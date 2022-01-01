Chicago Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Chicago
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.95
Homemade, beer battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of marinara, ranch, BBQ, mild, buffalo, honey mustard, creamy garlic or gorgonzola.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Mixed Greens, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, and baked croutons.
|Gluten Free Ancient Grain Medium 12" Pizza
|$16.00
Ancient Grain Par Baked Pizza Crust
Naturally Free of Gluten/Wheat, Casein/Dairy, Soy Egg & Rice.
Ing: Smart Flour (tapioca, sorghum, amaranth, teff flour), water, potato starch, modified tapioca starch, sorghum flour, olive oil, sugar, agave, flax seed meal, yeast, salt, xanthan gum, guar gum, baking powder, baking soda, canola oil.
anteprima
5316 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Octopus
|$14.00
wood grilled octopus, red fresno peppers, potatoes, red onion, parsley, lemon, olive oil
|Full Orecchiette
|$19.00
spicy lamb sausage, bitter greens, chillis, pecorino
|Beet Salad
|$10.00
roasted beets, spinach, gorgonzola, toasted almonds
IL Vicinato Ristorante
2435 S Western Ave Chicago, Chicago
|Popular items
|Banana Foster
|$8.50
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$15.00
|Pasta Carbonara
|$15.00
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Continental Buffet (priced per person)
|$8.69
freshly baked muffins, scones, bagels and sweet rolls served with fresh fruit medley and freshly squeezed orange juice. (6 person minimum)
|Classic Sandwich Box Lunch
|$10.49
choice of sandwich served with classic potato chips and gourmet cookie
|Euro Sandwich Basket (price per person)
|$11.69
a selection of HALF sandwiches or wraps (1 half per person), served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad
(choose two)
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$18.00
Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta
|Gnocchi
|$18.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce
|Jumbo Rigatoni
|$18.00
Jumbo Rigatoni in our 12-Hour Braised Pork and Beef Nonna's Gravy
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Popular items
|House-Made Meatballs
|$10.00
Made in-house daily by our chef
|Rigatoni Buttera
|$24.00
house-made pasta, sliced italian sausage, green peas, tomato cream sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
house-made dressing, shaved parmigiano (contains anchovy)
PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS
Macello Cucina di Puglia
1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Della Casa
|$8.00
Crispy Romaine Hearts With Extra Virgin, Olive Oil & Lemon, Shaved Pecorino Cheese
|PIZZA MACELLO
|$18.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Cerignola
Olives, Barese Sausage & Burrata
|Pollo E Patate al Forno
|$24.00
Roasted Chicken in our Wood-Burning
Oven Marinated in Italian Herbs finished
with White Wine Sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Firenze - Italian Street Food
131 N Clinton St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Nutella Bites
|$2.99
Our Homemade Schiacciata Bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with Powdered Sugar
|Prosciutto Mozzarella
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushroom Truffle Cream Sauce, Arugula, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Glaze on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread.
|Tuscan Turkey
Turkey, Pecorino Cheese, Basil Pesto, Roma Tomato, Arugula, Olive Oil, Cracked Black Pepper on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread
Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana
1551 North Wells St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Polpette al forno
|$15.00
|Terra Mia
|$21.00
|Calabrese
|$18.00
Monteverde
1020 W Madison Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Soppressata Meatball
|$7.00
Mangalitsa pork, pomodoro, wild oregano
|Oma's Green Mountain Salad
|$19.00
little gem lettuce, avocado, crunchy vegetables
|Grilled Italian Sausage
|$7.00
marinated sweet peppers, fennel pollen
PASTA
Sal's Trattoria
2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$8.00
MEATBALLS Marinara
|Burrata
|$14.00
Apple Cider Jam, Arugula, Hazelnut-Oregano Pesto
|Cheescake
|$9.00
Nutella & Hazelnuts
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Full Slab Award-Winning BBQ Baby Back Ribs
|$24.95
One of the best kept secrets in all of Chicago, our ribs are first seared on both sides to lock in flavor then slow roasted for hours in our rotisserie oven with our original tangy barbecue sauce until moist and tender. Includes fries and homemade coleslaw.
|Calamari Fritti
|$13.95
Horseradish cocktail sauce, a house favorite!
|Rigatoni A La Vodka
|$15.50
Mascarpone cheese, Parmesan cheese.
PASTA • SALADS
Tortello
1746 West Division, Chicago
|Popular items
|Roasted Eggplant Salad
|$9.00
Fresh greens, roasted peppers and onions, ricotta salata, dressed with lemon juice and imported olive oil. Contains dairy and allium
|Cacio e Pepe
|$19.00
Spaghetti alla chitarra bathed in imported aged pecorino and cracked black pepper for this Roman specialty.
