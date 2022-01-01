Chicago bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Chicago
Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar
960 west 31st street, chicago
|Popular items
|Palmer's
|$8.99
A Maria's Classic. House infused ginger peach tea vodka, black tea simple syrup, and organic lemonade. A glass of pure refreshment! Each bottle is enough for 2 Palmer's Pints - just fill a pint glass with ice and pour it up! 8.9%
|Rosemary Gin Fizz
|$12.99
Dry gin, house rosemary simple syrup and organic lemon juice. Keep chilled. Serves up 2 cocktails over ice.
|June Shine Hard Kombucha Acai Berry 6/pk
|$14.99
Flavored with acai berry 6% abv
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Longman & Eagle
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Double Smashburger
|$17.00
Slagel Farm Beef Double Smashburger, White American Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Dijonnaise, Served w/ French Fries
|Vegetable Wonton Soup
|$12.00
Shiitake Mushroom, Collard Greens, Ginger
|Cold Sesame Noodles
|$14.00
Chili, Black Vinegar, Peanuts, Green Onion, Cucumber
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cesar's
2924 N Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|Killer Margarita Large
|$14.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
|Killer Margarita Mega
|$18.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
|Killer Margarita 1 Liter
|$30.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd
1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Popular items
|House Style
|$9.99
coleslaw, dill pickles, chipotle ranch
|House Style Meal
|$15.99
Our House Style Sandwich with your choice of any two sides!
|JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL
|$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Popular items
|Full Rack
|$36.00
Your choice of side dish. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
|Loaf of Bread
|$2.00
Served with two honey butters.
|Just Ribs
|$33.00
Just a whole rack of ribs with extra sauce on the side. (GF)
Vincent
1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|STEAK FRITES
|$32.00
Hanger steak, black garlic bordelaise, frites.
|KABOCHA SQUASH SOUP
|$13.00
Roasted kabocha, cream, chives, apple.
|BEET SALAD
|$13.00
Red and golden beets, goat cheese-yogurt, quinoa, fresh herbs, almonds, radish.
TAPAS • CHICKEN
Takito Kitchen
2013 West Division Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Lamb
|$8.95
Corn tortilla, lamb, brunkow cheese, tomatillo-pistachio sauce, pickled jicama, and cilantro
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.95
cilantro, salt, pepper, roasted: tomatillo, spanish onion, garlic, pistachio, serrano peppers
|Skirt Steak
|$9.95
Corn tortilla, skirt steak, avocado, and peanuts
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Split-Rail
2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Split-Rail Bar Burger
|$18.00
Two 3 oz smash patties, topped with American cheese, pickles, sliced tomatoes & onions, shredded lettuce, and special sauce (contains pickles!) on a sesame bun. This is a classic smash burger, so it will be cooked well-done. Comes with french fries and ketchup in the side.
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$8.00
Our homemade matzo balls are light, fluffy and flavorful! This soup is simple, with one large matzo ball, roasted Freebird chicken, and a savory broth made from fresh Freebird chicken as well. Warming and wonderful for a rainy day!
|Biscuit
|$5.00
Served with our homemade chile-maple butter
Marvin's Food & Fuel
954 w Fulton Market, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fries
|$6.00
Marvin's Special Sauce, Ketchup
|Old School Skirt Steak
|$26.00
Burnt Onions, Garlic Whipped Potatoes
|Simple Green Salad
|$9.00
Little Gem Lettuce, Radish, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Wine Vinaigrette
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|TRIO OF TACOS
Click for available options. A matching set of 3 tacos topped with diced red onion, sour cream, cojita cheese, and cilantro. Side of jalapeno rice & beans and house-made salsa. Al pastor does contain flour that cannot be removed.
