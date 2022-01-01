Chicago Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Chicago

Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$10.95
Homemade, beer battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of marinara, ranch, BBQ, mild, buffalo, honey mustard, creamy garlic or gorgonzola.
Caesar Salad$9.95
Mixed Greens, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, and baked croutons.
Gluten Free Ancient Grain Medium 12" Pizza$16.00
Ancient Grain Par Baked Pizza Crust
Naturally Free of Gluten/Wheat, Casein/Dairy, Soy Egg & Rice.
Ing: Smart Flour (tapioca, sorghum, amaranth, teff flour), water, potato starch, modified tapioca starch, sorghum flour, olive oil, sugar, agave, flax seed meal, yeast, salt, xanthan gum, guar gum, baking powder, baking soda, canola oil.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
anteprima image

 

anteprima

5316 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Octopus$14.00
wood grilled octopus, red fresno peppers, potatoes, red onion, parsley, lemon, olive oil
Full Orecchiette$19.00
spicy lamb sausage, bitter greens, chillis, pecorino
Beet Salad$10.00
roasted beets, spinach, gorgonzola, toasted almonds
More about anteprima
IL Vicinato Ristorante image

 

IL Vicinato Ristorante

2435 S Western Ave Chicago, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banana Foster$8.50
Eggplant Parmigiana$15.00
Pasta Carbonara$15.00
More about IL Vicinato Ristorante
Sopraffina Marketcaffe image

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Continental Buffet (priced per person)$8.69
freshly baked muffins, scones, bagels and sweet rolls served with fresh fruit medley and freshly squeezed orange juice. (6 person minimum)
Classic Sandwich Box Lunch$10.49
choice of sandwich served with classic potato chips and gourmet cookie
Euro Sandwich Basket (price per person)$11.69
a selection of HALF sandwiches or wraps (1 half per person), served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad
(choose two)
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Franco's Ristorante image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta
Gnocchi$18.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce
Jumbo Rigatoni$18.00
Jumbo Rigatoni in our 12-Hour Braised Pork and Beef Nonna's Gravy
More about Franco's Ristorante
Gene & Georgetti image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House-Made Meatballs$10.00
Made in-house daily by our chef
Rigatoni Buttera$24.00
house-made pasta, sliced italian sausage, green peas, tomato cream sauce
Caesar Salad$13.00
house-made dressing, shaved parmigiano (contains anchovy)
More about Gene & Georgetti
Macello Cucina di Puglia image

PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS

Macello Cucina di Puglia

1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (800 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Della Casa$8.00
Crispy Romaine Hearts With Extra Virgin, Olive Oil & Lemon, Shaved Pecorino Cheese
PIZZA MACELLO$18.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Cerignola
Olives, Barese Sausage & Burrata
Pollo E Patate al Forno$24.00
Roasted Chicken in our Wood-Burning
Oven Marinated in Italian Herbs finished
with White Wine Sauce
More about Macello Cucina di Puglia
Firenze - Italian Street Food image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Firenze - Italian Street Food

131 N Clinton St, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nutella Bites$2.99
Our Homemade Schiacciata Bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with Powdered Sugar
Prosciutto Mozzarella
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushroom Truffle Cream Sauce, Arugula, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Glaze on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread.
Tuscan Turkey
Turkey, Pecorino Cheese, Basil Pesto, Roma Tomato, Arugula, Olive Oil, Cracked Black Pepper on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread
More about Firenze - Italian Street Food
Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana image

 

Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana

1551 North Wells St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Polpette al forno$15.00
Terra Mia$21.00
Calabrese$18.00
More about Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana
Monteverde image

 

Monteverde

1020 W Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soppressata Meatball$7.00
Mangalitsa pork, pomodoro, wild oregano
Oma's Green Mountain Salad$19.00
little gem lettuce, avocado, crunchy vegetables
Grilled Italian Sausage$7.00
marinated sweet peppers, fennel pollen
More about Monteverde
Sal's Trattoria image

PASTA

Sal's Trattoria

2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.7 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs$8.00
MEATBALLS Marinara
Burrata$14.00
Apple Cider Jam, Arugula, Hazelnut-Oregano Pesto
Cheescake$9.00
Nutella & Hazelnuts
More about Sal's Trattoria
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Slab Award-Winning BBQ Baby Back Ribs$24.95
One of the best kept secrets in all of Chicago, our ribs are first seared on both sides to lock in flavor then slow roasted for hours in our rotisserie oven with our original tangy barbecue sauce until moist and tender. Includes fries and homemade coleslaw.
Calamari Fritti$13.95
Horseradish cocktail sauce, a house favorite!
Rigatoni A La Vodka$15.50
Mascarpone cheese, Parmesan cheese.
More about Colletti's
Tortello image

PASTA • SALADS

Tortello

1746 West Division, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Eggplant Salad$9.00
Fresh greens, roasted peppers and onions, ricotta salata, dressed with lemon juice and imported olive oil. Contains dairy and allium
Cacio e Pepe$19.00
Spaghetti alla chitarra bathed in imported aged pecorino and cracked black pepper for this Roman specialty.
Contains gluten, dairy.
Fennel, Celery & Orange Salad$8.00
Shaved fennel and celery salad with orange, imported olive oil, parsley soffritto, salt, and pepper.
More about Tortello
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$9.95
Chopped Salad$17.95
Chicken Parmesan$30.95
More about Rosebud on Rush
Sopraffina Marketcaffe image

