Chicago Chicken restaurants you'll love

Chicago restaurants
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Chicago

Split-Rail image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Split-Rail

2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Biscuit$5.50
Served with our homemade chile-maple butter
Gluten-Free Four Piece Fried Chicken$23.00
Two boneless breast pieces, one bone-in leg, one bone-in thigh of our famous gluten-free fried chicken, served with our house habanero hot sauce on the side. Fried in a gluten-free fryer. Contains buttermilk.
Farro Salad$14.00
Roasted and fresh vegetables, creamy harissa yogurt, seared halloumi, toasted pumpkin seeds
More about Split-Rail
Way Out image

 

Way Out

3213 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Waffle Fries$9.00
Cheese Sauce - Sour Cream - Bacon - Chives
Taquitos$10.00
Seasoned Beef - Radicchio - Pepper Jack - Charred Serrano Salsa - Cilantro Lime Crema
Classic Double Cheeseburger$12.00
Lettuce - Tomato - Pickles - Onion -Dijonaise
More about Way Out
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - 87th Street

3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1525 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Shrimp -Full$20.00
Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Lightly Breaded Shrimp Special$18.00
A full pound of lightly breaded shrimp at a discount.
Wing Zings -Full$18.00
Good sized wings with a zesty flavor. Half is 6 wings and 1 sauce, Full is 12 wings and 2 sauces.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - 87th Street
Slice Factory image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory - Archer Heights

4422 S Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)$5.95
Fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
Sausage Slice$6.99
Our Jumbo Slice topped with tender, juicy sausage.
Meat Lovers Slice$7.49
Our most popular Slice, it's topped with sausage, pepperoni and bacon.
More about Slice Factory - Archer Heights
The Budlong Hot Chicken image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

The Budlong Hot Chicken - Lincoln Park

1008 W Armitage, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2755 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Banana Pudding$5.99
House-made pudding, sliced bananas topped with shortbread cookies
Budlong Biscuit$4.99
Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuits.
Served with Honey Butter.
Collard Greens$4.99
In-house braised, fresh collards, smoked ham hock, hot sauce and garlic
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken - Lincoln Park
JJ Fish & Chicken image

 

JJ Fish & Chicken

5401 South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Wings$10.99
Dinner comes with fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary if requested!
4 Wings$8.49
Dinner comes with fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary if requested!
3 Dark$4.49
More about JJ Fish & Chicken
BoxCar Betty's image

 

Boxcar Betty's - West Ashley

1856 W. North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$3.29
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
Boxcar$8.69
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
Salad$8.69
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Pickled Green Tomatoes and Diced Shallots. Choice of dressing.
More about Boxcar Betty's - West Ashley
Graystone Tavern image

 

Graystone Tavern

3441 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Graystone Tavern
Hot Chick image

 

Hot Chick

23 West Hubbard Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about Hot Chick
Minahasa image

 

Minahasa - Revival

3947 North Sacramento Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Minahasa - Revival
Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant image

 

Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant

33 East 83rd St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant
Consumer pic

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Derno's Chicago

506 West Diversey Parkway, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (281 reviews)
Takeout
More about Derno's Chicago
Mini Mott image

 

Second Generation - 3057 West Logan Blvd.

3057 West Logan Blvd., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Second Generation - 3057 West Logan Blvd.
The Sports Corner Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Sports Corner Bar & Grill - 952-6 W Addison St

952-6 W Addison St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (958 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Sports Corner Bar & Grill - 952-6 W Addison St
Honey's Chicago image

 

Honey's Chicago

1111 W Lake St, Chicago

No reviews yet
More about Honey's Chicago
Banner pic

FALAFEL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

BenjYehuda - Madison

500 W Madison, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (487 reviews)
Takeout
More about BenjYehuda - Madison
BenjYehuda image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

BenjYehuda - LaSalle

10 S Lasalle, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (459 reviews)
More about BenjYehuda - LaSalle
bb.q Chicken image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

bb.q Chicken - IL, Edgewater Beach

1103 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (60 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about bb.q Chicken - IL, Edgewater Beach
R.J. Grunts image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

R.J. Grunts

2056 N Lincoln Park W, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2301 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
More about R.J. Grunts
The Budlong Hot Chicken image

 

The Budlong Hot Chicken - Urban Space

15 W. Washington, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken - Urban Space
Restaurant banner

 

Lincoln Square Taproom

1430 W Irving Park Rd First Floor, Chicago

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Lincoln Square Taproom

