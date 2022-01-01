Chicago bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Chicago

Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar image

 

Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar

960 west 31st street, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Palmer's$8.99
A Maria's Classic. House infused ginger peach tea vodka, black tea simple syrup, and organic lemonade. A glass of pure refreshment! Each bottle is enough for 2 Palmer's Pints - just fill a pint glass with ice and pour it up! 8.9%
Rosemary Gin Fizz$12.99
Dry gin, house rosemary simple syrup and organic lemon juice. Keep chilled. Serves up 2 cocktails over ice.
June Shine Hard Kombucha Acai Berry 6/pk$14.99
Flavored with acai berry 6% abv
More about Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar
Longman & Eagle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Longman & Eagle

2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4859 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Double Smashburger$17.00
Slagel Farm Beef Double Smashburger, White American Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Dijonnaise, Served w/ French Fries
Vegetable Wonton Soup$12.00
Shiitake Mushroom, Collard Greens, Ginger
Cold Sesame Noodles$14.00
Chili, Black Vinegar, Peanuts, Green Onion, Cucumber
More about Longman & Eagle
Cesar's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cesar's

2924 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 3.4 (2477 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Killer Margarita Large$14.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
Killer Margarita Mega$18.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
Killer Margarita 1 Liter$30.00
More about Cesar's
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Style$9.99
coleslaw, dill pickles, chipotle ranch
House Style Meal$15.99
Our House Style Sandwich with your choice of any two sides!
JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd
Gale Street Inn image

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Full Rack$36.00
Your choice of side dish. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
Loaf of Bread$2.00
Served with two honey butters.
Just Ribs$33.00
Just a whole rack of ribs with extra sauce on the side. (GF)
More about Gale Street Inn
Vincent image

 

Vincent

1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STEAK FRITES$32.00
Hanger steak, black garlic bordelaise, frites.
KABOCHA SQUASH SOUP$13.00
Roasted kabocha, cream, chives, apple.
BEET SALAD$13.00
Red and golden beets, goat cheese-yogurt, quinoa, fresh herbs, almonds, radish.
More about Vincent
Takito Kitchen image

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lamb$8.95
Corn tortilla, lamb, brunkow cheese, tomatillo-pistachio sauce, pickled jicama, and cilantro
Chips & Salsa$4.95
cilantro, salt, pepper, roasted: tomatillo, spanish onion, garlic, pistachio, serrano peppers
Skirt Steak$9.95
Corn tortilla, skirt steak, avocado, and peanuts
More about Takito Kitchen
Split-Rail image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Split-Rail

2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Split-Rail Bar Burger$18.00
Two 3 oz smash patties, topped with American cheese, pickles, sliced tomatoes & onions, shredded lettuce, and special sauce (contains pickles!) on a sesame bun. This is a classic smash burger, so it will be cooked well-done. Comes with french fries and ketchup in the side.
Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Our homemade matzo balls are light, fluffy and flavorful! This soup is simple, with one large matzo ball, roasted Freebird chicken, and a savory broth made from fresh Freebird chicken as well. Warming and wonderful for a rainy day!
Biscuit$5.00
Served with our homemade chile-maple butter
More about Split-Rail
Marvin's Food & Fuel image

 

Marvin's Food & Fuel

954 w Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$6.00
Marvin's Special Sauce, Ketchup
Old School Skirt Steak$26.00
Burnt Onions, Garlic Whipped Potatoes
Simple Green Salad$9.00
Little Gem Lettuce, Radish, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Marvin's Food & Fuel
The Bar on Buena image

 

The Bar on Buena

910 West Buena Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TRIO OF TACOS
Click for available options. A matching set of 3 tacos topped with diced red onion, sour cream, cojita cheese, and cilantro. Side of jalapeno rice & beans and house-made salsa. Al pastor does contain flour that cannot be removed.
ROSEMARY CHICKEN CLUB$14.00
Rosemary grilled chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, bacon, guacamole, chipotle aioli, lettuce & tomato; brioche toast
THE CLASSIC$12.00
A build-your-own 1/2 lb burger, sesame seed bun, LTOP. Choice of side.
More about The Bar on Buena
Corcoran's Grill & Pub image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chirish Burger$16.50
Irish cheddar, Irish bacon rasher, American bacon, onion jam, garlic mayo + lettuce, tomato, onion house made pickles
Pub Chicken Wings 8$15.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Pub Chicken Wings 15$23.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Way Out image