|ROSEMARY CHICKEN CLUB
|$14.00
Rosemary grilled chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, bacon, guacamole, chipotle aioli, lettuce & tomato; brioche toast
|THE CLASSIC
|$12.00
A build-your-own 1/2 lb burger, sesame seed bun, LTOP. Choice of side.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chirish Burger
|$16.50
Irish cheddar, Irish bacon rasher, American bacon, onion jam, garlic mayo + lettuce, tomato, onion house made pickles
|Pub Chicken Wings 8
|$15.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
|Pub Chicken Wings 15
|$23.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Way Out
3213 W Armitage, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$8.00
Wisconsin Cheese Curds - Ranch/Marinara
|Classic Impossible Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Plant-Based Burger - Lettuce - Tomato- Pickles - Onion -Dijonaise
|Nachos
|$10.00
Beans - Cheese - Sour Cream - Salsa
GRILL
Village Tap
2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Ellsworth Farms White cheddar, tempura battered with a side of house made chipotle ranch.
|Bacon & Egg Burger
|$15.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, bacon and sunny side up egg with a side of fries
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made pickles with a side of fries
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Green Street Smoked Meats
112 N Green St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pork Ribs by the 1/2 lb
|$12.95
½ lb is usually about 3 to 4 ribs. St. Louis cut Berkshire pork ribs smoked for 4 hours over post oak and hickory wood. (dairy free, gluten free)
|Brisket by the 1/2 lb
|$15.95
Coffee-rubbed brisket from Demkota Farms, smoked for 14-18 hours, a mix between lean and fatty cuts chopped up with our housemade BBQ mop sauce. Choose brisket chopped or sliced. (dairy free, gluten free).
|Smoked Chicken Leg
|$6.00
All natural chicken leg and thigh, smoked for 2 hours and finished on the grill. (dairy free, gluten free)
The Exchange
224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Tuscan Kale Salad
|$17.00
almonds, dates, goat cheese, garlic vinaigrette
|Seasonal Vegetable Soup
|$8.00
cannellini beans, kale, yellow squash, tomatoes
*broth contains chicken stock
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
cilantro, star anise, grapefruit
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.95
Homemade, beer battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of marinara, ranch, BBQ, mild, buffalo, honey mustard, creamy garlic or gorgonzola.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Mixed Greens, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, and baked croutons.
|Gluten Free Ancient Grain Medium 12" Pizza
|$16.00
Ancient Grain Par Baked Pizza Crust
Naturally Free of Gluten/Wheat, Casein/Dairy, Soy Egg & Rice.
Ing: Smart Flour (tapioca, sorghum, amaranth, teff flour), water, potato starch, modified tapioca starch, sorghum flour, olive oil, sugar, agave, flax seed meal, yeast, salt, xanthan gum, guar gum, baking powder, baking soda, canola oil.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Au Cheval Chicago
800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$13.95
Garlic sourdough crumbs, parmesan and classic caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$16.95
Triple patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
|Single Cheeseburger
|$14.95
Double patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Flight Club
111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Our signature "Sunburnt" Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken thigh, celery & carrots slaw, ranch vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun with French fries.
|FC Prime Double Burger
|$13.00
Two 1/3 pound grass-fed beef patties grilled and topped with Creamy Sexy Mushroom Cheese and a sweet red onion marmalade. Served on a brioche bun with French fries.
|Tofu Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled Phoenix Bean tofu, sesame slaw, spicy yuzu mayo, pickled jalapenos, rolled in a spinach tortilla. Served with French fries.
Snakes & Lattes
1965 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Bún (gf, vr*)
|$14.00
Vietnamese rice noodles tossed in a vibrant turmeric and lemon grass curry with fresh herbs and dipping sauce (nuoc cham - a sweet, sour, savory and spicy sauce made with lime, chile, garlic, fish sauce and palm sugar). Please select "Make mine vegan/vegetarian" for this dietary restriction even if you select Tofu (the seasoning not vegan unless requested).
