Chicago dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Popular items
|Half Rack
|$24.00
Your choice of side dish. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
|Half Rack & Fried Shrimp
|$33.00
3 Shrimp, butterflied & panko crusted in house, fried to a golden brown, lemon, cocktail sauce.
Your choice of side dish. Extra sauce on the side.
|Just Ribs
|$33.00
Just a whole rack of ribs with extra sauce on the side. (GF)
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
MBurger - Huron
161 E Huron St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Double Bacon Chz
|$8.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
|Single Bacon Chz
|$5.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
|Spicy Chicken
|$5.99
original -or- sriracha mayo, pickles -or- spicy: buffalo, blue cheese mayo, pickles
SMOOTHIES
JoJo's Shake Bar
835 North Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|THREE'S COMPANY
|$14.00
Strawberry Banana Milkshake
Sugar Cookie
Chocolate Peanut Dodo
Chocolate Dipped Cone
|CLASSIC HOT CHOCOLATE
|$6.00
Classic Milk Hot Chocolate topped with Marshmallow Fluff
|WHITE CHOCOLATE MACADAMIA NUT COOKIE
|$2.25
White Chocolate Chip Cookie with Gooey Toffee Pieces
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
750 N Rush, Chicago
|Popular items
|Hashbrown
|$1.55
|Red Velvet
|$3.25
|BaconEggCheeseStanwich
|$5.25
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|BLT
|$12.00
Sriracha bacon, arugula, perfectly ripe brown tomatoes, and tarragon aioli on our house made, griddled rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side. Add-ons are tasty, but more than one could make it hard to hold.
|Grilled Ham & Cheese
|$13.00
Toasted rosemary bread, rich and creamy gruyere, griddled sliced ham from Slagel Farms and bit of dill mustard. You've got to try this one with an egg! Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
|The Maria
|$12.00
Slagel Farms smoked turkey breast, Jarlsberg, apple slaw, and Thousand Island dressing on our house made soft deli baguette. Pickles on the side. The real Maria orders hers with avocado!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Southwest Chopped
|$10.95
house chop mix, pico de gallo, avocado, roasted corn, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
|Harvest Bowl
|$16.95
Farro & quinoa, roasted sweet potato, grilled portobello, crispy Brussels sprouts, avocado, roasted pepitas, balsamic drizzle
|Southwest Wrap
|$15.95
blackened chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, roasted corn, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips, spinach tortilla
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Original Rainbow Cone - Western
9233 S Western Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Taster Cup
|$3.89
4oz cup with our famous Rainbow Cone flavors of Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio & Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts*
|Rainbow Cone
|$3.39
Our famous cone made with slices of Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio & Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts*
|Feature Flavor Quart
|$12.89
Quart of our feature falvors
Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream
964 west 31st street, chicago
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken breast tossed in Korean Fire sauce with Gochujang aioli, Napa cabbage & Asian pear remoulade slaw, pickles and Wilder Field greens on a Butterdough brioche bun. And a side of fries
|The Tripping Billy
|$25.00
Billy Z continues his Tripping Billy pizza tour right here in Bridgeport! A portion of sales will go towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association. We took our crust and topping it with Billy's shishito pepper cream sauce, roasted corn, pickled jalapeños, scallions and roasted shishito. peppers
|Chicago Tavern Style Pizza
|$20.00
A 16" cracker thin crust pizza with our homemade red sauce a mozzarella cheese. The true pizza style of Chicago!
(All of our pizzas come well done, as shown in photo) Sauce contains 0.001% anchovy.
Cloud Cookie
3809 N Clark St #1, Chicago
|Popular items
|mom knows best
|$3.75
oatmeal cookie mixed with walnut and chocolate chips
|cloudoodle
|$3.75
gooey cookie mixed with cinnamon and sugar
|chocolate chunk
|$4.00
chocolate chunk cookie with a decadent swiss chocolate center, topped with sea salt
MCM Protein Bar
2019 S Laflin St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Protein Ice Coffee
Approximately Calories 157, Fat 7, Carbs 11, Protein 27
|Chicago Breakfast
|$11.99
Baby spinach, Organic eggs, Turkey Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Sauce.
|Panini Turkey Pesto
|$12.99
Whole Wheat Bread, Pesto, Turkey Breast, Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Cherry Tomato
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|CHICKEN MAKHANI
|$25.00
Chicken strips roasted in a clay oven and folded in a creamy tomato sauce.
|PANEER MAKHANI
|$21.00
Indian milk-cheese cubes cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.
|NAAN
|$4.00
Flat leavened bread baked in clay oven
Jennivees Bakery
3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Americana
Yellow butter cake layers, milk chocolate buttercream
|Brooklyn Blackout
Chocolate cake, chocolate pudding filling, chocolate buttercream, chocolate crumbs
|Party Princess
Vanilla funfetti cake layers, vanilla buttercream, rainbow sprinkles
Umami Burger
945 W. Randolph St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Ktown Burger
|$11.50
4oz smash patty, gochujang marinated pork belly, korean slaw, pickles, classic sauce
|Truffle Fries
|$4.50
Truffle fondue, scallions served with your choice of one sauce
|Thin Fries
|$3.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Charmers Cafe
1500 W Jarvis Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.25
Fried Egg, White Cheddar, English Muffin
|Chimichurri Egg Sandwich
|$8.50
Fried egg, Turkey sausage patty, Muenster cheese, Chimichurri sauce, English muffin
|Latte 12oz
|$4.25
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Yogurt Square
4701 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Medium Yogurt (apx. 12oz)
|$7.45
|Coconut (Non Dairy, Non Fat, GF)
|$4.95
|Taro (Non Dairy, Non Fat, GF)
|$4.95
PIZZA • SALADS
La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria
2360 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Marghenta
|$22.00
|Due Carne
|$24.00
|Calabrese Soppressata
|$23.00
Scoops Dessert Bar
838 N State Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|6 Cookie Box
|$21.00
|Dulce de leche
|$2.00
Truck 1 - Museum Campus
1200 South Dusable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
3404 N Southport Ave, Chicago
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
2512 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
900 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
1505 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
Original Rainbow Cone - Navy Pier
600 E Grand Avenue, Chicago
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0147
1953 N Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|10" - Serves 18
- 2