 

Way Out

3213 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Cheese Curds$8.00
Wisconsin Cheese Curds - Ranch/Marinara
Classic Impossible Cheeseburger$13.00
Plant-Based Burger - Lettuce - Tomato- Pickles - Onion -Dijonaise
Nachos$10.00
Beans - Cheese - Sour Cream - Salsa
More about Way Out
Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.00
Ellsworth Farms White cheddar, tempura battered with a side of house made chipotle ranch.
Bacon & Egg Burger$15.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, bacon and sunny side up egg with a side of fries
Cheeseburger$14.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made pickles with a side of fries
More about Village Tap
Green Street Smoked Meats image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Green Street Smoked Meats

112 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (6822 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Ribs by the 1/2 lb$12.95
½ lb is usually about 3 to 4 ribs. St. Louis cut Berkshire pork ribs smoked for 4 hours over post oak and hickory wood. (dairy free, gluten free)
Brisket by the 1/2 lb$15.95
Coffee-rubbed brisket from Demkota Farms, smoked for 14-18 hours, a mix between lean and fatty cuts chopped up with our housemade BBQ mop sauce. Choose brisket chopped or sliced. (dairy free, gluten free).
Smoked Chicken Leg$6.00
All natural chicken leg and thigh, smoked for 2 hours and finished on the grill. (dairy free, gluten free)
More about Green Street Smoked Meats
Consumer pic

 

The Exchange

224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuscan Kale Salad$17.00
almonds, dates, goat cheese, garlic vinaigrette
Seasonal Vegetable Soup$8.00
cannellini beans, kale, yellow squash, tomatoes
*broth contains chicken stock
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
cilantro, star anise, grapefruit
More about The Exchange
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$10.95
Homemade, beer battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of marinara, ranch, BBQ, mild, buffalo, honey mustard, creamy garlic or gorgonzola.
Caesar Salad$9.95
Mixed Greens, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, and baked croutons.
Gluten Free Ancient Grain Medium 12" Pizza$16.00
Ancient Grain Par Baked Pizza Crust
Naturally Free of Gluten/Wheat, Casein/Dairy, Soy Egg & Rice.
Ing: Smart Flour (tapioca, sorghum, amaranth, teff flour), water, potato starch, modified tapioca starch, sorghum flour, olive oil, sugar, agave, flax seed meal, yeast, salt, xanthan gum, guar gum, baking powder, baking soda, canola oil.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Au Cheval Chicago image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Au Cheval Chicago

800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (7429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Caesar Salad$13.95
Garlic sourdough crumbs, parmesan and classic caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.
Double Cheeseburger$16.95
Triple patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Single Cheeseburger$14.95
Double patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
More about Au Cheval Chicago
Flight Club image

 

Flight Club

111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Our signature "Sunburnt" Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken thigh, celery & carrots slaw, ranch vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun with French fries.
FC Prime Double Burger$13.00
Two 1/3 pound grass-fed beef patties grilled and topped with Creamy Sexy Mushroom Cheese and a sweet red onion marmalade. Served on a brioche bun with French fries.
Tofu Wrap$13.00
Grilled Phoenix Bean tofu, sesame slaw, spicy yuzu mayo, pickled jalapenos, rolled in a spinach tortilla. Served with French fries.
More about Flight Club
Snakes & Lattes image

 

Snakes & Lattes

1965 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bún (gf, vr*)$14.00
Vietnamese rice noodles tossed in a vibrant turmeric and lemon grass curry with fresh herbs and dipping sauce (nuoc cham - a sweet, sour, savory and spicy sauce made with lime, chile, garlic, fish sauce and palm sugar). Please select "Make mine vegan/vegetarian" for this dietary restriction even if you select Tofu (the seasoning not vegan unless requested).
gf: gluten friendly
vr*: vegan/vegetarian on request
Orange Blossom Semifreddo (gf)$10.00
Frozen Orange Blossom Custard, Cinnamon Almond Streusel
Cheeseburger$16.00
Dill pickles, griddled onions, pepper-sherry mayo, and American cheese on a potato bun. Served with Chipperbec fries.
More about Snakes & Lattes
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked French Onion$8.00
Gruyere
Drive Thru Burger$16.75
Double cheese burger, carmelalized onion, special sauce, greens, tomato, pickel, butter bun
Chicken Pot Pie$17.50
Rotisserie chicken, onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, squash, long grain brown rice
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
Black Sheep image

