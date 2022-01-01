Chicago Latin American restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Chicago

Bar Takito image

 

Bar Takito

952 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Belly$10.00
hummus, miso cambray glaze, sesame seeds, cilantro
Roasted Potatoes$5.95
chimichurri, salt
Suadero$10.00
marinated brisket, salsa macha, avocado pesto
More about Bar Takito
Amaru image

 

Amaru

1904 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (830 reviews)
Delivery
Popular items
Piononos$11.00
3 Sweet plantains with chorizo, wrapped in bacon
Oxtail$21.00
malanga goat cheese ravioli, Cuban style oxtail stew, charred sweet corn, kale
Pulpo$15.00
charred octopus, poblano siracha, papas bravas
More about Amaru
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square image

 

90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square

2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CUBANO$16.00
One of the Top 10 Sandwiches in the USA! - Yahoo! Ham, roast pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickle and Mustard
GUAJIRITO$18.00
Paillard Steak, Romaine Lettuce, tomato, onion, swiss, cheese, chimichurri in green plantain
ROPA VIEJA$25.00
Slow roasted shredded certified angus beef, onion, bell pepper, garlic, olivas and creole sauce.
More about 90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
Tanta - Chicago image

 

Tanta - Chicago

118 West Grand Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lomo Saltado$32.00
wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with red onions,tomatoes, garlic, soy-oyster sauce, cilantro served with crispy rustic potatoes, choclo rice
House Chips$5.00
taro chips and polleria sauce
Chaufa Aeropuerto$25.00
wok-fried pork & veggie rice, shrimp omelet, scallions, toasted sesame, nikkei sauce
More about Tanta - Chicago
Consumer pic

 

Lito's Empanadas - Revival

125 South Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Sauce$0.50
A traditional mayonnaise - based sauce with a creamy texture & a tangy finish.
Serrano Sauce$0.50
Fresh serrano pepper base, caramelized onions & light garlic for a strong yet pleasant spicy finish.
#16 Chorizo Breakfast$4.50
Latin American-style turnover filled with pork sausage, eggs & cheese. Look for "16" baked into the crust!
More about Lito's Empanadas - Revival
El Che image

 

El Che

845 W Washington Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16oz USDA Prime Dry Aged New York Strip$48.00
'Bife Ancho', this is a USDA Prime NY strip. Dry aged certified Angus Beef.
14oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye$49.00
This is a USDA Prime Ribeye. Dry aged certified Angus Beef.
8oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon$35.00
'Lomo', the most tender cut of beef, cut from the tenderloin of the steer.
More about El Che
Sabor a Cafe Restaurant image

 

Sabor a Cafe Restaurant

2435 W Peterson Ave, Lincolnwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tostones$3.50
Maduro Frito$3.50
Arroz$3.50
More about Sabor a Cafe Restaurant
Azul 18 Restaurant image

 

Azul 18 Restaurant

1236 w 18th st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Home Made Beignets$7.75
Tradicional Benedict$15.75
More about Azul 18 Restaurant
Pueblito Viejo Chicago image

 

Pueblito Viejo Chicago

5429 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
More about Pueblito Viejo Chicago
Restaurant banner

 

90 Miles Cuban Cafe (Roscoe Village)

3101 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MADUROS$5.00
Sweet Plantains
CUBANO$16.00
One of the Top 10 Sandwiches in the USA! - Yahoo! Ham, roast pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickle and Mustard
FRIJOLES NEGROS$4.00
Black Beans
More about 90 Miles Cuban Cafe (Roscoe Village)
Restaurant banner

 

Caribbean Jerk Palace Halsted - NEW

10318 S Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Caribbean Jerk Palace Halsted - NEW
Restaurant banner

 

Jerk 48 - 67th Street

548 East 67th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jerk 48 - 67th Street
Las Reinas - Chicago image

 

Las Reinas - Chicago

3001 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
More about Las Reinas - Chicago
Cubano Bros image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cubano Bros

131 N Clinton Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (9 reviews)
More about Cubano Bros
Lito's Empanadas image

EMPANADAS

Lito's Empanadas

100 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 2.5 (14 reviews)
More about Lito's Empanadas
Doctor Bird's image

 

Doctor Bird's

1215 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about Doctor Bird's
Jibarito's Y Mas Dine-In image

 

Jibarito's Y Mas Dine-In

3404-06 W. Fullerton, Chicago

No reviews yet
More about Jibarito's Y Mas Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Surge Billiards

3716 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
More about Surge Billiards

