Chicago brewpubs & breweries you'll love
More about Piece Out
Piece Out
1927 West North Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Medium BYO Pizza
|$21.00
|Hot Doug's Atomic Pizza
|$20.00
|Large BYO Pizza
|$24.00
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Eris Brewery and Cider House
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Popular items
|Crispy Smoked Cauliflower VG
|$13.00
Cripsy smoked cauliflower, chili maple glaze, cilantro, toasted sesame, lime zest.
|The Philly
|$17.00
The Philly- tender brisket braised in its own juices. Topped with creamy Merkt’s cheddar and mild giardiniera on a toasted sub roll.
|Sea Salt Fries with Trio of Sauces GF
|$9.00
House cut fries, fresh herbs, Maldon sea salt served with garlic Dijon, pickled cauliflower aioli, and vegan chipotle ranch. GF
More about Goose Island
Goose Island
1800 W. Fulton St., Chicago
|Popular items
|TO-GO 2019 Bourbon County Double Barrel Stout
|$90.00
500mL Bottle - 18.2% ABV IMPERIAL STOUT AGED IN BOURBON BARRELS- Bourbon County Double Barrel Stout has a depth and flavor that can only be achieved through time, patience, and partnership. This stout was first aged 12 months in 11-year-old Elijah Craig barrels from our friends at Heaven Hill distilleries. We then emptied the beer from those barrels and filled fresh 12-year-old Elijah Craig barrels, the same barrels that housed the Whisky Advocate 2017 Whisky Of The Year. We let it age for another year in those barrels and the result is a stout like no other. Incredibly intense, this beer will be a true gem for the faithful fans that seek it out and get to try it.
|2014 Bourbon County Stout Original 12oz Bottle
|$20.00
12oz bottle- Brewed in honor of the 1000th batch at our original Clybourn brewpub. A liquid as dark and dense as a black hole with thick foam the color of a bourbon barrel. The nose is an intense mix of charred oak, chocolate, vanilla, caramel and smoke. One sip has more flavor than your average case of beer.
|2013 Bourbon County Barleywine 12oz Bottle
|$18.00
12oz bottle - Aged in the third-use barrels that were once home to Kentucky bourbon and then our renowned Bourbon County Stout, this traditional English-style barleywine possesses the subtlety of flavor that only comes from a barrel that’s gone through many seasons of ritual care. The intricacies of the previous barrel denizens – oak, charcoal, hints of tobacco and vanilla, and that signature bourbon heat – are all present in this beer. Hearty and complex, Bourbon County Brand Barleywine is a titan and a timeline; a bold, flavorful journey through the craft of barrel aging
More about Midwest Coast Brewing Co
Midwest Coast Brewing Co
2137 West Walnut Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|6pack Elevator To Nowhere
|$12.00
Our Elevator to Nowhere (you’ll get the name when you stop by the tap room) is loaded up on the back end with luscious amounts of Simcoe, El Dorado, and Idaho 7 hops, giving this elevator a smooth, hop flavored ride without flooring you with bitterness. 6.4% ABV
|4pack Vaguely Stylish Paisley
|$11.00
Traditional West Coast IPA with traditional West Coast hops. The entire series boasts a solid malty backbone, with Stripes promoting Cascade and Chinook hops.
|6pack Mix Pack
|$11.00
2 cans Holstein Helles, 2 cans English Sporting Beer, 2 Cans West Town Brown
More about The Perch Kitchen & Tap
The Perch Kitchen & Tap
1932 W Division St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Wrightwood
|$15.00
rotisserie chicken, tomato, craisins, avocado, goat cheese, corn, almonds, cornbread croutons, roasted red pepper, green onion, citrus vinaigrette
|Burger
|$14.00
black angus beef, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
|Brussels Salad
|$13.00
arugula, dried blueberries, bacon, almonds, manchego cheese, lemon vinaigrette
More about Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
2717 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Lounge Lager 16oz 4pk
|$8.99
American Adjunct Lager - 4.5% ABV - Lager brewed with 6‑Row Barley, Corn and Rice. The official beer sponsor of the Maplewood Lounge!
|Brainwreck 16oz 4pk
|$15.99
IPA - 7 % ABV- A hazy IPA brewed and double dry hopped with Mosaic, Sabro, Idaho 7 and Motueka hops. It's tropical with notes of pineapple, citrus punch and heavy dank undertones.
|The Sound 16oz 4pk
|$10.99
West Coast IPA - 6.5% ABV - A West Coast style IPA hopped with Simcoe, Centennial and Chinook. This IPA is bright and citrusy with hints of pine and resin.
More about Revolution Brewpub
Revolution Brewpub
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Rosa - 4 pack
|$11.00
A highly drinkable Golden Ale steeped with hibiscus, resulting in a natural tartness and slight pink hue. 5.8% ABV (4-pack 16oz cans)
|The Burger
|$12.00
Two 3oz griddle patties, hero sauce, cheddar, griddled onion, lettuce, Mighty Vine tomato, sesame seed topped brioche bun
|Hazy Pitch - 4 pack
|$11.00
Refreshing and easy-drinking Hazy Pale Ale with a tropical Kick. Created for the loudest fans and the biggest moments. The official craft beer of the Chicago Fire MLS. 5% ABV
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Vegan Superfood Cesar (small)
|$9.00
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
|Vegan Superfood Cesar (large)
|$16.00
More about Ravinia Brewing - Chicago
Ravinia Brewing - Chicago
2601 W Diversey, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$13.00
Burrito filled with beans, rice, pico, cheese, sour cream and your choice of protein
|Taco Basket
Choose up to 5 tacos per "basket".
|Bowl
|$11.00
Create your own bowl by starting with avocado, pico de gallo, rice, black beans, & cabbage, topped with poblano crema.
More about Bixi Beer
Bixi Beer
2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sando
|$16.00
Crispy chicken breast with tobiko aioli, apple ssamjang and pickles on a house made Japanese milk bun.
Allergies - Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Sesame, Allium
|Yibin
|$18.00
Hot oil wok-tossed noodle with gai lan, yacai, walnuts, fermented black bean, and Szechuan spice.
Allergies - Gluten, Treenut, Peanut (oil), Soy, Sesame, Allium
|Gong Bao
|$26.00
Wok seared thigh meat with squash chilies, and peanuts. Comes with side of rice.
Allergies - Peanut, Finfish (Fish Sauce), Soy, Allium
More about Whiskey Business
Whiskey Business
1367 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Tenders
|$12.00
House brined and breaded jumbo chicken tenders. 3 per order, choice of sauce.
|Truffle Shuffle Fries
|$8.00
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper and ALL of the White Truffle Oil. Finished with Parmesan Curls and Fresh Chives
|Buffalo Soldier Fries
|$13.00
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Breaded Popcorn Chicken and our House Made Buffalo Sauce. Smothered with Melted Chihuahua Cheese and Finished with Chive Crema and Green Onions
More about Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
900 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Guacamole + Chips
|$16.00
Mashed Michoacán avocados, cilantro, lime. Served with salsa roja, salsa verde and homemade tortilla chips.
|Barbacoa Taco
|$6.00
red chile-braised short rib, morita chile salsa, crispy onions, queso añejo, cilantro
|Chips + Salsa
|$7.00
Served with housemade salsa roja and verde
More about Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery
Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery
2925 West Montrose Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|BYO Salad
|$12.00
Our signature mixed greens topped with your choice of fresh ingredients!
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sando
|$18.50
Hand battered and fried spicy chicken breast served with house made slaw and pickles on a brioche bun.
|Smash Burger (vegetarian/vegan available)
|$16.00
Two smash-style BEEF patties on a potato roll with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion pickle and secret Hippo sauce. VEGETARIAN with the Beyond burger for +$2 make it VEGAN by substituting vegan hippo sauce and cheese! Comes with Fries, Tots, or Fruit.
More about Corridor Brewery & Provisions
Corridor Brewery & Provisions
3446 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Roasted Turkey
|$15.50
Slagel Farms Turkey, Honey Mustard Glaze, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado Lemon Mayo, Sourdough. Served with Kettle Chips.
|Burger
|$16.50
Double Steak Patty, Herb Mustard Mayo, Cheddar, Detroit Pickles, and Sesame Bun, Served with Fries
|Patty Melt
|$15.00
Single Steak Patty, Provolone, Cheddar, Thousand Island Dressing, Caramelized Onions, Rye Bread, Served with Fries
More about Marz Community Brewing
Marz Community Brewing
3630 South Iron Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Flower Power Elixir 4/pk
|$14.00
The Marz Flower Power Elixir is made with chamomile, heather tips, grapefruit, bergamot, and gentian root, complemented by warm spices and a hint of lemon, with no sugar added. 30mg Hemp.
|Maria's Ginger Beer - 12oz bottle
|$3.00
This ginger beer is made especially for Maria’s Packaged Goods by Marz. It’s everything your Moscow Mule was missing and then some.
|Juniper Fizz Elixir 4/pk
|$14.00
The Marz Juniper Fizz Elixir is made with Juniper Berries, Spruce Tips, Blood Orange Peel, Grapefruit Peel, Madagascar Vanilla Bean, and 30 mg Hemp, with no sugar added.
More about Pilot Project Brewing
Pilot Project Brewing
2140 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|4-Pack: West of Piha
|$16.00
Brewer’s Kitchen // Hazy Pale Ale // 6% - West of Piha is a perfect, light-bodied companion to surf weather sunshine and accented with notes of sauvignon blanc grapes, ripe pear, summer pineapple, and candied grapefruit rind. Enjoy while basking in the sun or dreaming of your favorite beach.
|4-Pack: Timepass
|$11.00
Azadi Brewing // Lager // 4.2% - A Bohemian-Indian approach to the laid-back nature of passing time, this lager features notes of honey, straw, whitebread, mild spice and with a floral earthiness. Relax, chill out, or just... timepass.
|4-Pack: Medusa
|$15.00
Flora Brewing // Pale Ale // 5.6% - Medusa is the inaugural commercial brew from Sarah Flora of Flora Brewing. Exuding smooth flavors of strawberry, papaya, and apricot this well-balanced, citrusy pale ale shows great promise for what we can expect from the women-owned outfit. Limited supply.
More about Life on Marz Community Club
Life on Marz Community Club
1950 N Western Ave MARZ Community Brewing, Chicago
More about On Tour Brewing Company
On Tour Brewing Company
1725 W. Hubbard St., Chicago