 

Black Sheep

2535 W Peterson Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of French Fries$6.00
Basket full of golden fried, skin-on fries served with ranch and BBQ for dipping
Burger$10.00
1/2 lb fresh angus patty cooked to order with romaine, tomato, onion and pickle spear on a brioche bun and served with a side of golden skin on french fries
Black Sheep$14.00
Our signature best seller! Toppe with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, thick bacon slices, cheddar, american, swiss, romaine and tomato on a brioche bun
More about Black Sheep
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cadbury Crunchie$2.50
40g Bar
Pub Burger$15.00
Beef Patty, Tipperary Irish Cheddar, Bacon, Tomato Bacon Mayo LTOP, Pretzel Bun, Chips
Sausage Roll$8.00
Banger Sausage, Rosemary, Garlic, Puff Pastry, Stout Mustard
More about Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant image

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Con Queso$8.00
Hot melted jalapeno cheese dip served with corn tortilla chips
Guacamole$11.00
Avocados diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice. Served with home made red and blue crispy corn tortilla chips
Fajita Burrito$16.00
Your choice of meat or veggies stuffed and rolled in a grande tortilla with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, beans, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream. Topped with salsa roja and chili queso sauce. Served with choice of two sides
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Diner Burger$14.00
Well Done Smashed Patties, Merks Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Peppered Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Arugula, Cross Cut Pickles, Brioche Bun
French Fries$6.00
Served With 3 Homemade Sauces
Small Wings$14.00
8 Wings Smoked Over Oak Logs & Fried Crispy
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Drunken Bean image

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Croissandwich$11.00
Arugula, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Herb Aioli
Cubano$13.00
Pulled Pork, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mustard on Baguette
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Baked Eggs, Avocado, Salsa, Fresh Jalapeños, Hash Browns, Mozzarella Cheese
More about Drunken Bean
Seven Bar and Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Bar and Restaurant

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (351 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular (10")$12.99
Build Your Own Pizza With Any And All Toppings You Wish.
The Aoili Experience$9.99
A Juicy 1/2lb Halal Burger Made Fresh With Pickle, Caramelized Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, and Your Choice Of Aoili.
Extra Large (16")$19.99
More about Seven Bar and Restaurant
Roscoe's Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Roscoe's Tavern

3356 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MINI ROSCOE'S BURGERS AND FRIES$13.00
Angus Beef, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Roscoe's Original Cheddar Mayo, Sunchoke Relish
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Flour Tortilla
ROSCOE'S RODS$10.00
Fried Breaded Queso Blanco, Fresh House Made Wasakaka
More about Roscoe's Tavern
Consumer pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings (8 ct)$12.00
8 ct. Bone-In Wings with your Choice of Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Sweet Teriyaki, Buffalo, Habanero Heat, Honey BBQ, Buffa-Que (combination of Buffalo & Honey BBQ)
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce.
NOTE: You can choose between 1 Sauce for the 8 Wings or split the order between 2 different Sauces of 4 Wings each.
Classic Cheeseburger$11.95
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Thin Crust 16"$18.95
Build your own thin crust pizza... Cheese Pizza plus add your toppings.
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Gemini image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gemini

2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (3048 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
G Burger$17.00
monterey jack cheese, pancetta crisp, shaved onion, shredded lettuce, gemini aioli, fries, brioche bun
Roasted 1/2 Chicken$23.00
potato-bacon hash, citrus-thyme jus
Southern Fried Chicken$28.00
honey biscuit, mashed potatoes and gravy, housemade hot sauce
More about Gemini
Murphy's Bleachers image

 

Murphy's Bleachers

3655 N Sheffield, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Breaded white meat chicken with your choice of sauce: honey mustard, ranch, bleu cheese or BBQ
Onion Rings$9.00
Thick beer battered slices served with ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, fresh croutons, and housemade dressing
More about Murphy's Bleachers