gf: gluten friendly
vr*: vegan/vegetarian on request
|Orange Blossom Semifreddo (gf)
|$10.00
Frozen Orange Blossom Custard, Cinnamon Almond Streusel
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Dill pickles, griddled onions, pepper-sherry mayo, and American cheese on a potato bun. Served with Chipperbec fries.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|Baked French Onion
|$8.00
Gruyere
|Drive Thru Burger
|$16.75
Double cheese burger, carmelalized onion, special sauce, greens, tomato, pickel, butter bun
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$17.50
Rotisserie chicken, onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, squash, long grain brown rice
Black Sheep
2535 W Peterson Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Basket of French Fries
|$6.00
Basket full of golden fried, skin-on fries served with ranch and BBQ for dipping
|Burger
|$10.00
1/2 lb fresh angus patty cooked to order with romaine, tomato, onion and pickle spear on a brioche bun and served with a side of golden skin on french fries
|Black Sheep
|$14.00
Our signature best seller! Toppe with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, thick bacon slices, cheddar, american, swiss, romaine and tomato on a brioche bun
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cadbury Crunchie
|$2.50
40g Bar
|Pub Burger
|$15.00
Beef Patty, Tipperary Irish Cheddar, Bacon, Tomato Bacon Mayo LTOP, Pretzel Bun, Chips
|Sausage Roll
|$8.00
Banger Sausage, Rosemary, Garlic, Puff Pastry, Stout Mustard
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso
|$8.00
Hot melted jalapeno cheese dip served with corn tortilla chips
|Guacamole
|$11.00
Avocados diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice. Served with home made red and blue crispy corn tortilla chips
|Fajita Burrito
|$16.00
Your choice of meat or veggies stuffed and rolled in a grande tortilla with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, beans, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream. Topped with salsa roja and chili queso sauce. Served with choice of two sides
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Popular items
|Double Diner Burger
|$14.00
Well Done Smashed Patties, Merks Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Peppered Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Arugula, Cross Cut Pickles, Brioche Bun
|French Fries
|$6.00
Served With 3 Homemade Sauces
|Small Wings
|$14.00
8 Wings Smoked Over Oak Logs & Fried Crispy
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Croissandwich
|$11.00
Arugula, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Herb Aioli
|Cubano
|$13.00
Pulled Pork, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mustard on Baguette
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Baked Eggs, Avocado, Salsa, Fresh Jalapeños, Hash Browns, Mozzarella Cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Bar and Restaurant
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago
|Popular items
|Regular (10")
|$12.99
Build Your Own Pizza With Any And All Toppings You Wish.
|The Aoili Experience
|$9.99
A Juicy 1/2lb Halal Burger Made Fresh With Pickle, Caramelized Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, and Your Choice Of Aoili.
|Extra Large (16")
|$19.99
FRENCH FRIES
Roscoe's Tavern
3356 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Popular items
|MINI ROSCOE'S BURGERS AND FRIES
|$13.00
Angus Beef, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Roscoe's Original Cheddar Mayo, Sunchoke Relish
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Flour Tortilla
|ROSCOE'S RODS
|$10.00
Fried Breaded Queso Blanco, Fresh House Made Wasakaka
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wings (8 ct)
|$12.00
8 ct. Bone-In Wings with your Choice of Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Sweet Teriyaki, Buffalo, Habanero Heat, Honey BBQ, Buffa-Que (combination of Buffalo & Honey BBQ)
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce.
NOTE: You can choose between 1 Sauce for the 8 Wings or split the order between 2 different Sauces of 4 Wings each.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$11.95
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
|Thin Crust 16"
|$18.95
Build your own thin crust pizza... Cheese Pizza plus add your toppings.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gemini
2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|G Burger
|$17.00
monterey jack cheese, pancetta crisp, shaved onion, shredded lettuce, gemini aioli, fries, brioche bun
|Roasted 1/2 Chicken
|$23.00
potato-bacon hash, citrus-thyme jus
|Southern Fried Chicken
|$28.00
honey biscuit, mashed potatoes and gravy, housemade hot sauce
Murphy's Bleachers
3655 N Sheffield, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Breaded white meat chicken with your choice of sauce: honey mustard, ranch, bleu cheese or BBQ
|Onion Rings
|$9.00
Thick beer battered slices served with ranch
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, fresh croutons, and housemade dressing