Chicago brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Chicago

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

1927 West North Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Medium BYO Pizza$21.00
Hot Doug's Atomic Pizza$20.00
Large BYO Pizza$24.00
More about Piece Out
Eris Brewery and Cider House image

 

Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Smoked Cauliflower VG$13.00
Cripsy smoked cauliflower, chili maple glaze, cilantro, toasted sesame, lime zest.
The Philly$17.00
The Philly- tender brisket braised in its own juices. Topped with creamy Merkt’s cheddar and mild giardiniera on a toasted sub roll.
Sea Salt Fries with Trio of Sauces GF$9.00
House cut fries, fresh herbs, Maldon sea salt served with garlic Dijon, pickled cauliflower aioli, and vegan chipotle ranch. GF
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Goose Island image

 

Goose Island

1800 W. Fulton St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TO-GO 2019 Bourbon County Double Barrel Stout$90.00
500mL Bottle - 18.2% ABV IMPERIAL STOUT AGED IN BOURBON BARRELS- Bourbon County Double Barrel Stout has a depth and flavor that can only be achieved through time, patience, and partnership. This stout was first aged 12 months in 11-year-old Elijah Craig barrels from our friends at Heaven Hill distilleries. We then emptied the beer from those barrels and filled fresh 12-year-old Elijah Craig barrels, the same barrels that housed the Whisky Advocate 2017 Whisky Of The Year. We let it age for another year in those barrels and the result is a stout like no other. Incredibly intense, this beer will be a true gem for the faithful fans that seek it out and get to try it.
2014 Bourbon County Stout Original 12oz Bottle$20.00
12oz bottle- Brewed in honor of the 1000th batch at our original Clybourn brewpub. A liquid as dark and dense as a black hole with thick foam the color of a bourbon barrel. The nose is an intense mix of charred oak, chocolate, vanilla, caramel and smoke. One sip has more flavor than your average case of beer.
2013 Bourbon County Barleywine 12oz Bottle$18.00
12oz bottle - Aged in the third-use barrels that were once home to Kentucky bourbon and then our renowned Bourbon County Stout, this traditional English-style barleywine possesses the subtlety of flavor that only comes from a barrel that’s gone through many seasons of ritual care. The intricacies of the previous barrel denizens – oak, charcoal, hints of tobacco and vanilla, and that signature bourbon heat – are all present in this beer. Hearty and complex, Bourbon County Brand Barleywine is a titan and a timeline; a bold, flavorful journey through the craft of barrel aging
More about Goose Island
Midwest Coast Brewing Co image

 

Midwest Coast Brewing Co

2137 West Walnut Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6pack Elevator To Nowhere$12.00
Our Elevator to Nowhere (you’ll get the name when you stop by the tap room) is loaded up on the back end with luscious amounts of Simcoe, El Dorado, and Idaho 7 hops, giving this elevator a smooth, hop flavored ride without flooring you with bitterness. 6.4% ABV
4pack Vaguely Stylish Paisley$11.00
Traditional West Coast IPA with traditional West Coast hops. The entire series boasts a solid malty backbone, with Stripes promoting Cascade and Chinook hops.
6pack Mix Pack$11.00
2 cans Holstein Helles, 2 cans English Sporting Beer, 2 Cans West Town Brown
More about Midwest Coast Brewing Co
The Perch Kitchen & Tap image

 

The Perch Kitchen & Tap

1932 W Division St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wrightwood$15.00
rotisserie chicken, tomato, craisins, avocado, goat cheese, corn, almonds, cornbread croutons, roasted red pepper, green onion, citrus vinaigrette
Burger$14.00
black angus beef, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Brussels Salad$13.00
arugula, dried blueberries, bacon, almonds, manchego cheese, lemon vinaigrette
More about The Perch Kitchen & Tap
Maplewood Brewery & Distillery image

 

Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

2717 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lounge Lager 16oz 4pk$8.99
American Adjunct Lager - 4.5% ABV - Lager brewed with 6‑Row Barley, Corn and Rice. The official beer sponsor of the Maplewood Lounge!
Brainwreck 16oz 4pk$15.99
IPA - 7 % ABV- A hazy IPA brewed and double dry hopped with Mosaic, Sabro, Idaho 7 and Motueka hops. It's tropical with notes of pineapple, citrus punch and heavy dank undertones.
The Sound 16oz 4pk$10.99
West Coast IPA - 6.5% ABV - A West Coast style IPA hopped with Simcoe, Centennial and Chinook. This IPA is bright and citrusy with hints of pine and resin.
More about Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
Revolution Brewpub image

 

Revolution Brewpub

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rosa - 4 pack$11.00
A highly drinkable Golden Ale steeped with hibiscus, resulting in a natural tartness and slight pink hue. 5.8% ABV (4-pack 16oz cans)
The Burger$12.00
Two 3oz griddle patties, hero sauce, cheddar, griddled onion, lettuce, Mighty Vine tomato, sesame seed topped brioche bun
Hazy Pitch - 4 pack$11.00
Refreshing and easy-drinking Hazy Pale Ale with a tropical Kick. Created for the loudest fans and the biggest moments. The official craft beer of the Chicago Fire MLS. 5% ABV
More about Revolution Brewpub
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Superfood Cesar (small)$9.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Vegan Superfood Cesar (large)$16.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
Ravinia Brewing - Chicago image

TACOS

Ravinia Brewing - Chicago

2601 W Diversey, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito$13.00
Burrito filled with beans, rice, pico, cheese, sour cream and your choice of protein
Taco Basket
Choose up to 5 tacos per "basket".
Bowl$11.00
Create your own bowl by starting with avocado, pico de gallo, rice, black beans, & cabbage, topped with poblano crema.
More about Ravinia Brewing - Chicago
Bixi Beer image