Contains gluten, dairy.
|Fennel, Celery & Orange Salad
|$8.00
Shaved fennel and celery salad with orange, imported olive oil, parsley soffritto, salt, and pepper.
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$9.95
|Chopped Salad
|$17.95
|Chicken Parmesan
|$30.95
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Popular items
|Gourmet Sandwich Basket (price per person)
|$15.69
a selection of our gourmet sandwiches or wraps served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad (choose two)
(6 people = 9 sandwich halves)
|Classic Sandwich Box Lunch
|$13.19
choice of sandwich, served with potato chips and gourmet cookie
|Southwest Salad Box
|$14.49
mixed greens, RWA cilantro lime chicken, roasted corn, black beans, radish, green onions, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro lime dressing
Tarantino's Restaurant
1112 W Armitage, Chicago
|Popular items
|Ceasar Salad
|$14.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan
|Chicken Parmesan
|$28.00
mozzarella, penne, marinara
|Rigatoni
|$25.00
mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, prosciutto, peas, cream, parmesan
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
Crunchy Italian bread brushed with garlic infused olive oil and baked then topped with parmesan cheese.
|Lasagne
|$16.00
Layers of lasagna, meat sauce, béchamel cream sauce, and parmesan cheese.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$22.95
Breaded chicken breast baked in tomato sauce covered in parmesan and baked mozzarella cheese, served with a side of mostaccioli.
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Popular items
|Shrimp Poboy
|$17.00
|Salt and Pepper Fries
|$6.00
|Apple & Manchego
|$14.00
Osteria Langhe
2824 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pesce
|$29.00
seared sea scallops, asparagus, artichokes, sunny egg, calabrian chile honey
|Vitello Tonnato
|$15.00
poached piemontese beef, tuna citrus caper aioli, arugula, crispy egg
|Panna Cotta
|$10.00
vanilla pudding, espresso syrup
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|1 lb. Gyros (spicy)
|$11.95
comes with 3 tzatziki sauces
|Gyros (spicy)
|$9.95
|French Fries
|$2.95
PIZZA • SALADS
Craft Pizza
1252 North Damen, Chicago
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$5.00
|Plain Jane - 18"
|$18.00
|Margherita - 14"
|$17.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Coda di Volpe
3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.00
DOP san marzano, fior di latte, basil, parmesan
|Pork & Beef Meatballs
|$14.00
pomodoro, basil, grana padano
|Rigatoni alla Agnello
|$23.00
lamb sugo, soffrito, tangerine, ricotta salata
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Ceres' Table
3124 North Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
roasted baby beets | whipped ricotta | pistachio pesto
|Funghi
|$18.00
wild mushrooms | taleggio | thyme | fior di latte
|Polpette Arrabiata
|$14.00
traditional meatballs | fior di latte | basil
Provare
1421 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pasta Trio
|$36.00
Fresh Pasta, Cream Sauce, Lobster, Shrimp and Crab
|Lamb Chops
|$39.00
2 Double bone lamb chops (4 lamb chops) with a side of our House Special Corn
|Lemon Pepper Chicken Alfredo
|$26.00
Alfredo Cream Sauce, sautéed bell peppers, fresh oregano, lemon and black pepper
Nonnina
340 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Organic baby kale, roasted squash, candied pecans, croutons, shaved Parmesan, lemon Parmesan dressing.
|**Rigatoni
|$19.00
Housemade rigatoni pasta with Vodka sauce.
|Ceasar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine Hearts, crispy pancetta, shaved brussel sprouts, focaccia croutons, parmesan dressing
PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Knead Great Pizza
2101 W North Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Delectable Maui Pizza
|$19.00
Red sauce, ham, fresh pineapple, red onion and mozzarella
|Watch The Cows Kiss Pizza
|$19.00
red sauce, shallots, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms and 3 cheese blend (mozzarella, cheddar, shaved romano)
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
red sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Strips
|$9.95
fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese
|Abigail Salad
crisp lettuce, fresh mozzarella, avocado, tomato, hearts of palm, red onions and fresh basil with lemon italian dressing
|Thin & Crispy - Large 14"
|$19.30
serves 3-4
Acanto
18 South Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mushroom
|$20.00
truffled ricotta, roasted garlic, parmesan
|Bruschetta
|$16.00
truffled ricotta, prosciutto san danielle, balsamic
|Black Pepper Rigatoni
|$28.00
catalpa grove lamb ragout, cacio cavalo, bread crumbs
PIZZA
Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar
3358 N Paulina St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
crispy bacon, capers, parmigiano reggiano, lemon
|Sausage Pizza
|$14.00
fennel sausage, sautéed onions, fresh mozzarella
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.00
crispy breaded chicken, red sauce, melted fontina, bucatini pomodoro
