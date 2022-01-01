Chicago breakfast spots you'll love

The Budlong Hot Chicken image

 

The Budlong Hot Chicken

1301 E 53rd st., chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Budlong Biscuit$6.50
Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuits with our house-made jam
5 PC. Wings$20.00
5 full pieces of whole wings.. The whole wing is both drums and flats bringing the best of both worlds together in an all-new experience, crispy in texture and packed full of flavor. The whole wing was made for wing lovers who don't mind using both hands to go all-in on their quest for full flavor. Choose your heat and sauce.
Tenders$12.00
3 fried chicken tenders served on Texas toast, house-made pickles
dip it in:
comeback or buttermilk
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$23.00
House Salad$8.00
The Dearborn Burger$20.00
More about The Dearborn
Marvin's Food & Fuel image

 

Marvin's Food & Fuel

954 w Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$6.00
Marvin's Special Sauce, Ketchup
Old School Skirt Steak$26.00
Burnt Onions, Garlic Whipped Potatoes
Simple Green Salad$9.00
Little Gem Lettuce, Radish, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Marvin's Food & Fuel
Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Avocado Club$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, garlic aioli on grilled challah or sourdough
Reuben$15.00
Hot corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese, thousand island, sauerkraut on grilled rye
Chopped Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, scallions, roasted corn and tortilla strips
More about Frances' Brunchery
Firecakes image

 

Firecakes

2453 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PISTACHIO Old Fashioned$3.25
Sicilian pistachio glaze and chopped, candied pistachios - the perfect twist on the traditional buttermilk old fashioned
Malted Chocolate Sufganiyot$3.25
Yeast-raised bismark, malted chocolate creme & Valrhona chocolate icing
ORANGE CRANberry Old Fashioned$3.25
Buttermilk Cake Old Fashioned; Orange-Cranberry Glaze
More about Firecakes
Goddess and the Baker image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
Impossible Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Goddess Eggy's image

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Club$11.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and lemon aioli on ciabatta bread.
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
Breakfast of the Goddess$10.99
Two Eggs any style, hash browns, toast and your choice of bacon, turkey bacon or sausage. Served with jam & butter.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
**Egg White Delight$12.00
Egg whites cooked with garden fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low-fat mozzarella cheese
**Chorizo Skillet$12.00
Festive mix of chorizo, onion, tomato, black beans, queso fresco and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream. Sided with green salsa
**Gyro Sandwich$10.00
Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Kanela Roll$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
Chicken Avocado$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Cracked: The Egg Came First image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked: The Egg Came First

1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SMALL Parmesan Truffle Tots$5.99
SMALL Crispy Tots$4.99
Salami Monster$8.99
More about Cracked: The Egg Came First
La Fournette image

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$3.15
A perfect combination of our classic croissant filled with bars of European dark chocolate.
Berliner Beignet Plain$2.50
Traditional French yeast doughnuts rolled in cinnamon-sugar.
Croissant$2.95
Layers of flaky dough and rich butter make up the quintessential French pastry. Pair it with one of our homemade jams for a delicious breakfast.
More about La Fournette
Green Street Local image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Street Local

130 S Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BIKRAM QUINOA BOWL$17.00
Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Plum Tomato, Pomegranate,
Cilantro, Cucumber Avocado, E.V.O.O. & Lemon Zest. Add Grilled Chicken 4,
Blackened Shrimp 9, Salmon 9 or Steak 9*
GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB$19.00
Triple Decker layered with Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Fried Egg, House Cured Bacon, Lettuce & Roma Tomatoes, on Whole Grain Toast with Garlic Aioli
RED SALAD$15.00
Sliced Beets, Cherry Tomatoes, Walnuts & Pomegranates over Mixed Greens. Topped with Goat Cheese, Simply Dressed. Add Grilled: Chicken 4, Blackened Shrimp 9, Salmon 9 or Steak 9*
More about Green Street Local
Goddess And the Baker image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garden Goddess Wrap (ve)$11.99
hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, beets, arugula, goddess dressing
Morning Sandwich$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce on sesame semolina
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
More about Goddess And the Baker
Goddess And the Baker image

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
Morning Sandwich$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce, sesame semolina
Avocado Toast$9.99
sourdough, Cojeta cheese, smashed avocado, lemon, chili flakes
More about Goddess And the Baker
Savannah Luncheonette image

 

Savannah Luncheonette

1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger Fries$6.00
Cheeseburger, American cheese, fries
Chicken Pot Pie$17.00
Carrots, peas, onion, flaky butter crust, simple salad
Pan-Seared Salmon$24.00
roasted broccoli, quinoa & vegetable couscous
More about Savannah Luncheonette
Southport Grocery & Cafe image

