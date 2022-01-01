Chicago Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Chicago
Bar Takito
952 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pork Belly
|$10.00
hummus, miso cambray glaze, sesame seeds, cilantro
|Roasted Potatoes
|$5.95
chimichurri, salt
|Suadero
|$10.00
marinated brisket, salsa macha, avocado pesto
Amaru
1904 W North Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Piononos
|$11.00
3 Sweet plantains with chorizo, wrapped in bacon
|Oxtail
|$21.00
malanga goat cheese ravioli, Cuban style oxtail stew, charred sweet corn, kale
|Pulpo
|$15.00
charred octopus, poblano siracha, papas bravas
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|CUBANO
|$16.00
One of the Top 10 Sandwiches in the USA! - Yahoo! Ham, roast pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickle and Mustard
|GUAJIRITO
|$18.00
Paillard Steak, Romaine Lettuce, tomato, onion, swiss, cheese, chimichurri in green plantain
|ROPA VIEJA
|$25.00
Slow roasted shredded certified angus beef, onion, bell pepper, garlic, olivas and creole sauce.
Tanta - Chicago
118 West Grand Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Lomo Saltado
|$32.00
wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with red onions,tomatoes, garlic, soy-oyster sauce, cilantro served with crispy rustic potatoes, choclo rice
|House Chips
|$5.00
taro chips and polleria sauce
|Chaufa Aeropuerto
|$25.00
wok-fried pork & veggie rice, shrimp omelet, scallions, toasted sesame, nikkei sauce
Lito's Empanadas - Revival
125 South Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Sweet Sauce
|$0.50
A traditional mayonnaise - based sauce with a creamy texture & a tangy finish.
|Serrano Sauce
|$0.50
Fresh serrano pepper base, caramelized onions & light garlic for a strong yet pleasant spicy finish.
|#16 Chorizo Breakfast
|$4.50
Latin American-style turnover filled with pork sausage, eggs & cheese. Look for "16" baked into the crust!
El Che
845 W Washington Blvd, Chicago
|Popular items
|16oz USDA Prime Dry Aged New York Strip
|$48.00
'Bife Ancho', this is a USDA Prime NY strip. Dry aged certified Angus Beef.
|14oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye
|$49.00
This is a USDA Prime Ribeye. Dry aged certified Angus Beef.
|8oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon
|$35.00
'Lomo', the most tender cut of beef, cut from the tenderloin of the steer.
Sabor a Cafe Restaurant
2435 W Peterson Ave, Lincolnwood
|Popular items
|Tostones
|$3.50
|Maduro Frito
|$3.50
|Arroz
|$3.50
Azul 18 Restaurant
1236 w 18th st, Chicago
|Popular items
|Home Made Beignets
|$7.75
|Tradicional Benedict
|$15.75
90 Miles Cuban Cafe (Roscoe Village)
3101 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|MADUROS
|$5.00
Sweet Plantains
|CUBANO
|$16.00
One of the Top 10 Sandwiches in the USA! - Yahoo! Ham, roast pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickle and Mustard
|FRIJOLES NEGROS
|$4.00
Black Beans
Caribbean Jerk Palace Halsted - NEW
10318 S Halsted St, Chicago
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cubano Bros
131 N Clinton Street, Chicago
EMPANADAS
Lito's Empanadas
100 W Randolph St, Chicago
Doctor Bird's
1215 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
Jibarito's Y Mas Dine-In
3404-06 W. Fullerton, Chicago
Surge Billiards
3716 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago