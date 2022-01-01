Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago Mexican restaurants you'll love

Chicago restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Chicago

Cesar's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cesar's

2924 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 3.4 (2477 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Killer Margarita Large$14.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
Killer Margarita Mega$18.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
Killer Margarita 1 Liter$30.00
D.S. Tequila Co. image

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Quesadilla$16.95
smoked chicken, pepper jack, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese blend, black bean salsa and chipotle aioli.
Taco Trio Dinner$22.95
mix and match any three tacos. includes a side of mexican rice with cilantro and refried beans topped with queso fresco
Fried Chicken Taco (à la carte)$5.95
crispy fried chicken, lettuce, roma tomato, jalapeño ranch
La Luna image

 

La Luna

1726 south racine, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tinga$4.00
shredded free range chicken cooked in salsa chipotle, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema
Seasonal Vegetable$4.00
spanish zucchini, squash, crema, queso
Roasted Cauliflower$5.00
cauliflower, romesco sauce, cotija cheese, pickled onions, pistachio, microgreens *contains nuts*
Flaco's Tacos image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Flaco's Frozen Margarita (16 oz)$7.95
Our house made frozen margaritas, to-go! Available in our Classic Lime or in a variety of flavors (add $.50)
NO Plastic Flatware, Thanks
We will only include napkins in your carry-out order.
Ancho Chicken Taco - Single$2.95
Chicken marinated in mild ancho chile salsa, topped with cheese, onion & cilantro on corn tortillas.
Taco 'bout it - Addison image

 

Taco 'bout it - Addison

1465 West Lake Street, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Al Pastor / Marinated Pork$2.59
Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla
Asada / Steak$2.99
Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla
Horchata$2.49
Rice Water
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant image

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole$12.00
Avocados diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice. Served with home made red and blue crispy corn tortilla chips
Chile Con Queso$8.00
Hot melted jalapeno cheese dip served with corn tortilla chips
16oz Blue Agave House Margarita$13.00
Olmeca Altos Reposado Tequila shaken with orange liquor, fresh lemon and fresh lime juice
Boca Loca Cantina River North image

 

Boca Loca Cantina River North

416 West Ontario, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Bowl$14.00
Shredded lettuce, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, topped with radish, avocado, queso fresco
Chicken Pozole Verde Soup (Bowl)$13.00
Shredded lettuce, radishes, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
Grilled skirt steak, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nashville Chicken$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Homemade Nashville Spicy Hot Sauce, Pimento Cheese, Red Onion, Cross Cut Pickles, Arugula, Buttermilk Ranch, Toasted Brioche Bun
Double Diner Burger$14.00
Well Done Smashed Patties, Merks Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Peppered Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Arugula, Cross Cut Pickles, Brioche Bun
Southwest Salad$12.00
Romaine, Scallions, Marinated Tomatoes, Pepperjack, Black Beans, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch, Topped With Corn Tortilla Strips
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tacos$2.99
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Tacos (Flour Tortilla)$3.60
A Soft Flour Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Tacos (Corn Tortilla)$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
Dos Taqueria image

 

Dos Taqueria

125 South Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
Angus flank steak carne asada. Served on corn tortillas with black beans, onion & cilantro and your choice of salsa. Onion & cilantro and salsa served on side. Gluten Free.
Carne Asada Bowl$10.75
Angus flank steak carne asada. Served in a bowl with black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and your choice of salsa. Onion & cilantro and salsa served on side. Gluten Free.
Chicken Taco Salad$12.00
Adobo marinated chicken. Served in a bowl with mixed greens, pickled red onion, crushed tortilla chips, black beans, Mexican rice, onion & cilantro and a citrus vinaigrette dressing. Onion & cilantro and dressing served on side. Gluten Free.
Healthy Substance image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Healthy Substance

6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Milpa Tamale$4.20
Poblano Pepper, Red bell pepper, Corn kernels, Onions, and Cherry tomatoes
Burrito Carne Asada$10.50
Canre Asada, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, and a side of chips and salsa.
Fresh Fruit Water 16 OZ$3.60
Barbaro Taqueria image

 

Barbaro Taqueria

2525 West North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (129 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Mushroom$7.00
2 Rajas Poblanos Tacos$8.00
Barbaro Margarita$10.00
Taquizo image

TACOS

Taquizo

1835 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Al Pastor Taco$4.95
spit roasted adobado marinated pork, pickled pineapple, cilantro-spanish onion jardin, hand made tortilla
Barbacoa Taco$4.95
slow cooked pulled brisket, chile adobo, cilantro-spanish onion jardin, hand made tortilla
Chips & Guac$7.75
totopos, mashed hass avocado, roasted balsamic tomato, red onion, jalapeño, lime, cilantro
Tacos El Pastor 53 image

 

Tacos El Pastor 53

5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Carne Asada$4.25
Side Rice$3.00
Taco Ground Beef$3.99
Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos$2.99
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Tacos (Flour Tortilla)$3.60
A Soft Flour Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Tacos (Corn Tortilla)$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
Bar Takito image

 

Bar Takito

952 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Belly$10.00
hummus, miso cambray glaze, sesame seeds, cilantro
Roasted Potatoes$5.95
chimichurri, salt
Suadero$10.00
marinated brisket, salsa macha, avocado pesto
Fiesta Mexicana image

 

Fiesta Mexicana

4806 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole & Chips$9.75
Made from scratch guacamole served with a bag of of our crispy tortilla chips.
Chicken Tacos (2)$5.00
Two marinated Pulled Chicken Tacos; topped with lettuce and pico de gallo salsa
Mexican Egg Rolls$8.50
Spicy chicken, corn, black beans, peppers, onion and cheese wrapped in a crispy shell. Served with an avocado cream sauce.
El Tragon image

 

El Tragon

1234 N Halsted Unit C, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
AL PASTOR TACO$3.99
pork marinated in spices
ELOTITO$3.50
corn, cheese, cream chili pepper, lime
ASADA BURRITO$12.99
Served with skirt steak, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos$2.99
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Tacos (Mxn Style)$2.99
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Tacos (Corn Tortilla)$3.60
Corn Tortilla Taco With your Choice of Meat and Select Toppings
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GUACAMOLE BOTANA$8.95
our mouth watering guacamole made with only the freshest
ingredients
MINI􀇫CHIMICHANGAS$10.95
4 mini-burritos stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and choice of steak or chicken & topped with sour cream, guacamole
ENCHILADAS Dinner$13.95
4 rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken & topped with cheese, sour cream, and your choice of sauce. served with rice, beans, pico de gallo
Tuco & Blondie image

 

Tuco & Blondie

3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blondie Salad$16.00
grilled fajita chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, corn, cotija and cheddar cheese, black beans, avocado, chipotle ranch
Holy Grail Nachos$14.00
ground beef or chicken on bean and cheese nachos, jalapeno, guacamole, sour cream
Tuco Taco Salad$14.00
ground beef, iceberg lettuce, tomato, white onion, avocado, black beans, cheddar, creamy cilantro dressing
Ravinia Brewing - Chicago image

TACOS

Ravinia Brewing - Chicago

2601 W Diversey, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito$13.00
Burrito filled with beans, rice, pico, cheese, sour cream and your choice of protein
Taco Basket
Choose up to 5 tacos per "basket".
Bowl$11.00
Create your own bowl by starting with avocado, pico de gallo, rice, black beans, & cabbage, topped with poblano crema.
Phlavz Express- 87th image

 

Phlavz Express- 87th

2014 E 87th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Tacoz$12.50
(3 tacos served with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
Jerk Chicken Nachoz$14.50
(Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce)
Jerk Cheeseburger w/ Friez$14.95
(Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jerk Mayo)
Buena Vista Restaurant image

 

Buena Vista Restaurant

3147 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1077 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tortilla$1.00
Sour Cream$1.00
Carne Asada$17.00
Dove's Luncheonette image

 

Dove's Luncheonette

1545 N. Damen Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Burnt Ends Hash$19.00
crispy potatoes, brisket burnt ends, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, two scrambled eggs, scallion, texas toast
Chicken Fried Chicken$19.00
buttermilk fried chicken, chorizo verde gravy, sweet peas, pearl onions
Avocado Toast$16.00
radish, pickled red onion, arugula, salsa seca, PQB 1979 multigrain
Dos Urban Cantina image

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House Margarita for 2 To Go$17.00
Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Squeezed House Recipe Limonada. 12 fluid oz. Makes 2 Margaritas Over Ice.
Return your bottle for a $1 credit off your next margaritas to go. Must be redeemed in restaurant.
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
Marinated and grilled steak, black beans, roasted tomato salsa, onion, cilantro. Gluten Free.
Guacamole$9.00
8. oz. Garnished with onion & cilantro. Vegan. Gluten free, but chips have the potential for cross contact with gluten from the fryer.
Tatas Tacos - Portage Park image

 

Tatas Tacos - Portage Park

5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Camaron / Shrimp$5.00
Sauteed in lemon pepper garlic butter with pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, chili aioli, cilantro.
Jibarito$5.50
Ribeye steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, on our unique house-made plantain tortilla.
Al Pastor$4.75
Choice of marinated pork, chicken or cauliflower, fresh cilantro, onions and pineapple.
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago image

 

Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago

3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GUACACAMOLE & CHIPS
mashed hass avocado, tomato, cilantro, onions and salt.
Due to the high prices of Avocados, a surcharge for modifications will be implemented.
CHIPS
In-house corn tortillas.
QUESADILLA$2.80
the Mexican grill-cheese, but on a corn tortilla.
Takito Street image

 

Takito Street

2423 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole, Traditional$9.95
Ripe avocado, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, arugula, lime (no onion in our pico de gallo); this is incredibly refreshing
Chips$2.00
Chips! Chips! Chips!
Chips & Salsa$5.95
Chef's home-made salsa
La Josie image

 

La Josie

740 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tradicional Guacamole$10.00
Fresh avocados, pico de gallo, roasted Serrano, citrus, kosher salt, cilantro, oregano.
Chile Pasilla Black Beans$3.00
Chile pasilla beans refried black beans, pasilla sauce, queso fresco
Contains: dairy .
Chips & Salsa (Single)$4.00
MOLCAJETE - Roasted tomatoes, jalapenos, tomatillos, chile de arbol, onion and garlic. VG
FRESCA VERDE- Fresh tomatillos, Serrano chiles, onion, garlic, cilantro, cucumber. VG
HABANERO – Roasted and grilled tomatoes, charred habanero peppers, onion, and garlic. VG
(gluten free chips available).
