birria /Asada / Beyond meat
Quesadillias Grande$13.00
Steak/Birria / Beyond meat , onion , cilantro , cheese
Flat & Point image

 

Flat & Point

3524 West Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Scallion schmear, potato pancake, fried egg. Vegetarian. (Option to add bacon.)
Bagel & Breads$4.50
House made sourdough everything bagel. Get plain, toasted with choice of schmear, or schmear on the side!
Side of Schmear
Click for options
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah image

 

Quality Crab and Oyster Bah

1962 N. Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.95
apple cider battered, french fries, tartar sauce
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
miller's farm chicken thigh, mayo, dill pickle, coleslaw, served with side of fries & coleslaw
Oysters on the Half Shell (ea)$3.75
individual oyster shucked to order, packed on ice, served with cucumber mignonette & cocktail sauce. call us for today's variety.
En Passant image

 

En Passant

3010 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Risotto$20.00
arborio rice, parmesan, shitake, beech, oyster mushrooms
Super Smash Burger$15.00
Slagel Farms dry aged double smashpatty, balsamic onion jam, Marie rose sauce, brioche bun
Oatmeal Cream Pies$8.00
A classic.
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

N Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1310 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
So Stoked$6.99
Stoke Elite Nut and Seed Butter, banana, organic honey, vanilla whey protein and almond milk. [370 cals, 19g protein, 36g net carbs]
Spinach & Pesto Bar-rito$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan [670 cals, 47g protein, 39g net carbs]
Healthy Club Wrap$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [690 cals, 51g protein, 40g net carbs]
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken thigh with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun
Hush Puppies$6.00
Three Sisters cornmeal, Slagel Family Farms ham hock, cream cheese, scallions, served with spicy mayonnaise
French Fries$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce
Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant image

 

Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant

3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas$16.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies and your choice of salsa roja or roasted tomatillo Verde sauce - topped with sour cream and cilantro Served with rice and beans
Tres Queso Fundido$12.00
Three mexican melted cheeses in a skillet - served with flour tortillas
Single Taco (1)
One taco, choice of toppings, choice of tortilla
Sociale Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Printers Row Breakfast$12.00
SAT & SUN, UNTIL 3 PM ONLY. Two sunny eggs, bacon, breakfast sausage, crispy smashed potatoes, Bay's English Muffin
Crispy Chicken Club$18.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, gruyere, crispy prosciutto (pork), lettuce, tomato, house pickles, chili aioli.
Choice of fries, house made chips or side salad.
*$4 upcharge for Truffle Fries
Sociale Prime Burger$22.00
Half-pound 100% usda prime beef, 3-year aged deer creek cheddar, applewood smoked bacon (pork), charred red onion, tomato chutney, fried sunny side up egg* (Yes!...it is a runny egg!), toasted brioche bun.
Choice of fries, house made chips or side salad.
*$4 upcharge for Truffle Fries
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

151 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Berry Good$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, strawberries, blueberries, agave and banana [220 cals, 15g protein, 31g net carbs]
Hot Beauty Brew Latte$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
PB&J$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, organic peanut butter, blueberries, strawberries and organic agave nectar [330 cals, 19g protein, 25g net carbs]
The Perch Kitchen & Tap image

 

The Perch Kitchen & Tap

1932 W Division St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussels Salad$13.00
arugula, dried blueberries, bacon, almonds, manchego cheese, lemon vinaigrette
Skillet Cornbread$10.00
served with maple-honey butter
Filet Sliders$16.00
bleu cheese, mayo, candied red onion
