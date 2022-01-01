Chicago burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Chicago
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Popular items
|Say Cheese
|$13.99
2 1/4# beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and seasoned mayo served on a brioche bun
|Chicken Alfredo
|$16.99
Spaghetti pasta cooked with broccoli, English peas topped with parmesan cheese and served with creamy alfredo sauce and garlic bread
|Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic croutons with a house made Creamy Caesar dressing
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
MBurger - Huron
161 E Huron St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
choice of house-made sauce - siracha mayo, buffalo, ranch, bbq
|Double Cheese
|$7.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
|Single Cheese
|$4.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Santa Fe Burger
|$14.00
Spicy and delicious charbroiled burger with chipotle mayo, guacamole, jalapeño, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.
|Buffalo Wings
Jumbo wings served with your choice of BBQ, mild, spicy, spicy BBQ or teriyaki sauce. Served with bleu cheese, dressing, carrots and celery.
|Wrap Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and rolled-up with lettuce, mixed cheese, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing.
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.95
smoked chicken, pepper jack, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese blend, black bean salsa and chipotle aioli.
|Taco Trio Dinner
|$22.95
mix and match any three tacos. includes a side of mexican rice with cilantro and refried beans topped with queso fresco
|Fried Chicken Taco (à la carte)
|$5.95
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, roma tomato, jalapeño ranch
Devil Dawgs - South Loop
767 South State Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|The Clucker
|$8.75
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, House Mayo, Homemade Spicy Slaw, Pickle on a Pretzel Bun (Spicy)
|3 Piece Tenders
|$6.95
Buttermilk Fried Tenders Served with Homemade Coleslaw, Pickles and your choice of sauce
|Vegan Dog
|$5.50
Served any style on our menu
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wrigleyville Dogs
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Vienna Beef Hot Dog
|$4.99
The Classic Chicago Style, Vienna Beef Hot Dog that comes with Yellow Mustard, Relish, Tomato, Onions, Pickle, Sport Peppers and Celery Salt. Nothing better in Chicago!
|Gyros Plate
|$11.99
The Plate of all Plates! The Gyros Plate is a HUGE plate of Gyros meat that is composed of beef, lamb and perfectly blended spices. All served with a Pita bread, Side Salad, French Fries and Tzatziki Sauce. This is the plate you need to get if you are hungry because we are confident that it will fill your belly!
|#9 Chicken Pita
|$13.50
Our Chicken Ke Bob Pita is served with our Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Onions, and Tomatoes. This is accompanied by our French Fries and a Soft Drink. Try substituting the French Fries with Rice instead for a healthier option.
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Japanese Beef Taco
|$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Pickled Jalapeño, Onions, Queso Fresco & Samurai Sauce**
|BIG & littles Taco
|$4.00
Fried Whitefish, Romaine, Tomato, Special Sauce*, Tartar Sauce & Lime Juice
|Samurai Taco
|$4.00
Fried Whitefish, Romaine, Jalapeños, Special Sauce*, Samurai Sauce, Sesame Seeds & Lime Juice
GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blaze-N-Grill
6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Hot Dog
|$3.79
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
|Onion Rings
|$3.49
Made to order breaded onion rings.
|Two Hot Dogs
|$7.29
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Johns Chopped
|$10.95
chop mix, bacon, goat cheese, dried cherries, roasted corn, tahini-sesame dressing
|Harvest Bowl
|$16.95
Farro & quinoa, roasted sweet potato, grilled portobello, crispy Brussels sprouts, avocado, roasted pepitas, balsamic drizzle
|Cobb Salad
|$11.95
house chop mix, bacon, tomato, avocado, egg, feta, smoked paprika dressing
Burger Bar Chicago
1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO
|Popular items
|Build Your Own | USDA Prime Beef
|$12.00
Half-pound 100% USDA Prime American Beef
|Backyard Classic Stacker
|$16.00
Double-smoked candied bacon, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato + red onion
|Burger Buddies
|$8.00
Two mini Prime American cheeseburgers
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
1034 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Fried/Grilled Shrimp, Romaine, Tomato, Special Sauce*, Cocktail Sauce, Lime Juice & Crack Pepper
|Raw Ahi Tuna Taco
|$6.00
Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna, Hard Shell Corn Tortilla, Ginger, Chili Paste, Sesame Oil, Special Sauce*, Samurai Sauce** & Sesame Seeds
|Mexican Beef Taco
|$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco & Tomatillo Sauce
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
3021 N Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|The Roe
|$15.00
Cheddar / Avocado / Bacon
|The Flubby
|$8.00
Classic Premium Beef Vienna Dog / Your Choice of Toppings
|BYO WEDNESDAY SPECIAL
|$12.00
Build your own burger or sandwich with cheese, sauce, 2 premium toppings and a side. FLAT PRICE
Choose beef/turkey/chix/veggie , cheese, sauce on the side, 2 premium toppings, standard toppings and a side.