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gourmet Sandwich Basket (price per person)$15.69
a selection of our gourmet sandwiches or wraps served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad (choose two)
(6 people = 9 sandwich halves)
Classic Sandwich Box Lunch$13.19
choice of sandwich, served with potato chips and gourmet cookie
Southwest Salad Box$14.49
mixed greens, RWA cilantro lime chicken, roasted corn, black beans, radish, green onions, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro lime dressing
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Tarantino's Restaurant image

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ceasar Salad$14.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan
Chicken Parmesan$28.00
mozzarella, penne, marinara
Rigatoni$25.00
mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, prosciutto, peas, cream, parmesan
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
The Village image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Bread
Crunchy Italian bread brushed with garlic infused olive oil and baked then topped with parmesan cheese.
Lasagne$16.00
Layers of lasagna, meat sauce, béchamel cream sauce, and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana$22.95
Breaded chicken breast baked in tomato sauce covered in parmesan and baked mozzarella cheese, served with a side of mostaccioli.
More about The Village
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Poboy$17.00
Salt and Pepper Fries$6.00
Apple & Manchego$14.00
More about Marshall's Landing
Osteria Langhe image

 

Osteria Langhe

2824 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pesce$29.00
seared sea scallops, asparagus, artichokes, sunny egg, calabrian chile honey
Vitello Tonnato$15.00
poached piemontese beef, tuna citrus caper aioli, arugula, crispy egg
Panna Cotta$10.00
vanilla pudding, espresso syrup
More about Osteria Langhe
Italian Express image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Italian Express

2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1 lb. Gyros (spicy)$11.95
comes with 3 tzatziki sauces
Gyros (spicy)$9.95
French Fries$2.95
More about Italian Express
Craft Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Craft Pizza

1252 North Damen, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (4846 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.00
Plain Jane - 18"$18.00
Margherita - 14"$17.00
More about Craft Pizza
Coda di Volpe image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coda di Volpe

3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (4011 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
DOP san marzano, fior di latte, basil, parmesan
Pork & Beef Meatballs$14.00
pomodoro, basil, grana padano
Rigatoni alla Agnello$23.00
lamb sugo, soffrito, tangerine, ricotta salata
More about Coda di Volpe
Ceres' Table image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ceres' Table

3124 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beet Salad$13.00
roasted baby beets | whipped ricotta | pistachio pesto
Funghi$18.00
wild mushrooms | taleggio | thyme | fior di latte
Polpette Arrabiata$14.00
traditional meatballs | fior di latte | basil
More about Ceres' Table
Provare image

 

Provare

1421 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pasta Trio$36.00
Fresh Pasta, Cream Sauce, Lobster, Shrimp and Crab
Lamb Chops$39.00
2 Double bone lamb chops (4 lamb chops) with a side of our House Special Corn
Lemon Pepper Chicken Alfredo$26.00
Alfredo Cream Sauce, sautéed bell peppers, fresh oregano, lemon and black pepper
More about Provare
Consumer pic

 

Nonnina

340 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kale Salad$13.00
Organic baby kale, roasted squash, candied pecans, croutons, shaved Parmesan, lemon Parmesan dressing.
**Rigatoni$19.00
Housemade rigatoni pasta with Vodka sauce.
Ceasar Salad$13.00
Romaine Hearts, crispy pancetta, shaved brussel sprouts, focaccia croutons, parmesan dressing
More about Nonnina
Knead Great Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Knead Great Pizza

2101 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (357 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Delectable Maui Pizza$19.00
Red sauce, ham, fresh pineapple, red onion and mozzarella
Watch The Cows Kiss Pizza$19.00
red sauce, shallots, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms and 3 cheese blend (mozzarella, cheddar, shaved romano)
Margherita Pizza$16.00
red sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil
More about Knead Great Pizza
Pizza Capri image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Strips$9.95
fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese
Abigail Salad
crisp lettuce, fresh mozzarella, avocado, tomato, hearts of palm, red onions and fresh basil with lemon italian dressing
Thin & Crispy - Large 14"$19.30
serves 3-4
More about Pizza Capri
Acanto image

 

Acanto

18 South Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom$20.00
truffled ricotta, roasted garlic, parmesan
Bruschetta$16.00
truffled ricotta, prosciutto san danielle, balsamic
Black Pepper Rigatoni$28.00
catalpa grove lamb ragout, cacio cavalo, bread crumbs
More about Acanto
Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

PIZZA

Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar

3358 N Paulina St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$12.00
crispy bacon, capers, parmigiano reggiano, lemon
Sausage Pizza$14.00
fennel sausage, sautéed onions, fresh mozzarella
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
crispy breaded chicken, red sauce, melted fontina, bucatini pomodoro
More about Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Cucina 3 image

 

Cucina 3

4630 N Cumberland Ave Ste 1, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Panzanella$10.00
Eggplant Parm Sandwich$13.00
Cannoli$6.00
More about Cucina 3

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chicago

Tacos

Burritos

Miso Soup

Salmon

Gyoza

Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Rolls

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston