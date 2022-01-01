Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Chicago

Gale Street Inn image

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Half Rack$24.00
Your choice of side dish. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
Half Rack & Fried Shrimp$33.00
3 Shrimp, butterflied & panko crusted in house, fried to a golden brown, lemon, cocktail sauce.
Your choice of side dish. Extra sauce on the side.
Just Ribs$33.00
Just a whole rack of ribs with extra sauce on the side. (GF)
More about Gale Street Inn
MBurger - Huron image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MBurger - Huron

161 E Huron St, Chicago

Avg 4 (2730 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Bacon Chz$8.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
Single Bacon Chz$5.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
Spicy Chicken$5.99
original -or- sriracha mayo, pickles -or- spicy: buffalo, blue cheese mayo, pickles
More about MBurger - Huron
JoJo's Shake Bar image

SMOOTHIES

JoJo's Shake Bar

835 North Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THREE'S COMPANY$14.00
Strawberry Banana Milkshake
Sugar Cookie
Chocolate Peanut Dodo
Chocolate Dipped Cone
CLASSIC HOT CHOCOLATE$6.00
Classic Milk Hot Chocolate topped with Marshmallow Fluff
WHITE CHOCOLATE MACADAMIA NUT COOKIE$2.25
White Chocolate Chip Cookie with Gooey Toffee Pieces
More about JoJo's Shake Bar
Banner pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

750 N Rush, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hashbrown$1.55
Red Velvet$3.25
BaconEggCheeseStanwich$5.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Same Day Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BLT$12.00
Sriracha bacon, arugula, perfectly ripe brown tomatoes, and tarragon aioli on our house made, griddled rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side. Add-ons are tasty, but more than one could make it hard to hold.
Grilled Ham & Cheese$13.00
Toasted rosemary bread, rich and creamy gruyere, griddled sliced ham from Slagel Farms and bit of dill mustard. You've got to try this one with an egg! Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
The Maria$12.00
Slagel Farms smoked turkey breast, Jarlsberg, apple slaw, and Thousand Island dressing on our house made soft deli baguette. Pickles on the side. The real Maria orders hers with avocado!
More about Same Day Cafe
John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Chopped$10.95
house chop mix, pico de gallo, avocado, roasted corn, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
Harvest Bowl$16.95
Farro & quinoa, roasted sweet potato, grilled portobello, crispy Brussels sprouts, avocado, roasted pepitas, balsamic drizzle
Southwest Wrap$15.95
blackened chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, roasted corn, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips, spinach tortilla
More about John's Place
Banner pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Original Rainbow Cone - Western

9233 S Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taster Cup$3.89
4oz cup with our famous Rainbow Cone flavors of Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio & Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts*
Rainbow Cone$3.39
Our famous cone made with slices of Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio & Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts*
Feature Flavor Quart$12.89
Quart of our feature falvors
More about Original Rainbow Cone - Western
Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream image

 

Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream

964 west 31st street, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken breast tossed in Korean Fire sauce with Gochujang aioli, Napa cabbage & Asian pear remoulade slaw, pickles and Wilder Field greens on a Butterdough brioche bun. And a side of fries
The Tripping Billy$25.00
Billy Z continues his Tripping Billy pizza tour right here in Bridgeport! A portion of sales will go towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association. We took our crust and topping it with Billy's shishito pepper cream sauce, roasted corn, pickled jalapeños, scallions and roasted shishito. peppers
Chicago Tavern Style Pizza$20.00
A 16" cracker thin crust pizza with our homemade red sauce a mozzarella cheese. The true pizza style of Chicago!
(All of our pizzas come well done, as shown in photo) Sauce contains 0.001% anchovy.
More about Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream
Cloud Cookie image

 

Cloud Cookie

3809 N Clark St #1, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
mom knows best$3.75
oatmeal cookie mixed with walnut and chocolate chips
cloudoodle$3.75
gooey cookie mixed with cinnamon and sugar
chocolate chunk$4.00
chocolate chunk cookie with a decadent swiss chocolate center, topped with sea salt
More about Cloud Cookie
MCM Protein Bar image

 

MCM Protein Bar

2019 S Laflin St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Protein Ice Coffee
Approximately Calories 157, Fat 7, Carbs 11, Protein 27
Chicago Breakfast$11.99
Baby spinach, Organic eggs, Turkey Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Sauce.
Panini Turkey Pesto$12.99
Whole Wheat Bread, Pesto, Turkey Breast, Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Cherry Tomato
More about MCM Protein Bar
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN MAKHANI$25.00
Chicken strips roasted in a clay oven and folded in a creamy tomato sauce.
PANEER MAKHANI$21.00
Indian milk-cheese cubes cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.
NAAN$4.00
Flat leavened bread baked in clay oven
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
Jennivees Bakery image

 

Jennivees Bakery

3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Americana
Yellow butter cake layers, milk chocolate buttercream
Brooklyn Blackout
Chocolate cake, chocolate pudding filling, chocolate buttercream, chocolate crumbs
Party Princess
Vanilla funfetti cake layers, vanilla buttercream, rainbow sprinkles
More about Jennivees Bakery
Umami Burger image

 

Umami Burger

945 W. Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ktown Burger$11.50
4oz smash patty, gochujang marinated pork belly, korean slaw, pickles, classic sauce
Truffle Fries$4.50
Truffle fondue, scallions served with your choice of one sauce
Thin Fries$3.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
More about Umami Burger
Charmers Cafe image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Charmers Cafe

1500 W Jarvis Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (419 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Sandwich$6.25
Fried Egg, White Cheddar, English Muffin
Chimichurri Egg Sandwich$8.50
Fried egg, Turkey sausage patty, Muenster cheese, Chimichurri sauce, English muffin
Latte 12oz$4.25
More about Charmers Cafe
Yogurt Square image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Yogurt Square

4701 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (395 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Yogurt (apx. 12oz)$7.45
Coconut (Non Dairy, Non Fat, GF)$4.95
Taro (Non Dairy, Non Fat, GF)$4.95
More about Yogurt Square
La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria

2360 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1727 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Marghenta$22.00
Due Carne$24.00
Calabrese Soppressata$23.00
More about La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Scoops Dessert Bar

838 N State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6 Cookie Box$21.00
Dulce de leche$2.00
More about Scoops Dessert Bar
Truck 1 Choc -Museum image

 

Truck 1 - Museum Campus

1200 South Dusable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Truck 1 - Museum Campus
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

3404 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (818 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

2512 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.8 (177 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Frontera Grill image

 

Frontera Grill

445 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4564 reviews)
Takeout
More about Frontera Grill
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

900 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (59 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Naples FL Rainbow image

 

Truck 4 Lincoln Park Zoo

2001 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Truck 4 Lincoln Park Zoo
Minahasa image

 

Minahasa

3947 North Sacramento Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Minahasa
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

1505 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1232 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Restaurant banner

 

Original Rainbow Cone - Navy Pier

600 E Grand Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Original Rainbow Cone - Navy Pier
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Dear Margaret

2965 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dear Margaret
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0147 image

 

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0147

1953 N Clybourn Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Popular items
10" - Serves 18
More about Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0147
Creamery image

 

Creamery

15112 S. Bell Road, Homer Glen

No reviews yet
More about Creamery
Hannah's Bretzel image

 

Hannah's Bretzel

180 W Washington St., Chicago

No reviews yet
More about Hannah's Bretzel

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chicago

Salmon

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston