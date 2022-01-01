Chicago BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Chicago
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Santa Fe Burger
|$14.00
Spicy and delicious charbroiled burger with chipotle mayo, guacamole, jalapeño, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.
|Buffalo Wings
Jumbo wings served with your choice of BBQ, mild, spicy, spicy BBQ or teriyaki sauce. Served with bleu cheese, dressing, carrots and celery.
|Wrap Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and rolled-up with lettuce, mixed cheese, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing.
More about Green Street Smoked Meats
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Green Street Smoked Meats
112 N Green St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Brioche Bun
|$1.00
Dairy free.
|Smoked Chicken Leg
|$6.00
All natural chicken leg and thigh, smoked for 2 hours and finished on the grill. (dairy free, gluten free)
|Broccoli Salad
|$4.95
Dill aioli, sunflower seeds, pickled raisins, and shredded carrots. (dairy free, gluten free)
More about Jokers Smokehouse
Jokers Smokehouse
2416 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Sliced Beef Brisket 1/2 lb
|$15.00
Our brisket is smoked for twelve long hours to impart its signature smoke flavor.
|Combination Platter
|$26.00
Pick any 4 of our meats.
|Burnt Ends
|$12.00
Youd didn't really think we'd leave our brisket burnt ends off the menu did you?
More about KFire Korean BBQ
KFire Korean BBQ
2528 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Sweet Bun
|$2.00
Traditional Korean bun with a sweet brown sugar filling.
|Soy Ginger Chicken*
|$12.00
(GF) Boneless chicken prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Fresh Kimchi Slaw* & Seasoned Cucumbers.
* Soy Ginger Chicken and Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
|Bokki "FRIES" *
|$7.50
(GF) Crispy rice cakes tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. Topped with caramelized onions and beef. With cheese highly recommended! (Note: Cheese is melted on top and cannot be served on the side)
*Bokki "FRIES" are gluten free but are cooked in shared oil with other items containing gluten.
** Bokki "FRIES" (meat sauce) may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
More about Smoke Daddy BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Smoke Daddy BBQ
1804 W Division St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Full Baby Back Ribs
|$32.00
CHOICE OF 2 SIDES
|Wrightwood Salad
|$15.00
Rotisserie chicken, tomatoes, craisins, avocado, goat cheese, corn, almonds, citrus vinaigrette, and cornbread croutons.
|Smoked Meat Platter
|$19.00
Choice of two smoked meats.
More about Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • RAMEN • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
230 West Erie street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna
|$15.00
sesame chili, masago mayo, tempura flake
|Shrimp Tempura Maki
|$15.00
caramelized onion, avocado, masago + wasabi mayo, unagi sauce
(not available gluten-free)
|Black Rice Godzilla
|$18.00
shrimp tempura, masago, cream cheese, scallion, tempura flake, avocado, unagi sauce, wasabi mayo
(not available gluten-free)
More about County BBQ
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
County BBQ
1352 W Taylor St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Texas Brisket
|$13.95
half pound
|Meat Sampler
|$26.95
Your choice of 4 meats. About 1 total pound of meat.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled onions
More about The Fireplace Inn
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Fireplace Inn
1448 N Wells St., Chicago
|Popular items
|F.P.I. French Dip
|$15.00
Slow-Roasted Sirloin Filet thinly sliced and topped with Mozzarella Cheese, served on a Garlic Baguette
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Classic Hamburger with your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, or Mozzarella.
( Bleu Cheese add .75 )
|Mini Cheeseburgers
|$10.00
Prepared with Black Angus Beef topped
with American Cheese & Grilled Onions
served on Mini Buns
More about Harry Caray's - 7th Inning Stretch
Harry Caray's - 7th Inning Stretch
Water Tower Place, 835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
More about bb.q Chicken
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
bb.q Chicken
1103 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago
More about The X Pot - Chicago
The X Pot - Chicago
150 W. Roosevelt, Chicago