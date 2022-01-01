Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago BBQ restaurants you'll love

Chicago restaurants
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Chicago

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Santa Fe Burger$14.00
Spicy and delicious charbroiled burger with chipotle mayo, guacamole, jalapeño, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.
Buffalo Wings
Jumbo wings served with your choice of BBQ, mild, spicy, spicy BBQ or teriyaki sauce. Served with bleu cheese, dressing, carrots and celery.
Wrap Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and rolled-up with lettuce, mixed cheese, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing.
More about Gio's BBQ Bar & Grill
Green Street Smoked Meats image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Green Street Smoked Meats

112 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (6822 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brioche Bun$1.00
Dairy free.
Smoked Chicken Leg$6.00
All natural chicken leg and thigh, smoked for 2 hours and finished on the grill. (dairy free, gluten free)
Broccoli Salad$4.95
Dill aioli, sunflower seeds, pickled raisins, and shredded carrots. (dairy free, gluten free)
More about Green Street Smoked Meats
Jokers Smokehouse image

 

Jokers Smokehouse

2416 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sliced Beef Brisket 1/2 lb$15.00
Our brisket is smoked for twelve long hours to impart its signature smoke flavor.
Combination Platter$26.00
Pick any 4 of our meats.
Burnt Ends$12.00
Youd didn't really think we'd leave our brisket burnt ends off the menu did you?
More about Jokers Smokehouse
KFIRE image

 

KFire Korean BBQ

2528 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Bun$2.00
Traditional Korean bun with a sweet brown sugar filling.
Soy Ginger Chicken*$12.00
(GF) Boneless chicken prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Fresh Kimchi Slaw* & Seasoned Cucumbers.
* Soy Ginger Chicken and Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
Bokki "FRIES" *$7.50
(GF) Crispy rice cakes tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. Topped with caramelized onions and beef. With cheese highly recommended! (Note: Cheese is melted on top and cannot be served on the side)
*Bokki "FRIES" are gluten free but are cooked in shared oil with other items containing gluten.
** Bokki "FRIES" (meat sauce) may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
More about KFire Korean BBQ
Smoke Daddy BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Smoke Daddy BBQ

1804 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (4481 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Full Baby Back Ribs$32.00
CHOICE OF 2 SIDES
Wrightwood Salad$15.00
Rotisserie chicken, tomatoes, craisins, avocado, goat cheese, corn, almonds, citrus vinaigrette, and cornbread croutons.
Smoked Meat Platter$19.00
Choice of two smoked meats.
More about Smoke Daddy BBQ
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar image

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • RAMEN • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar

230 West Erie street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (687 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna$15.00
sesame chili, masago mayo, tempura flake
Shrimp Tempura Maki$15.00
caramelized onion, avocado, masago + wasabi mayo, unagi sauce
(not available gluten-free)
Black Rice Godzilla$18.00
shrimp tempura, masago, cream cheese, scallion, tempura flake, avocado, unagi sauce, wasabi mayo
(not available gluten-free)
More about Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
County BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

County BBQ

1352 W Taylor St, Chicago

Avg 4 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Brisket$13.95
half pound
Meat Sampler$26.95
Your choice of 4 meats. About 1 total pound of meat.
Brisket Sandwich$13.95
Grilled onions
More about County BBQ
The Fireplace Inn image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Fireplace Inn

1448 N Wells St., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
F.P.I. French Dip$15.00
Slow-Roasted Sirloin Filet thinly sliced and topped with Mozzarella Cheese, served on a Garlic Baguette
Classic Cheeseburger$14.00
Classic Hamburger with your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, or Mozzarella.
( Bleu Cheese add .75 )
Mini Cheeseburgers$10.00
Prepared with Black Angus Beef topped
with American Cheese & Grilled Onions
served on Mini Buns
More about The Fireplace Inn
Old Crow Wrigleyville image

BBQ • GRILL

Old Crow Wrigleyville

3506 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (1563 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Old Crow Wrigleyville
Southern Cut Barbecue Cafe image

 

Southern Cut Barbecue Cafe

20 W. Kinzie, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Southern Cut Barbecue Cafe
Harry Caray's - 7th Inning Stretch image

 

Harry Caray's - 7th Inning Stretch

Water Tower Place, 835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
More about Harry Caray's - 7th Inning Stretch
Carson's Ribs image

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about Carson's Ribs
Casey Moran's image

PIZZA • BBQ

Casey Moran's

3660 North Clark Street, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (290 reviews)
More about Casey Moran's
bb.q Chicken image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

bb.q Chicken

1103 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (60 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about bb.q Chicken
The X Pot - Chicago image

 

The X Pot - Chicago

150 W. Roosevelt, Chicago

No reviews yet
More about The X Pot - Chicago

