Chicago brewpubs & breweries you'll love

500mL Bottle - 18.2% ABV IMPERIAL STOUT AGED IN BOURBON BARRELS- Bourbon County Double Barrel Stout has a depth and flavor that can only be achieved through time, patience, and partnership. This stout was first aged 12 months in 11-year-old Elijah Craig barrels from our friends at Heaven Hill distilleries. We then emptied the beer from those barrels and filled fresh 12-year-old Elijah Craig barrels, the same barrels that housed the Whisky Advocate 2017 Whisky Of The Year. We let it age for another year in those barrels and the result is a stout like no other. Incredibly intense, this beer will be a true gem for the faithful fans that seek it out and get to try it.