 

Bixi Beer

2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Fried Chicken Sando$16.00
Crispy chicken breast with tobiko aioli, apple ssamjang and pickles on a house made Japanese milk bun.
Allergies - Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Sesame, Allium
Yibin$18.00
Hot oil wok-tossed noodle with gai lan, yacai, walnuts, fermented black bean, and Szechuan spice.
Allergies - Gluten, Treenut, Peanut (oil), Soy, Sesame, Allium
Gong Bao$26.00
Wok seared thigh meat with squash chilies, and peanuts. Comes with side of rice.
Allergies - Peanut, Finfish (Fish Sauce), Soy, Allium
More about Bixi Beer
Whiskey Business image

 

Whiskey Business

1367 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Teenage Mutant Ninja Tenders$12.00
House brined and breaded jumbo chicken tenders. 3 per order, choice of sauce.
Truffle Shuffle Fries$8.00
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper and ALL of the White Truffle Oil. Finished with Parmesan Curls and Fresh Chives
Buffalo Soldier Fries$13.00
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Breaded Popcorn Chicken and our House Made Buffalo Sauce. Smothered with Melted Chihuahua Cheese and Finished with Chive Crema and Green Onions
More about Whiskey Business
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava image

 

Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

900 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole + Chips$16.00
Mashed Michoacán avocados, cilantro, lime. Served with salsa roja, salsa verde and homemade tortilla chips.
Barbacoa Taco$6.00
red chile-braised short rib, morita chile salsa, crispy onions, queso añejo, cilantro
Chips + Salsa$7.00
Served with housemade salsa roja and verde
More about Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery image

 

Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery

2925 West Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BYO Salad$12.00
Our signature mixed greens topped with your choice of fresh ingredients!
Spicy Fried Chicken Sando$18.50
Hand battered and fried spicy chicken breast served with house made slaw and pickles on a brioche bun.
Smash Burger (vegetarian/vegan available)$16.00
Two smash-style BEEF patties on a potato roll with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion pickle and secret Hippo sauce. VEGETARIAN with the Beyond burger for +$2 make it VEGAN by substituting vegan hippo sauce and cheese! Comes with Fries, Tots, or Fruit.
More about Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery
Corridor Brewery & Provisions image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Corridor Brewery & Provisions

3446 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2259 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Turkey$15.50
Slagel Farms Turkey, Honey Mustard Glaze, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado Lemon Mayo, Sourdough. Served with Kettle Chips.
Burger$16.50
Double Steak Patty, Herb Mustard Mayo, Cheddar, Detroit Pickles, and Sesame Bun, Served with Fries
Patty Melt$15.00
Single Steak Patty, Provolone, Cheddar, Thousand Island Dressing, Caramelized Onions, Rye Bread, Served with Fries
More about Corridor Brewery & Provisions
Marz Community Brewing image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Marz Community Brewing

3630 South Iron Street, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (295 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Flower Power Elixir 4/pk$14.00
The Marz Flower Power Elixir is made with chamomile, heather tips, grapefruit, bergamot, and gentian root, complemented by warm spices and a hint of lemon, with no sugar added. 30mg Hemp.
Maria's Ginger Beer - 12oz bottle$3.00
This ginger beer is made especially for Maria’s Packaged Goods by Marz. It’s everything your Moscow Mule was missing and then some.
Juniper Fizz Elixir 4/pk$14.00
The Marz Juniper Fizz Elixir is made with Juniper Berries, Spruce Tips, Blood Orange Peel, Grapefruit Peel, Madagascar Vanilla Bean, and 30 mg Hemp, with no sugar added.
More about Marz Community Brewing
Consumer pic

 

Pilot Project Brewing

2140 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
4-Pack: West of Piha$16.00
Brewer’s Kitchen // Hazy Pale Ale // 6% - West of Piha is a perfect, light-bodied companion to surf weather sunshine and accented with notes of sauvignon blanc grapes, ripe pear, summer pineapple, and candied grapefruit rind. Enjoy while basking in the sun or dreaming of your favorite beach.
4-Pack: Timepass$11.00
Azadi Brewing // Lager // 4.2% - A Bohemian-Indian approach to the laid-back nature of passing time, this lager features notes of honey, straw, whitebread, mild spice and with a floral earthiness. Relax, chill out, or just... timepass.
4-Pack: Medusa$15.00
Flora Brewing // Pale Ale // 5.6% - Medusa is the inaugural commercial brew from Sarah Flora of Flora Brewing. Exuding smooth flavors of strawberry, papaya, and apricot this well-balanced, citrusy pale ale shows great promise for what we can expect from the women-owned outfit. Limited supply.
More about Pilot Project Brewing
Open Outcry Brewing Company image

 

Open Outcry Brewing Company

10934 South Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Open Outcry Brewing Company
Clark Street Ale House image

 

Clark Street Ale House

742 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
Takeout
More about Clark Street Ale House
Piece Brewery and Pizzeria image

 

Piece Brewery and Pizzeria

1927 W. North Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Piece Brewery and Pizzeria
Life on Marz Community Club image

 

Life on Marz Community Club

1950 N Western Ave MARZ Community Brewing, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Life on Marz Community Club
Moody Tongue image

BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Moody Tongue

2515 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1579 reviews)
More about Moody Tongue
On Tour Brewing Company image

 

On Tour Brewing Company

1725 W. Hubbard St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about On Tour Brewing Company

