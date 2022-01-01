Chicago breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Chicago
The Budlong Hot Chicken
1301 E 53rd st., chicago
|Popular items
|Budlong Biscuit
|$6.50
Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuits with our house-made jam
|5 PC. Wings
|$20.00
5 full pieces of whole wings.. The whole wing is both drums and flats bringing the best of both worlds together in an all-new experience, crispy in texture and packed full of flavor. The whole wing was made for wing lovers who don't mind using both hands to go all-in on their quest for full flavor. Choose your heat and sauce.
|Tenders
|$12.00
3 fried chicken tenders served on Texas toast, house-made pickles
dip it in:
comeback or buttermilk
The Dearborn
145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$23.00
|House Salad
|$8.00
|The Dearborn Burger
|$20.00
Marvin's Food & Fuel
954 w Fulton Market, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fries
|$6.00
Marvin's Special Sauce, Ketchup
|Old School Skirt Steak
|$26.00
Burnt Onions, Garlic Whipped Potatoes
|Simple Green Salad
|$9.00
Little Gem Lettuce, Radish, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Avocado Club
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, garlic aioli on grilled challah or sourdough
|Reuben
|$15.00
Hot corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese, thousand island, sauerkraut on grilled rye
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, scallions, roasted corn and tortilla strips
Firecakes
2453 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|PISTACHIO Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Sicilian pistachio glaze and chopped, candied pistachios - the perfect twist on the traditional buttermilk old fashioned
|Malted Chocolate Sufganiyot
|$3.25
Yeast-raised bismark, malted chocolate creme & Valrhona chocolate icing
|ORANGE CRANberry Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Buttermilk Cake Old Fashioned; Orange-Cranberry Glaze
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Popular items
|Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
|Impossible Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Club
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and lemon aioli on ciabatta bread.
|Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant
|$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
|Breakfast of the Goddess
|$10.99
Two Eggs any style, hash browns, toast and your choice of bacon, turkey bacon or sausage. Served with jam & butter.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|**Egg White Delight
|$12.00
Egg whites cooked with garden fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low-fat mozzarella cheese
|**Chorizo Skillet
|$12.00
Festive mix of chorizo, onion, tomato, black beans, queso fresco and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream. Sided with green salsa
|**Gyro Sandwich
|$10.00
Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
|Kanela Roll
|$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
|Chicken Avocado
|$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked: The Egg Came First
1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|SMALL Parmesan Truffle Tots
|$5.99
|SMALL Crispy Tots
|$4.99
|Salami Monster
|$8.99
SANDWICHES
La Fournette
1547 N Wells St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.15
A perfect combination of our classic croissant filled with bars of European dark chocolate.
|Berliner Beignet Plain
|$2.50
Traditional French yeast doughnuts rolled in cinnamon-sugar.
|Croissant
|$2.95
Layers of flaky dough and rich butter make up the quintessential French pastry. Pair it with one of our homemade jams for a delicious breakfast.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Street Local
130 S Green St, Chicago
|Popular items
|BIKRAM QUINOA BOWL
|$17.00
Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Plum Tomato, Pomegranate,
Cilantro, Cucumber Avocado, E.V.O.O. & Lemon Zest. Add Grilled Chicken 4,
Blackened Shrimp 9, Salmon 9 or Steak 9*
|GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB
|$19.00
Triple Decker layered with Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Fried Egg, House Cured Bacon, Lettuce & Roma Tomatoes, on Whole Grain Toast with Garlic Aioli
|RED SALAD
|$15.00
Sliced Beets, Cherry Tomatoes, Walnuts & Pomegranates over Mixed Greens. Topped with Goat Cheese, Simply Dressed. Add Grilled: Chicken 4, Blackened Shrimp 9, Salmon 9 or Steak 9*
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Garden Goddess Wrap (ve)
|$11.99
hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, beets, arugula, goddess dressing
|Morning Sandwich
|$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce on sesame semolina
|Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Impossible Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
|Morning Sandwich
|$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce, sesame semolina
|Avocado Toast
|$9.99
sourdough, Cojeta cheese, smashed avocado, lemon, chili flakes
Savannah Luncheonette
1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Kids Cheeseburger Fries
|$6.00
Cheeseburger, American cheese, fries
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$17.00
Carrots, peas, onion, flaky butter crust, simple salad
|Pan-Seared Salmon
|$24.00
roasted broccoli, quinoa & vegetable couscous
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|CHORIZO & EGGS
|$14.50
tortilla chips layered with house chorizo, scrambled
eggs, salsa verde, cilantro, red onion, queso fresco & scallion sour cream GF
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$14.00
house made ginger-sage sausage, local butterkase, mustard maple drizzle, arugula & an over easy egg on our english muffin with a side of fresh fruit or our red potato mash
|HASH
|$13.00
roasted local potato, red onion, mushroom, peppers & cheddar cheese, topped with two over easy eggs & scallion sour cream GF
Firecakes
2453 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Apple Fritter
|$4.75
Classic perfection
|S'mores MINI Long John
|$3.50
Yeast-raised MINI long john, Valrhona chocolate pastry cream & icing, marshmallow and graham cracker, of course
|Pistachio Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Buttermilk cake donut, coated in a Sicilian pistachio glaze and sprinkled with chopped candied pistachios
Wake 'n Bacon
420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$3.75
Fresh-roasted, specialty-grade coffee is steeped in steel wine tanks, free from oxygen, and brewed overnight before being processed. This cold brew is double-filtered for a smooth, clean sip, with strong coffee flavors and a natural sweetness.
