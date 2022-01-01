Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Chicago

Galit image

 

Galit

2429 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (5268 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Harissa$8.00
spicy condiment of chilies, cumin, coriander, garlic and tomato
Kontozisis Orange$85.00
funky orange wine for your weirdo needs
Vegetarian Meal for Two$76.00
Includes tahini hummus, 3 seasonal salatim items, roasted beets and tehina, large order of falafel, saffron rice, and (of course) 4 warm pita! (Please note any allergies or dietary restrictions - vegan, no dairy, etc.)
More about Galit
EZ Shawarma image

 

EZ Shawarma

4638 North Cumberland Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
6 PCS Falafel$5.99
3 PCS Kubba$5.99
Fries$3.99
More about EZ Shawarma
Sabri Nihari Restaurant image

CURRY • FRENCH FRIES

Sabri Nihari Restaurant

2500-02 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Makhani$16.99
Nan$1.75
Garlic Nan$3.99
More about Sabri Nihari Restaurant
George Street Pub image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

George Street Pub

2858 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (799 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.95
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.95
More about George Street Pub
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Karachi Chat House

2301 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (849 reviews)
Fast Pay
Popular items
Papdi Chat$6.99
Dahi Puri$7.99
Dahi Bada Chat$6.99
More about Karachi Chat House
Restaurant banner

 

Reza's Restaurant Andersonville

5255 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2103 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Herb Bread$3.95
Small Create Your Vegetarian Combo$10.95
Large Create Your Vegetarian Combo$14.95
More about Reza's Restaurant Andersonville
Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago image

 

Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Steamed MoMo$10.95
Minced Vegetable or Chicken or Paneer or Mutton or Fish mixed in Himalayan spices, stuffed in a flour wrap, and steamed to perfection. Served with special dipping sauces.
Chicken Makhani$16.95
Clay oven-roasted shredded chicken cooked in creamy tomato sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Marinated chicken grilled and sauteed in a creamy onion and tomato sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago
Caspian Kabab image

SEAFOOD

Caspian Kabab

1413 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ghormeh Sabzi$18.95
Traditional Persian stew. Consists of greens ( Spinach, Parsley, Cilantro, fenugreek), dried lime, kidney beans, and chicken.
Shish Kabab$15.95
Cubed Beef Ribeye, served with a Choice of Rice and skewer of vegetables.
Lamb Kabob$18.95
More about Caspian Kabab
Olive Mediterranean Grill image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Olive Mediterranean Grill

1001 W. North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2825 reviews)
More about Olive Mediterranean Grill
The Gundis Kurdish Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

The Gundis Kurdish Kitchen

2909-11 N Clark, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1462 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about The Gundis Kurdish Kitchen
BenjYehuda image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

BenjYehuda

10 S Lasalle, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (459 reviews)
More about BenjYehuda
Zam Zam Mediteranean Grill image

GYROS • FALAFEL • GRILL • CHICKEN

Zam Zam Mediteranean Grill

3461 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (3810 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Zam Zam Mediteranean Grill
BenjYehuda image

FALAFEL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

BenjYehuda

500 W Madison, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (487 reviews)
More about BenjYehuda
Restaurant banner

 

Beatnik West Town

1604 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (3991 reviews)
More about Beatnik West Town

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chicago

Salmon

Cake

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston