Chicago Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Chicago
Galit
2429 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Harissa
|$8.00
spicy condiment of chilies, cumin, coriander, garlic and tomato
|Kontozisis Orange
|$85.00
funky orange wine for your weirdo needs
|Vegetarian Meal for Two
|$76.00
Includes tahini hummus, 3 seasonal salatim items, roasted beets and tehina, large order of falafel, saffron rice, and (of course) 4 warm pita! (Please note any allergies or dietary restrictions - vegan, no dairy, etc.)
SEAFOOD
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Spanakotiropita
|$8.00
Three spinach & Feta pies
|Chicken Kebob
|$17.00
Served with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes
|Saganaki
|$9.00
Flaming imported Kefalograviera Greek cheese
FIG & OLIVE
104 East Oak Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Burrata di Bufala
|$23.00
Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes, Tomato Concasse, Caramelized Peaches & Basil Oil.
|Little Gem Salad*
|$16.00
Shaved Cucumber, Grilled Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.
Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar
5557 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
pork belly, caramelized onions, lemon aioli, crushed almonds
|Wednesday 6-8: White Wine Tipicity
|$45.00
*6PM - Fromagerie* Explore our 3 major WHITE grapes and how each World (Old vs. New) shapes the grape in different ways!
|Saturday 5-21: Mediterranean Wines
|$35.00
*3PM - Fromagerie* Spain, France, Italy! And what about the Islands! See how the Mediterranean Sea influences the wines of the Coastlines!
SEAFOOD
Andros Taverna
2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Tatziki
|$12.00
Skotidakas yogurt that is mixed lemon juice, garlic, chopped dill, finished with diced cucumber, dill sprigs ,iliada olive oil & cracked black pepper
|Large Andros Salad
|$24.00
Romaine, shaved fennel, celery, tri-color carrots, lipstick peppers, cucumbers, breakfast radishes, Mighty Vine tomatoes, roasted artichokes, pepperoncini peppers. Tossed with chopped parsley and dill. Seasoned with Greek dressing (red wine vinaigrette, Andros seasoning), sliced feta, three whole olives
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$21.00
Green Circle chicken, seasoned with onion, garlic, curry, cumin and paprika. Cooked over hot coals. Served with tomatoes, cucumber and red onion, a few fries and spicy yogurt.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Saint Lou's Assembly
664 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Loaded Waffle Fries
|$10.00
|Hummus
|$11.00
|Patty Melt
Apolonia
105 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cauliflower 'Caponata'
|$9.00
golden raisins, caper sofrito, sunflower seeds
|Toothpick Lamb
|$15.00
cucumber mint tzatziki, harissa, lime
|Black Truffle Puff Bread
|$16.00
crunchy herbs, toasted garlic, parmesan
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Lil' Babareeba
441 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Deviled Eggs Pintxos
|$6.50
TAPAS
PROXI
565 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Black Cod
|$24.00
black garlic misoyaki, cabbage, shishito
Reza's Restaurant Andersonville
5255 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Herb Bread
|$3.95
|Small Create Your Vegetarian Combo
|$10.95
|Large Create Your Vegetarian Combo
|$14.95
Sila's Grill
3112 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Jerusalem Salad
|$7.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley, tahini sauce
|Wrap Sandwich
|$10.95
|Falafel/ 1 piece
|$0.95
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Olive Mediterranean Grill
1001 W. North Ave, Chicago
Urbanspace
15 West Washington street, Chicago
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Hubbard Inn
110 West Hubbard St, Chicago