Mini Mott
3057 West Logan Blvd., Chicago
|Popular items
|Garlic Fries
|$4.00
Fries tossed with Garlic Confit
|Mott Burger - Mini
|$11.00
Single patty, American Cheese, Miso butter onions, House pickles, Sweet potato frizzles, Pickled jalapenos, Hoisin aioli, Brioche bun
|Mott Burger - Original
|$12.00
Award Winning - Double angus patty, American Cheese, Miso butter onions, Sweet potato frizzles, Housemade pickles, Pickled jalapenos, Hoisin aioli, Brioche bun
Umami Burger
945 W. Randolph St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Ktown Burger
|$11.50
4oz smash patty, gochujang marinated pork belly, korean slaw, pickles, classic sauce
|Truffle Fries
|$4.50
Truffle fondue, scallions served with your choice of one sauce
|Thin Fries
|$3.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lady Gregory's
5260 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Bacon aioli, bacon morsels, maple vinaigrette.
|Shepherd's Pie
|$17.75
Angus sirloin, carrots, potatoes, peas, herbs, beef gravy, mashed potatoes, parmesan cheese crust.
|Baked French Onion
|$8.00
Gruyere
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
MBurger
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Single Bacon Chz
|$6.49
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
|Double Bacon Chz
|$9.49
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
|Cheese Fries
|$4.79
homemade cheese sauce, add pickled jalapenos
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Marq
60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO
|Popular items
|Marq Burger
|$16.00
two house ground beef patties, marq aioli, american cheese, house-made pickles & pickled onions, brioche bun, fries
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
thigh meat, sweet & spicy glaze, shredded lettuce & cabbage, house-made pickles, herb ranch, brioche bun, fries
*Can we just appreciate that glaze drip?!
|Falafel Sandwich
|$14.00
red falafel, tzatziki, tabbouleh, herb salad, pita, fries
Seven Ten Social
1055 East 55th Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Jumbo Chicken Wings
|$14.55
10 fresh chicken wings from Harrison's local poultry farm. Never frozen. Preparation choices are either Southern Fried, a Spicy Buffalo or Nashville Hot.
|Seven Ten Burger
|$12.55
Two butter seared Wagyu patties, pickles, onions, American Cheese and burger sauce.
Served on a the original potato roll form Martins.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.55
Always Fresh Harrison's chicken breast served on a buttery Martin's Potato Roll.
Fried to order. Sandwich can be prepared Southern fried, buffalo or Nashville hot.
Graystone Tavern
3441 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|$30 St Patricks Day BRUNCH 8AM-NOON
|$30.00
St. Patricks Day SATURDAY Brunch from 8AM until Noon. Includes Breakfast Buffet, green beer, bloody marys, mimosas, premium cocktails, draft beer
Billy Goat Tavern - Michigan Avenue
430 N. Michigan Ave, Chicago
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
The Clark Street Dog
3040 N Clark St, Chicago
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kuma's Corner
2900 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bad Apple
4300 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicago Poutine
|$12.00
fries with gravy and cheese curds. smoked brisket and jalapenos
|Jake & Elwood
|$17.50
malt vinegar onion jam with buckboard bacon, Cambazola triple cream bleu cheese, arugula
|The Bad Apple Burger
|$15.50
lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made pickle, provolone
Billy Goat Tavern - Madison Street
1535 W. Madison St, Chicago
- 2