Chicago Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Chicago

Galit image

 

Galit

2429 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (5268 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Harissa$8.00
spicy condiment of chilies, cumin, coriander, garlic and tomato
Kontozisis Orange$85.00
funky orange wine for your weirdo needs
Vegetarian Meal for Two$76.00
Includes tahini hummus, 3 seasonal salatim items, roasted beets and tehina, large order of falafel, saffron rice, and (of course) 4 warm pita! (Please note any allergies or dietary restrictions - vegan, no dairy, etc.)
More about Galit
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna

4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spanakotiropita$8.00
Three spinach & Feta pies
Chicken Kebob$17.00
Served with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes
Saganaki$9.00
Flaming imported Kefalograviera Greek cheese
More about Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
FIG & OLIVE image

 

FIG & OLIVE

104 East Oak Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Burrata di Bufala$23.00
Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes, Tomato Concasse, Caramelized Peaches & Basil Oil.
Little Gem Salad*$16.00
Shaved Cucumber, Grilled Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar image

 

Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar

5557 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
pork belly, caramelized onions, lemon aioli, crushed almonds
Wednesday 6-8: White Wine Tipicity$45.00
*6PM - Fromagerie* Explore our 3 major WHITE grapes and how each World (Old vs. New) shapes the grape in different ways!
Saturday 5-21: Mediterranean Wines$35.00
*3PM - Fromagerie* Spain, France, Italy! And what about the Islands! See how the Mediterranean Sea influences the wines of the Coastlines!
More about Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar
Andros Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Andros Taverna

2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tatziki$12.00
Skotidakas yogurt that is mixed lemon juice, garlic, chopped dill, finished with diced cucumber, dill sprigs ,iliada olive oil & cracked black pepper
Large Andros Salad$24.00
Romaine, shaved fennel, celery, tri-color carrots, lipstick peppers, cucumbers, breakfast radishes, Mighty Vine tomatoes, roasted artichokes, pepperoncini peppers. Tossed with chopped parsley and dill. Seasoned with Greek dressing (red wine vinaigrette, Andros seasoning), sliced feta, three whole olives
Chicken Souvlaki$21.00
Green Circle chicken, seasoned with onion, garlic, curry, cumin and paprika. Cooked over hot coals. Served with tomatoes, cucumber and red onion, a few fries and spicy yogurt.
More about Andros Taverna
Saint Lou's Assembly image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Saint Lou's Assembly

664 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (604 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Waffle Fries$10.00
Hummus$11.00
Patty Melt
More about Saint Lou's Assembly
Apolonia image

 

Apolonia

105 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cauliflower 'Caponata'$9.00
golden raisins, caper sofrito, sunflower seeds
Toothpick Lamb$15.00
cucumber mint tzatziki, harissa, lime
Black Truffle Puff Bread$16.00
crunchy herbs, toasted garlic, parmesan
More about Apolonia
Lil' Babareeba image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Lil' Babareeba

441 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Deviled Eggs Pintxos$6.50
More about Lil' Babareeba
PROXI image

TAPAS

PROXI

565 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cod$24.00
black garlic misoyaki, cabbage, shishito
More about PROXI
Arbella image

 

Arbella

112 West Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Arbella
Boqueria image

 

Boqueria

811 W. Fulton St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Boqueria
Greek Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen

251 E. Huron St., Chicago

Avg 2.7 (118 reviews)
Takeout
More about Greek Kitchen
Pazzo's image

 

Pazzo's

311 S. Wacker Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pazzo's
Restaurant banner

 

Reza's Restaurant Andersonville

5255 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2103 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Herb Bread$3.95
Small Create Your Vegetarian Combo$10.95
Large Create Your Vegetarian Combo$14.95
More about Reza's Restaurant Andersonville
Restaurant banner

 

Sila's Grill

3112 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Jerusalem Salad$7.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley, tahini sauce
Wrap Sandwich$10.95
Falafel/ 1 piece$0.95
More about Sila's Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Quix Cafe & World of Desserts

205 W Wacker Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Quix Cafe & World of Desserts
Athena Restaurant image

 

Athena Restaurant

212 S. Halsted St., Chicago

No reviews yet
More about Athena Restaurant
Olive Mediterranean Grill image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Olive Mediterranean Grill

1001 W. North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2825 reviews)
More about Olive Mediterranean Grill
The Gundis Kurdish Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

The Gundis Kurdish Kitchen

2909-11 N Clark, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1462 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about The Gundis Kurdish Kitchen
Urbanspace image

 

Urbanspace

15 West Washington street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Urbanspace
Hubbard Inn image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Hubbard Inn

110 West Hubbard St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (853 reviews)
More about Hubbard Inn

