Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Chicago

Mustard Seed Kitchen image

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Say Cheese$13.99
2 1/4# beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and seasoned mayo served on a brioche bun
Chicken Alfredo$16.99
Spaghetti pasta cooked with broccoli, English peas topped with parmesan cheese and served with creamy alfredo sauce and garlic bread
Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic croutons with a house made Creamy Caesar dressing
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
MBurger - Huron image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MBurger - Huron

161 E Huron St, Chicago

Avg 4 (2730 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$5.99
choice of house-made sauce - siracha mayo, buffalo, ranch, bbq
Double Cheese$7.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
Single Cheese$4.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
More about MBurger - Huron
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Santa Fe Burger$14.00
Spicy and delicious charbroiled burger with chipotle mayo, guacamole, jalapeño, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.
Buffalo Wings
Jumbo wings served with your choice of BBQ, mild, spicy, spicy BBQ or teriyaki sauce. Served with bleu cheese, dressing, carrots and celery.
Wrap Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and rolled-up with lettuce, mixed cheese, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing.
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
D.S. Tequila Co. image

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Quesadilla$16.95
smoked chicken, pepper jack, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese blend, black bean salsa and chipotle aioli.
Taco Trio Dinner$22.95
mix and match any three tacos. includes a side of mexican rice with cilantro and refried beans topped with queso fresco
Fried Chicken Taco (à la carte)$5.95
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, roma tomato, jalapeño ranch
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
Devil Dawgs image

 

Devil Dawgs - South Loop

767 South State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Clucker$8.75
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, House Mayo, Homemade Spicy Slaw, Pickle on a Pretzel Bun (Spicy)
3 Piece Tenders$6.95
Buttermilk Fried Tenders Served with Homemade Coleslaw, Pickles and your choice of sauce
Vegan Dog$5.50
Served any style on our menu
More about Devil Dawgs - South Loop
Wrigleyville Dogs image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wrigleyville Dogs

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vienna Beef Hot Dog$4.99
The Classic Chicago Style, Vienna Beef Hot Dog that comes with Yellow Mustard, Relish, Tomato, Onions, Pickle, Sport Peppers and Celery Salt. Nothing better in Chicago!
Gyros Plate$11.99
The Plate of all Plates! The Gyros Plate is a HUGE plate of Gyros meat that is composed of beef, lamb and perfectly blended spices. All served with a Pita bread, Side Salad, French Fries and Tzatziki Sauce. This is the plate you need to get if you are hungry because we are confident that it will fill your belly!
#9 Chicken Pita$13.50
Our Chicken Ke Bob Pita is served with our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Onions, and Tomatoes. This is accompanied by our French Fries and a Soft Drink. Try substituting the French Fries with Rice instead for a healthier option.
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1542 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Japanese Beef Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Pickled Jalapeño, Onions, Queso Fresco & Samurai Sauce**
BIG & littles Taco$4.00
Fried Whitefish, Romaine, Tomato, Special Sauce*, Tartar Sauce & Lime Juice
Samurai Taco$4.00
Fried Whitefish, Romaine, Jalapeños, Special Sauce*, Samurai Sauce, Sesame Seeds & Lime Juice
More about BIG & little's
Blaze-N-Grill image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blaze-N-Grill

6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Dog$3.79
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
Onion Rings$3.49
Made to order breaded onion rings.
Two Hot Dogs$7.29
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
More about Blaze-N-Grill
John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Johns Chopped$10.95
chop mix, bacon, goat cheese, dried cherries, roasted corn, tahini-sesame dressing
Harvest Bowl$16.95
Farro & quinoa, roasted sweet potato, grilled portobello, crispy Brussels sprouts, avocado, roasted pepitas, balsamic drizzle
Cobb Salad$11.95
house chop mix, bacon, tomato, avocado, egg, feta, smoked paprika dressing
More about John's Place
Burger Bar Chicago image

 

Burger Bar Chicago

1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own | USDA Prime Beef$12.00
Half-pound 100% USDA Prime American Beef
Backyard Classic Stacker$16.00
Double-smoked candied bacon, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato + red onion
Burger Buddies$8.00
Two mini Prime American cheeseburgers
More about Burger Bar Chicago
BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1034 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1225 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Fried/Grilled Shrimp, Romaine, Tomato, Special Sauce*, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice & Crack Pepper
Raw Ahi Tuna Taco$6.00
Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna, Hard Shell Corn Tortilla, Ginger, Chili Paste, Sesame Oil, Special Sauce*, Samurai Sauce** & Sesame Seeds
Mexican Beef Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco & Tomatillo Sauce
More about BIG & little's
Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium

3021 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (912 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Roe$15.00
Cheddar / Avocado / Bacon
The Flubby$8.00
Classic Premium Beef Vienna Dog / Your Choice of Toppings
BYO WEDNESDAY SPECIAL$12.00
Build your own burger or sandwich with cheese, sauce, 2 premium toppings and a side. FLAT PRICE
Choose beef/turkey/chix/veggie , cheese, sauce on the side, 2 premium toppings, standard toppings and a side.
More about Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
Mini Mott image

 

Mini Mott

3057 West Logan Blvd., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Fries$4.00
Fries tossed with Garlic Confit
Mott Burger - Mini$11.00
Single patty, American Cheese, Miso butter onions, House pickles, Sweet potato frizzles, Pickled jalapenos, Hoisin aioli, Brioche bun
Mott Burger - Original$12.00
Award Winning - Double angus patty, American Cheese, Miso butter onions, Sweet potato frizzles, Housemade pickles, Pickled jalapenos, Hoisin aioli, Brioche bun
More about Mini Mott
Umami Burger image

 

Umami Burger

945 W. Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ktown Burger$11.50
4oz smash patty, gochujang marinated pork belly, korean slaw, pickles, classic sauce
Truffle Fries$4.50
Truffle fondue, scallions served with your choice of one sauce
Thin Fries$3.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
More about Umami Burger
Lady Gregory's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lady Gregory's

5260 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (2544 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Bacon aioli, bacon morsels, maple vinaigrette.
Shepherd's Pie$17.75
Angus sirloin, carrots, potatoes, peas, herbs, beef gravy, mashed potatoes, parmesan cheese crust.
Baked French Onion$8.00
Gruyere
More about Lady Gregory's
MBurger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MBurger

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (2162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Bacon Chz$6.49
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
Double Bacon Chz$9.49
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
Cheese Fries$4.79
homemade cheese sauce, add pickled jalapenos
More about MBurger
The Marq image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Marq

60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (3247 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Marq Burger$16.00
two house ground beef patties, marq aioli, american cheese, house-made pickles & pickled onions, brioche bun, fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
thigh meat, sweet & spicy glaze, shredded lettuce & cabbage, house-made pickles, herb ranch, brioche bun, fries
*Can we just appreciate that glaze drip?!
Falafel Sandwich$14.00
red falafel, tzatziki, tabbouleh, herb salad, pita, fries
More about The Marq
Seven Ten Social image

 

Seven Ten Social

1055 East 55th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jumbo Chicken Wings$14.55
10 fresh chicken wings from Harrison's local poultry farm. Never frozen. Preparation choices are either Southern Fried, a Spicy Buffalo or Nashville Hot.
Seven Ten Burger$12.55
Two butter seared Wagyu patties, pickles, onions, American Cheese and burger sauce.
Served on a the original potato roll form Martins.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.55
Always Fresh Harrison's chicken breast served on a buttery Martin's Potato Roll.
Fried to order. Sandwich can be prepared Southern fried, buffalo or Nashville hot.
More about Seven Ten Social
Graystone Tavern image

 

Graystone Tavern

3441 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
$30 St Patricks Day BRUNCH 8AM-NOON$30.00
St. Patricks Day SATURDAY Brunch from 8AM until Noon. Includes Breakfast Buffet, green beer, bloody marys, mimosas, premium cocktails, draft beer
More about Graystone Tavern
Revival Bar | Curbside Books image

 

Revival Cafe and Bar

125 South Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Revival Cafe and Bar
Porter Coffee Stand image

 

Porter Coffee Stand

Two Prudential Plaza, 180 N Stetson Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Porter Coffee Stand
Billy Goat Tavern - Michigan Avenue image

 

Billy Goat Tavern - Michigan Avenue

430 N. Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Billy Goat Tavern - Michigan Avenue
The Clark Street Dog image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

The Clark Street Dog

3040 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Clark Street Dog
Boonie Foods - Revival image

 

Boonie Foods - Revival

125 South Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Boonie Foods - Revival
Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant image

 

Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant

33 East 83rd St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant
Kuma's Corner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kuma's Corner

2900 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (11819 reviews)
Takeout
More about Kuma's Corner
LG's Bar image

HAMBURGERS

LG's Bar

1525 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about LG's Bar
The Bad Apple image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bad Apple

4300 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (2706 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicago Poutine$12.00
fries with gravy and cheese curds. smoked brisket and jalapenos
Jake & Elwood$17.50
malt vinegar onion jam with buckboard bacon, Cambazola triple cream bleu cheese, arugula
The Bad Apple Burger$15.50
lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made pickle, provolone
More about The Bad Apple
Restaurant banner

 

Billy Goat Tavern - Madison Street

1535 W. Madison St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Billy Goat Tavern - Madison Street
Offshore Rooftop & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Offshore Rooftop & Bar

1000 East Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (2219 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Offshore Rooftop & Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chicago

Salmon

Cake

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston