Chicago Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Chicago
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Split-Rail
2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Biscuit
|$5.50
Served with our homemade chile-maple butter
|Gluten-Free Four Piece Fried Chicken
|$23.00
Two boneless breast pieces, one bone-in leg, one bone-in thigh of our famous gluten-free fried chicken, served with our house habanero hot sauce on the side. Fried in a gluten-free fryer. Contains buttermilk.
|Farro Salad
|$14.00
Roasted and fresh vegetables, creamy harissa yogurt, seared halloumi, toasted pumpkin seeds
Way Out
3213 W Armitage, Chicago
|Popular items
|Loaded Waffle Fries
|$9.00
Cheese Sauce - Sour Cream - Bacon - Chives
|Taquitos
|$10.00
Seasoned Beef - Radicchio - Pepper Jack - Charred Serrano Salsa - Cilantro Lime Crema
|Classic Double Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Lettuce - Tomato - Pickles - Onion -Dijonaise
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - 87th Street
3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Large Shrimp -Full
|$20.00
Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
|Lightly Breaded Shrimp Special
|$18.00
A full pound of lightly breaded shrimp at a discount.
|Wing Zings -Full
|$18.00
Good sized wings with a zesty flavor. Half is 6 wings and 1 sauce, Full is 12 wings and 2 sauces.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory - Archer Heights
4422 S Pulaski, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)
|$5.95
Fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
|Sausage Slice
|$6.99
Our Jumbo Slice topped with tender, juicy sausage.
|Meat Lovers Slice
|$7.49
Our most popular Slice, it's topped with sausage, pepperoni and bacon.
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
The Budlong Hot Chicken - Lincoln Park
1008 W Armitage, Chicago
|Popular items
|Banana Pudding
|$5.99
House-made pudding, sliced bananas topped with shortbread cookies
|Budlong Biscuit
|$4.99
Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuits.
Served with Honey Butter.
|Collard Greens
|$4.99
In-house braised, fresh collards, smoked ham hock, hot sauce and garlic
JJ Fish & Chicken
5401 South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$10.99
Dinner comes with fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary if requested!
|4 Wings
|$8.49
Dinner comes with fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary if requested!
|3 Dark
|$4.49
Boxcar Betty's - West Ashley
1856 W. North Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.29
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
|Boxcar
|$8.69
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
|Salad
|$8.69
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Pickled Green Tomatoes and Diced Shallots. Choice of dressing.
Hot Chick
23 West Hubbard Street, Chicago
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Derno's Chicago
506 West Diversey Parkway, Chicago
Second Generation - 3057 West Logan Blvd.
3057 West Logan Blvd., Chicago
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Sports Corner Bar & Grill - 952-6 W Addison St
952-6 W Addison St, Chicago
FALAFEL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
BenjYehuda - Madison
500 W Madison, Chicago
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
BenjYehuda - LaSalle
10 S Lasalle, Chicago
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
bb.q Chicken - IL, Edgewater Beach
1103 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
R.J. Grunts
2056 N Lincoln Park W, Chicago
The Budlong Hot Chicken - Urban Space
15 W. Washington, Chicago
Lincoln Square Taproom
1430 W Irving Park Rd First Floor, Chicago