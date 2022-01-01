Chicago cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Chicago
DropShot
312 W Chestnut, Chicago
|Popular items
|12oz DRIP
|$2.50
|Scones
|$3.75
|16oz DRIP
|$3.00
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Dozen Specialties
|$32.05
Russian Tea Time
77 E Adams St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Classic Beef Stroganoff
|$29.00
|Cup Ukrainian Borscht
|$8.00
|Bowl Ukrainian Borscht
|$16.00
Firecakes
2453 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|PISTACHIO Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Sicilian pistachio glaze and chopped, candied pistachios - the perfect twist on the traditional buttermilk old fashioned
|Malted Chocolate Sufganiyot
|$3.25
Yeast-raised bismark, malted chocolate creme & Valrhona chocolate icing
|ORANGE CRANberry Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Buttermilk Cake Old Fashioned; Orange-Cranberry Glaze
Snakes & Lattes
1965 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Bún (gf, vr*)
|$14.00
Vietnamese rice noodles tossed in a vibrant turmeric and lemon grass curry with fresh herbs and dipping sauce (nuoc cham - a sweet, sour, savory and spicy sauce made with lime, chile, garlic, fish sauce and palm sugar). Please select "Make mine vegan/vegetarian" for this dietary restriction even if you select Tofu (the seasoning not vegan unless requested).
gf: gluten friendly
vr*: vegan/vegetarian on request
|Orange Blossom Semifreddo (gf)
|$10.00
Frozen Orange Blossom Custard, Cinnamon Almond Streusel
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Dill pickles, griddled onions, pepper-sherry mayo, and American cheese on a potato bun. Served with Chipperbec fries.
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Popular items
|Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
|Impossible Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Club
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and lemon aioli on ciabatta bread.
|Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant
|$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
|Breakfast of the Goddess
|$10.99
Two Eggs any style, hash browns, toast and your choice of bacon, turkey bacon or sausage. Served with jam & butter.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Press Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing. Includes housemade potato chips.
|Custom Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.25
AVAILABLE ALL DAY. Local Breads, Aged Cheddar, Grade A Large Eggs.
|Cafe Turkey BLT
|$8.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Our signature Turkey BLT with swiss & chimi mayo. Includes housemade potato chips. (Shown here Breakfast-style, with egg added.)
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Croissandwich
|$11.00
Arugula, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Herb Aioli
|Cubano
|$13.00
Pulled Pork, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mustard on Baguette
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Baked Eggs, Avocado, Salsa, Fresh Jalapeños, Hash Browns, Mozzarella Cheese
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
|Kanela Roll
|$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
|Chicken Avocado
|$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked: The Egg Came First
1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|SMALL Parmesan Truffle Tots
|$5.99
|SMALL Crispy Tots
|$4.99
|Salami Monster
|$8.99
SANDWICHES
La Fournette
1547 N Wells St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.15
A perfect combination of our classic croissant filled with bars of European dark chocolate.
|Berliner Beignet Plain
|$2.50
Traditional French yeast doughnuts rolled in cinnamon-sugar.
|Croissant
|$2.95
Layers of flaky dough and rich butter make up the quintessential French pastry. Pair it with one of our homemade jams for a delicious breakfast.
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|Vanilla Sprinkled Cake
|$2.25
French Quiche
2210 North Halsted St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Quiche Lorraine
|$7.50
bacon, onions, Swiss cheese, eggs, cream
|Almond Croissant
|$4.00
Almond Croissant
|Quiche Provençale
|$7.50
zucchini, peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic, thyme, rosemary, Swiss cheese, eggs, cream
Intelligentsia Coffee
1609 W. DIvision, CHICAGO
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Avena Iced Latte
|$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
|Macchiato
|$4.50
Equal parts steamed milk and espresso.
