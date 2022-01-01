Chicago cafés you'll love

DropShot image

 

DropShot

312 W Chestnut, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12oz DRIP$2.50
Scones$3.75
16oz DRIP$3.00
More about DropShot
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Dozen Specialties$32.05
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Russian Tea Time image

 

Russian Tea Time

77 E Adams St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Beef Stroganoff$29.00
Cup Ukrainian Borscht$8.00
Bowl Ukrainian Borscht$16.00
More about Russian Tea Time
Firecakes image

 

Firecakes

2453 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PISTACHIO Old Fashioned$3.25
Sicilian pistachio glaze and chopped, candied pistachios - the perfect twist on the traditional buttermilk old fashioned
Malted Chocolate Sufganiyot$3.25
Yeast-raised bismark, malted chocolate creme & Valrhona chocolate icing
ORANGE CRANberry Old Fashioned$3.25
Buttermilk Cake Old Fashioned; Orange-Cranberry Glaze
More about Firecakes
Snakes & Lattes image

 

Snakes & Lattes

1965 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bún (gf, vr*)$14.00
Vietnamese rice noodles tossed in a vibrant turmeric and lemon grass curry with fresh herbs and dipping sauce (nuoc cham - a sweet, sour, savory and spicy sauce made with lime, chile, garlic, fish sauce and palm sugar). Please select "Make mine vegan/vegetarian" for this dietary restriction even if you select Tofu (the seasoning not vegan unless requested).
gf: gluten friendly
vr*: vegan/vegetarian on request
Orange Blossom Semifreddo (gf)$10.00
Frozen Orange Blossom Custard, Cinnamon Almond Streusel
Cheeseburger$16.00
Dill pickles, griddled onions, pepper-sherry mayo, and American cheese on a potato bun. Served with Chipperbec fries.
More about Snakes & Lattes
Goddess and the Baker image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
Impossible Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Goddess Eggy's image

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Club$11.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and lemon aioli on ciabatta bread.
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
Breakfast of the Goddess$10.99
Two Eggs any style, hash browns, toast and your choice of bacon, turkey bacon or sausage. Served with jam & butter.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Cafe Press Chicago image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Press Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing. Includes housemade potato chips.
Custom Breakfast Sandwich$4.25
AVAILABLE ALL DAY. Local Breads, Aged Cheddar, Grade A Large Eggs.
Cafe Turkey BLT$8.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Our signature Turkey BLT with swiss & chimi mayo. Includes housemade potato chips. (Shown here Breakfast-style, with egg added.)
More about Cafe Press Chicago
Drunken Bean image

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Croissandwich$11.00
Arugula, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Herb Aioli
Cubano$13.00
Pulled Pork, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mustard on Baguette
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Baked Eggs, Avocado, Salsa, Fresh Jalapeños, Hash Browns, Mozzarella Cheese
More about Drunken Bean
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Kanela Roll$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
Chicken Avocado$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Cracked: The Egg Came First image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked: The Egg Came First

1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SMALL Parmesan Truffle Tots$5.99
SMALL Crispy Tots$4.99
Salami Monster$8.99
More about Cracked: The Egg Came First
La Fournette image

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$3.15
A perfect combination of our classic croissant filled with bars of European dark chocolate.
Berliner Beignet Plain$2.50
Traditional French yeast doughnuts rolled in cinnamon-sugar.
Croissant$2.95
Layers of flaky dough and rich butter make up the quintessential French pastry. Pair it with one of our homemade jams for a delicious breakfast.
More about La Fournette
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
Vanilla Sprinkled Cake$2.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
French Quiche image

 

French Quiche

2210 North Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quiche Lorraine$7.50
bacon, onions, Swiss cheese, eggs, cream
Almond Croissant$4.00
Almond Croissant
Quiche Provençale$7.50
zucchini, peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic, thyme, rosemary, Swiss cheese, eggs, cream
More about French Quiche
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

1609 W. DIvision, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Avena Iced Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
Macchiato$4.50
Equal parts steamed milk and espresso.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Goddess And the Baker image

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
Morning Sandwich$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce, sesame semolina
Avocado Toast$9.99
sourdough, Cojeta cheese, smashed avocado, lemon, chili flakes
More about Goddess And the Baker
Firecakes image

 

Firecakes

2453 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Apple Fritter$4.75
Classic perfection
S'mores MINI Long John$3.50
Yeast-raised MINI long john, Valrhona chocolate pastry cream & icing, marshmallow and graham cracker, of course
Pistachio Old Fashioned$3.25
Buttermilk cake donut, coated in a Sicilian pistachio glaze and sprinkled with chopped candied pistachios
More about Firecakes
Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
Breakfast Egg Sandwich$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Havarti Cheese, Baby Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayoon a Toasted English Muffin
Drip Coffee$2.25
A fresh cup of organic drip coffee from Mexican Chiapas region or Ethiopian Oromia region.
More about Oromo Cafe
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
Vanilla Old Fashioned$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

750 N Rush, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Glutenless Chocolate$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Wake 'n Bacon image

 

Wake 'n Bacon

420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Brew$3.75
Fresh-roasted, specialty-grade coffee is steeped in steel wine tanks, free from oxygen, and brewed overnight before being processed. This cold brew is double-filtered for a smooth, clean sip, with strong coffee flavors and a natural sweetness.
Spiced Maple Chicken 'n Waffles$13.00
Bubble waffle & crispy chicken thighs, drizzled with a spiced maple syrup, & garnished with pickled peppers & green onions
Adobo Philly Dip$14.00
Filipino Adobo chicken Philly sandwich (sautéed peppers & onions with provolone cheese) served with a side of Adobo au jus for your dipping pleasure. Served with tater tots.
More about Wake 'n Bacon
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

53 East Randolph Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with our house-made Askinosie ganache.
Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Avocado$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Herb & Alchemy image

 

Herb & Alchemy

1165 W Diversey, Chicago

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cardamom Freddo$5.25
Cardamom-infused espresso with maple syrup and foamed milk of choice (12 oz)
Cinnamon Licorice
Our House blend infused with organic whole herb cinnamon and licorice root
Rosemary Infused
Our House blend, infused with organic whole herb rosemary.
More about Herb & Alchemy
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Three Eggs w/ Meat$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
Biscuits & Gravy$15.49
southern style biscuits, house made pork sausage, sage gravy, sunny side up eggs
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora image

 

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mango Yogurt Mousse 10"$53.00
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
Mango Yogurt Mousse 6"$30.00
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
Mango Yogurt Mousse 8"$37.50
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (398 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Breakfast Burrito$6.05
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Kanela Roll$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
Three Eggs w/ Meat$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea - 18th Street image

 

Brew Brew Coffee & Tea - 18th Street

1641 W 18th St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Chipotle$9.00
Chicken breast, black beans, pico de gallo, arugula topped with vegan chipotle aioli,
Sauteed Mushrooms$8.50
Sauteed mushrooms, black bean, poblano rajas, chipotle aioli, arugula and avocado. Vegetarian.
Bagel & Lox$9.00
Lox, cucumbers, pickled red onion, capers, plain cream cheese on sesame seed bagel.
More about Brew Brew Coffee & Tea - 18th Street
Spoken, A Cafe image

 

Spoken, A Cafe

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lox Special$12.75
House made Feta Dill Cream Cheese, Nova lox, capers, cucumbers, red onion, organic spinach, and cracked black pepper on your choice of bagel. Make sure to ask for it with fresh tomato at the end of the summer when we take fresh tomatoes on board!!
All Day Breakfast Bagel$9.65
Your choice of meat, choice of melty cheese, and scrambled eggs on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap… available all day.
For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
Build Your Own Bagel/Sandwich$1.65
(Meat/Egg/Cheese, Egg/Cheese, or the Breakfast Bagel is a different item.)
You can order a simple bagel as is or a fully customized sandwich with this item. This method will start to add up. Lots of cheeses, veggies, meats, and other toppings to choose from!
Vegan? No worries! The Pizza Bialy does have cheese, but the rest are vegan. Check out our vegan spreads like hummus, nut butters, and jams!
More about Spoken, A Cafe

