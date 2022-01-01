Chicago Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Chicago
Galit
2429 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Harissa
|$8.00
spicy condiment of chilies, cumin, coriander, garlic and tomato
|Kontozisis Orange
|$85.00
funky orange wine for your weirdo needs
|Vegetarian Meal for Two
|$76.00
Includes tahini hummus, 3 seasonal salatim items, roasted beets and tehina, large order of falafel, saffron rice, and (of course) 4 warm pita! (Please note any allergies or dietary restrictions - vegan, no dairy, etc.)
EZ Shawarma
4638 North Cumberland Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|6 PCS Falafel
|$5.99
|3 PCS Kubba
|$5.99
|Fries
|$3.99
CURRY • FRENCH FRIES
Sabri Nihari Restaurant
2500-02 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Makhani
|$16.99
|Nan
|$1.75
|Garlic Nan
|$3.99
TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
George Street Pub
2858 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$12.95
|Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$15.95
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Karachi Chat House
2301 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Papdi Chat
|$6.99
|Dahi Puri
|$7.99
|Dahi Bada Chat
|$6.99
Reza's Restaurant Andersonville
5255 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Herb Bread
|$3.95
|Small Create Your Vegetarian Combo
|$10.95
|Large Create Your Vegetarian Combo
|$14.95
Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago
606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Steamed MoMo
|$10.95
Minced Vegetable or Chicken or Paneer or Mutton or Fish mixed in Himalayan spices, stuffed in a flour wrap, and steamed to perfection. Served with special dipping sauces.
|Chicken Makhani
|$16.95
Clay oven-roasted shredded chicken cooked in creamy tomato sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.95
Marinated chicken grilled and sauteed in a creamy onion and tomato sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
SEAFOOD
Caspian Kabab
1413 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Ghormeh Sabzi
|$18.95
Traditional Persian stew. Consists of greens ( Spinach, Parsley, Cilantro, fenugreek), dried lime, kidney beans, and chicken.
|Shish Kabab
|$15.95
Cubed Beef Ribeye, served with a Choice of Rice and skewer of vegetables.
|Lamb Kabob
|$18.95
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Olive Mediterranean Grill
1001 W. North Ave, Chicago
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
BenjYehuda
10 S Lasalle, Chicago
GYROS • FALAFEL • GRILL • CHICKEN
Zam Zam Mediteranean Grill
3461 N Clark St, Chicago
FALAFEL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
BenjYehuda
500 W Madison, Chicago
Beatnik West Town
1604 W Chicago Ave, Chicago