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Impossible Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
|Morning Sandwich
|$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce, sesame semolina
|Avocado Toast
|$9.99
sourdough, Cojeta cheese, smashed avocado, lemon, chili flakes
Firecakes
2453 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Apple Fritter
|$4.75
Classic perfection
|S'mores MINI Long John
|$3.50
Yeast-raised MINI long john, Valrhona chocolate pastry cream & icing, marshmallow and graham cracker, of course
|Pistachio Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Buttermilk cake donut, coated in a Sicilian pistachio glaze and sprinkled with chopped candied pistachios
SANDWICHES
Oromo Cafe
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
|Breakfast Egg Sandwich
|$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Havarti Cheese, Baby Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayoon a Toasted English Muffin
|Drip Coffee
|$2.25
A fresh cup of organic drip coffee from Mexican Chiapas region or Ethiopian Oromia region.
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
3300 N Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|Vanilla Old Fashioned
|$3.25
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
750 N Rush, Chicago
|Popular items
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Glutenless Chocolate
|$3.25
Wake 'n Bacon
420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$3.75
Fresh-roasted, specialty-grade coffee is steeped in steel wine tanks, free from oxygen, and brewed overnight before being processed. This cold brew is double-filtered for a smooth, clean sip, with strong coffee flavors and a natural sweetness.
|Spiced Maple Chicken 'n Waffles
|$13.00
Bubble waffle & crispy chicken thighs, drizzled with a spiced maple syrup, & garnished with pickled peppers & green onions
|Adobo Philly Dip
|$14.00
Filipino Adobo chicken Philly sandwich (sautéed peppers & onions with provolone cheese) served with a side of Adobo au jus for your dipping pleasure. Served with tater tots.
Intelligentsia Coffee
53 East Randolph Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with our house-made Askinosie ganache.
|Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Avocado
|$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
|Burrito
|$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
|Chilaquiles
|$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
Herb & Alchemy
1165 W Diversey, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cardamom Freddo
|$5.25
Cardamom-infused espresso with maple syrup and foamed milk of choice (12 oz)
|Cinnamon Licorice
Our House blend infused with organic whole herb cinnamon and licorice root
|Rosemary Infused
Our House blend, infused with organic whole herb rosemary.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Three Eggs w/ Meat
|$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
|Chilaquiles
|$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$15.49
southern style biscuits, house made pork sausage, sage gravy, sunny side up eggs
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mango Yogurt Mousse 10"
|$53.00
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
|Mango Yogurt Mousse 6"
|$30.00
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
|Mango Yogurt Mousse 8"
|$37.50
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.05
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
|Kanela Roll
|$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
|Three Eggs w/ Meat
|$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea - 18th Street
1641 W 18th St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Chipotle
|$9.00
Chicken breast, black beans, pico de gallo, arugula topped with vegan chipotle aioli,
|Sauteed Mushrooms
|$8.50
Sauteed mushrooms, black bean, poblano rajas, chipotle aioli, arugula and avocado. Vegetarian.
|Bagel & Lox
|$9.00
Lox, cucumbers, pickled red onion, capers, plain cream cheese on sesame seed bagel.
Spoken, A Cafe
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Lox Special
|$12.75
House made Feta Dill Cream Cheese, Nova lox, capers, cucumbers, red onion, organic spinach, and cracked black pepper on your choice of bagel. Make sure to ask for it with fresh tomato at the end of the summer when we take fresh tomatoes on board!!
|All Day Breakfast Bagel
|$9.65
Your choice of meat, choice of melty cheese, and scrambled eggs on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap… available all day.
For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
|Build Your Own Bagel/Sandwich
|$1.65
(Meat/Egg/Cheese, Egg/Cheese, or the Breakfast Bagel is a different item.)
You can order a simple bagel as is or a fully customized sandwich with this item. This method will start to add up. Lots of cheeses, veggies, meats, and other toppings to choose from!
Vegan? No worries! The Pizza Bialy does have cheese, but the rest are vegan. Check out our vegan spreads like hummus, nut butters, and jams!