|Spiced Maple Chicken 'n Waffles
|$13.00
Bubble waffle & crispy chicken thighs, drizzled with a spiced maple syrup, & garnished with pickled peppers & green onions
|Adobo Philly Dip
|$14.00
Filipino Adobo chicken Philly sandwich (sautéed peppers & onions with provolone cheese) served with a side of Adobo au jus for your dipping pleasure. Served with tater tots.
FIG & OLIVE
104 East Oak Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Celebration Cake (Full)
|$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
|Herb Crusted Lamb Chop
|$46.00
Harissa & Honey Carrots with Toasted Pistachio, Raisin & Pomegranate, Roasted Cauliflower, Rosemary Polenta, Lamb Jus.
FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
|Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
|$24.00
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Avocado
|$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
|Burrito
|$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
|Chilaquiles
|$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$9.95
|Chopped Salad
|$17.95
|Chicken Parmesan
|$30.95
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$13.00
House Corned Beef or House Made Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, with Braised Cabbage, Gruyere, and Sriracha Thousand Island
|BLT
|$12.00
Sriracha bacon, arugula, perfectly ripe brown tomatoes, and tarragon aioli on our house made, griddled rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side. Add-ons are tasty, but more than one could make it hard to hold.
|Cookie
|$2.50
Same Day Classics. We've had these cookies from the beginning. Try the brown butter brown sugar!
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Three Eggs w/ Meat
|$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
|Chilaquiles
|$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$15.49
southern style biscuits, house made pork sausage, sage gravy, sunny side up eggs
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Peanut Chicken Family
|$35.50
sautéed chicken, spinach, cucumber salad, jasmine rice, spicy peanut sauce. serves 2-3
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
buttermilk brined chicken breast, house slaw, spicy mayo, pickles
|Southwest Wrap
|$15.95
blackened chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, roasted corn, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips, spinach tortilla
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.05
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
|Kanela Roll
|$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
|Three Eggs w/ Meat
|$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chop Shop
2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Prosciutto Wrapped Burrata
|$10.00
Burrata wrapped in Prosciutto, Balsamic Reduction
|Steak & Frites
|$28.00
8oz Hanger, Chimichurri, Truffle Aioli, Fries
|Butcher's Burger
|$15.00
Half-pound prime butcher's blend, aged cheddar, charred red onion, bacon, house sauce, fries
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
37 S La Salle, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wrigley Peeled
|$6.99
Chocolate whey protein, organic peanut butter, banana and organic agave nectar [500 cals, 25g protein, 33g net carbs]
|Buffalo Bar-rito
|$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
|Healthy Club Salad
|$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [520 cals, 37g protein, 25g net carbs]
PIZZA
Frida Room
1454 W 18th St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chivito Sandwich
|$14.00
Steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house chipotle aioli
|Fruit Topped French Toast
|$15.00
French toast topped with strawberry and blueberry compote, bananas, drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream
|Rancheros
|$13.00
Two delicious over easy eggs on a crispy tortilla with chipotle beans, queso fresco, sour cream and cilantro. Served with seasoned house potatoes.