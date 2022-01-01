Chicago Mexican restaurants you'll love
Cesar's
2924 N Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|Killer Margarita Large
|$14.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
|Killer Margarita Mega
|$18.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
|Killer Margarita 1 Liter
|$30.00
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.95
smoked chicken, pepper jack, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese blend, black bean salsa and chipotle aioli.
|Taco Trio Dinner
|$22.95
mix and match any three tacos. includes a side of mexican rice with cilantro and refried beans topped with queso fresco
|Fried Chicken Taco (à la carte)
|$5.95
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, roma tomato, jalapeño ranch
La Luna
1726 south racine, chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga
|$4.00
shredded free range chicken cooked in salsa chipotle, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema
|Seasonal Vegetable
|$4.00
spanish zucchini, squash, crema, queso
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$5.00
cauliflower, romesco sauce, cotija cheese, pickled onions, pistachio, microgreens *contains nuts*
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Popular items
|Flaco's Frozen Margarita (16 oz)
|$7.95
Our house made frozen margaritas, to-go! Available in our Classic Lime or in a variety of flavors (add $.50)
|NO Plastic Flatware, Thanks
We will only include napkins in your carry-out order.
|Ancho Chicken Taco - Single
|$2.95
Chicken marinated in mild ancho chile salsa, topped with cheese, onion & cilantro on corn tortillas.
Taco 'bout it - Addison
1465 West Lake Street, Addison
|Popular items
|Al Pastor / Marinated Pork
|$2.59
Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla
|Asada / Steak
|$2.99
Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla
|Horchata
|$2.49
Rice Water
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Avocados diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice. Served with home made red and blue crispy corn tortilla chips
|Chile Con Queso
|$8.00
Hot melted jalapeno cheese dip served with corn tortilla chips
|16oz Blue Agave House Margarita
|$13.00
Olmeca Altos Reposado Tequila shaken with orange liquor, fresh lemon and fresh lime juice
Boca Loca Cantina River North
416 West Ontario, Chicago
|Popular items
|Taco Bowl
|$14.00
Shredded lettuce, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, topped with radish, avocado, queso fresco
|Chicken Pozole Verde Soup (Bowl)
|$13.00
Shredded lettuce, radishes, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.00
Grilled skirt steak, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Popular items
|Nashville Chicken
|$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Homemade Nashville Spicy Hot Sauce, Pimento Cheese, Red Onion, Cross Cut Pickles, Arugula, Buttermilk Ranch, Toasted Brioche Bun
|Double Diner Burger
|$14.00
Well Done Smashed Patties, Merks Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Peppered Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Arugula, Cross Cut Pickles, Brioche Bun
|Southwest Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, Scallions, Marinated Tomatoes, Pepperjack, Black Beans, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch, Topped With Corn Tortilla Strips
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Tacos
|$2.99
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
|Tacos (Flour Tortilla)
|$3.60
A Soft Flour Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
|Tacos (Corn Tortilla)
|$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
Dos Taqueria
125 South Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
Angus flank steak carne asada. Served on corn tortillas with black beans, onion & cilantro and your choice of salsa. Onion & cilantro and salsa served on side. Gluten Free.
|Carne Asada Bowl
|$10.75
Angus flank steak carne asada. Served in a bowl with black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and your choice of salsa. Onion & cilantro and salsa served on side. Gluten Free.
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$12.00
Adobo marinated chicken. Served in a bowl with mixed greens, pickled red onion, crushed tortilla chips, black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and a citrus vinaigrette dressing. Onion & cilantro and dressing served on side. Gluten Free.
Healthy Substance
6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Milpa Tamale
|$4.20
Poblano Pepper, Red bell pepper, Corn kernels, Onions, and Cherry tomatoes
|Burrito Carne Asada
|$10.50
Canre Asada, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, and a side of chips and salsa.
|Fresh Fruit Water 16 OZ
|$3.60
Barbaro Taqueria
2525 West North Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|2 Mushroom
|$7.00
|2 Rajas Poblanos Tacos
|$8.00
|Barbaro Margarita
|$10.00
Taquizo
1835 W North Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.95
spit roasted adobado marinated pork, pickled pineapple, cilantro-spanish onion jardin, hand made tortilla
|Barbacoa Taco
|$4.95
slow cooked pulled brisket, chile adobo, cilantro-spanish onion jardin, hand made tortilla
|Chips & Guac
|$7.75
totopos, mashed hass avocado, roasted balsamic tomato, red onion, jalapeño, lime, cilantro
Tacos El Pastor 53
5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago
|Popular items
|Taco Carne Asada
|$4.25
|Side Rice
|$3.00
|Taco Ground Beef
|$3.99
Taco Burrito King
5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Tacos
|$2.99
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
|Tacos (Flour Tortilla)
|$3.60
A Soft Flour Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
|Tacos (Corn Tortilla)
|$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
Bar Takito
952 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pork Belly
|$10.00
hummus, miso cambray glaze, sesame seeds, cilantro
|Roasted Potatoes
|$5.95
chimichurri, salt
|Suadero
|$10.00
marinated brisket, salsa macha, avocado pesto
Fiesta Mexicana
4806 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Guacamole & Chips
|$9.75
Made from scratch guacamole served with a bag of of our crispy tortilla chips.
|Chicken Tacos (2)
|$5.00
Two marinated Pulled Chicken Tacos; topped with lettuce and pico de gallo salsa
|Mexican Egg Rolls
|$8.50
Spicy chicken, corn, black beans, peppers, onion and cheese wrapped in a crispy shell. Served with an avocado cream sauce.
El Tragon
1234 N Halsted Unit C, Chicago
|Popular items
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$3.99
pork marinated in spices
|ELOTITO
|$3.50
corn, cheese, cream chili pepper, lime
|ASADA BURRITO
|$12.99
Served with skirt steak, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Popular items
|Tacos
|$2.99
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
|Tacos (Mxn Style)
|$2.99
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
|Tacos (Corn Tortilla)
|$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE BOTANA
|$8.95
our mouth watering guacamole made with only the freshest
ingredients
|MINICHIMICHANGAS
|$10.95
4 mini-burritos stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and choice of steak or chicken & topped with sour cream, guacamole
|ENCHILADAS Dinner
|$13.95
4 rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken & topped with cheese, sour cream, and your choice of sauce. served with rice, beans, pico de gallo
Tuco & Blondie
3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Blondie Salad
|$16.00
grilled fajita chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, corn, cotija and cheddar cheese, black beans, avocado, chipotle ranch
|Holy Grail Nachos
|$14.00
ground beef or chicken on bean and cheese nachos, jalapeno, guacamole, sour cream
|Tuco Taco Salad
|$14.00
ground beef, iceberg lettuce, tomato, white onion, avocado, black beans, cheddar, creamy cilantro dressing
Ravinia Brewing - Chicago
2601 W Diversey, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$13.00
Burrito filled with beans, rice, pico, cheese, sour cream and your choice of protein
|Taco Basket
Choose up to 5 tacos per "basket".
|Bowl
|$11.00
Create your own bowl by starting with avocado, pico de gallo, rice, black beans, & cabbage, topped with poblano crema.
Phlavz Express- 87th
2014 E 87th Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Jerk Chicken Tacoz
|$12.50
(3 tacos served with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
|Jerk Chicken Nachoz
|$14.50
(Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce)
|Jerk Cheeseburger w/ Friez
|$14.95
(Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jerk Mayo)
Buena Vista Restaurant
3147 North Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|Tortilla
|$1.00
|Sour Cream
|$1.00
|Carne Asada
|$17.00
Dove's Luncheonette
1545 N. Damen Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Burnt Ends Hash
|$19.00
crispy potatoes, brisket burnt ends, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, two scrambled eggs, scallion, texas toast
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$19.00
buttermilk fried chicken, chorizo verde gravy, sweet peas, pearl onions
|Avocado Toast
|$16.00
radish, pickled red onion, arugula, salsa seca, PQB 1979 multigrain
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Popular items
|House Margarita for 2 To Go
|$17.00
Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Squeezed House Recipe Limonada. 12 fluid oz. Makes 2 Margaritas Over Ice.
Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Squeezed House Recipe Limonada. 12 fluid oz. Makes 2 Margaritas Over Ice.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
Marinated and grilled steak, black beans, roasted tomato salsa, onion, cilantro. Gluten Free.
|Guacamole
|$9.00
8. oz. Garnished with onion & cilantro. Vegan. Gluten free, but chips have the potential for cross contact with gluten from the fryer.
Tatas Tacos - Portage Park
5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Popular items
|Camaron / Shrimp
|$5.00
Sauteed in lemon pepper garlic butter with pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, chili aioli, cilantro.
|Jibarito
|$5.50
Ribeye steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, on our unique house-made plantain tortilla.
|Al Pastor
|$4.75
Choice of marinated pork, chicken or cauliflower, fresh cilantro, onions and pineapple.
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|GUACACAMOLE & CHIPS
mashed hass avocado, tomato, cilantro, onions and salt.
mashed hass avocado, tomato, cilantro, onions and salt.
|CHIPS
In-house corn tortillas.
|QUESADILLA
|$2.80
the Mexican grill-cheese, but on a corn tortilla.
Takito Street
2423 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Guacamole, Traditional
|$9.95
Ripe avocado, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, arugula, lime (no onion in our pico de gallo); this is incredibly refreshing
|Chips
|$2.00
Chips! Chips! Chips!
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.95
Chef's home-made salsa
La Josie
740 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Tradicional Guacamole
|$10.00
Fresh avocados, pico de gallo, roasted Serrano, citrus, kosher salt, cilantro, oregano.
|Chile Pasilla Black Beans
|$3.00
Chile pasilla beans refried black beans, pasilla sauce, queso fresco
Contains: dairy .
|Chips & Salsa (Single)
|$4.00
MOLCAJETE - Roasted tomatoes, jalapenos, tomatillos, chile de arbol, onion and garlic. VG
FRESCA VERDE- Fresh tomatillos, Serrano chiles, onion, garlic, cilantro, cucumber. VG
HABANERO – Roasted and grilled tomatoes, charred habanero peppers, onion, and garlic. VG
(gluten free chips available).