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHORIZO & EGGS$14.50
tortilla chips layered with house chorizo, scrambled
eggs, salsa verde, cilantro, red onion, queso fresco & scallion sour cream GF
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$14.00
house made ginger-sage sausage, local butterkase, mustard maple drizzle, arugula & an over easy egg on our english muffin with a side of fresh fruit or our red potato mash
HASH$13.00
roasted local potato, red onion, mushroom, peppers & cheddar cheese, topped with two over easy eggs & scallion sour cream GF
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Firecakes image

 

Firecakes

2453 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Apple Fritter$4.75
Classic perfection
S'mores MINI Long John$3.50
Yeast-raised MINI long john, Valrhona chocolate pastry cream & icing, marshmallow and graham cracker, of course
Pistachio Old Fashioned$3.25
Buttermilk cake donut, coated in a Sicilian pistachio glaze and sprinkled with chopped candied pistachios
More about Firecakes
Wake 'n Bacon image

 

Wake 'n Bacon

420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Brew$3.75
Fresh-roasted, specialty-grade coffee is steeped in steel wine tanks, free from oxygen, and brewed overnight before being processed. This cold brew is double-filtered for a smooth, clean sip, with strong coffee flavors and a natural sweetness.
Spiced Maple Chicken 'n Waffles$13.00
Bubble waffle & crispy chicken thighs, drizzled with a spiced maple syrup, & garnished with pickled peppers & green onions
Adobo Philly Dip$14.00
Filipino Adobo chicken Philly sandwich (sautéed peppers & onions with provolone cheese) served with a side of Adobo au jus for your dipping pleasure. Served with tater tots.
More about Wake 'n Bacon
FIG & OLIVE image

 

FIG & OLIVE

104 East Oak Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Celebration Cake (Full)$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Herb Crusted Lamb Chop$46.00
Harissa & Honey Carrots with Toasted Pistachio, Raisin & Pomegranate, Roasted Cauliflower, Rosemary Polenta, Lamb Jus.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Curds$9.00
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$24.00
Chopped Salad$16.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Avocado$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$9.95
Chopped Salad$17.95
Chicken Parmesan$30.95
More about Rosebud on Rush
Same Day Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Reuben$13.00
House Corned Beef or House Made Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, with Braised Cabbage, Gruyere, and Sriracha Thousand Island
BLT$12.00
Sriracha bacon, arugula, perfectly ripe brown tomatoes, and tarragon aioli on our house made, griddled rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side. Add-ons are tasty, but more than one could make it hard to hold.
Cookie$2.50
Same Day Classics. We've had these cookies from the beginning. Try the brown butter brown sugar!
More about Same Day Cafe
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Three Eggs w/ Meat$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
Biscuits & Gravy$15.49
southern style biscuits, house made pork sausage, sage gravy, sunny side up eggs
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peanut Chicken Family$35.50
sautéed chicken, spinach, cucumber salad, jasmine rice, spicy peanut sauce. serves 2-3
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
buttermilk brined chicken breast, house slaw, spicy mayo, pickles
Southwest Wrap$15.95
blackened chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, roasted corn, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips, spinach tortilla
More about John's Place
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (398 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Breakfast Burrito$6.05
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Kanela Roll$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
Three Eggs w/ Meat$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Chop Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chop Shop

2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciutto Wrapped Burrata$10.00
Burrata wrapped in Prosciutto, Balsamic Reduction
Steak & Frites$28.00
8oz Hanger, Chimichurri, Truffle Aioli, Fries
Butcher's Burger$15.00
Half-pound prime butcher's blend, aged cheddar, charred red onion, bacon, house sauce, fries
More about Chop Shop
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

37 S La Salle, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wrigley Peeled$6.99
Chocolate whey protein, organic peanut butter, banana and organic agave nectar [500 cals, 25g protein, 33g net carbs]
Buffalo Bar-rito$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
Healthy Club Salad$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [520 cals, 37g protein, 25g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Frida Room image

PIZZA

Frida Room

1454 W 18th St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chivito Sandwich$14.00
Steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house chipotle aioli
Fruit Topped French Toast$15.00
French toast topped with strawberry and blueberry compote, bananas, drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream
Rancheros$13.00
Two delicious over easy eggs on a crispy tortilla with chipotle beans, queso fresco, sour cream and cilantro. Served with seasoned house potatoes.
More about Frida Room

Neighborhood Map



More near Chicago to explore



More popular cities to explore

