Chicago pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Chicago

PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA image

 

PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA

1039 North Western Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
COLLAB$32.00
THIS WEEK'S SPECIAL IS A COLLAB WITH OUR FRIEND AT CITIES IN DUST
BECHAMEL SAUCE, BROCCOLI RABE, FONTINA, PRESERVED LEMON
PEPPERONI & BASIL$33.00
EZZO'S PEPPERONI, BURRATA, RED SAUCE AND BASIL
SAUSAGE$32.00
SAUSAGE, GIARDINIERA, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, RED SAUCE
More about PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA
Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co image

 

Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co

2121 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sour Cream Garlic Dressing-JAR$10.74
Our delicious in house dressings to take home in a 12 ounce bottle
Sweet & Sour Poppyseed-JAR$10.74
Our delicious in house dressings to take home in a 12 ounce bottle
Mediterranean Bread$12.75
Described simply as a creation. An honest product with a presence, a substance, a fragrance, and a taste. This bread was intended as a complement to the Antipasto and the Salad Dinners but has earned its reputation, standing alone, as this restaurant's more popular menu item. Serves two to four adults.
More about Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co
Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

1927 West North Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Medium BYO Pizza$21.00
Hot Doug's Atomic Pizza$20.00
Large BYO Pizza$24.00
More about Piece Out
Way Out image

 

Way Out

3213 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$11.00
Vegetarian - Parm - Croutons - Fried Capers
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Sliced Ribeye - Cheez Whiz - Sautéed Onions
Fried Cheese Curds$8.00
Wisconsin Cheese Curds - Ranch/Marinara
More about Way Out
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gluten Free Ancient Grain Medium 12" Pizza$16.00
Ancient Grain Par Baked Pizza Crust
Naturally Free of Gluten/Wheat, Casein/Dairy, Soy Egg & Rice.
Ing: Smart Flour (tapioca, sorghum, amaranth, teff flour), water, potato starch, modified tapioca starch, sorghum flour, olive oil, sugar, agave, flax seed meal, yeast, salt, xanthan gum, guar gum, baking powder, baking soda, canola oil.
Pasta w/Any Homemade Sauce$14.95
Choose your Pasta & Sauce.
Sauces:
Marinara – Fresh imported tomatoes, fresh garlic, herbs and spices. Bolognese – Traditional Italian meat sauce made with lean ground beef & ground Italian sausage.
Vodka – Creamy marinara with a splash of vodka.
Diablo – Marinara sauce with a kick of giardiniera.
Aglio Olio – Fresh garlic, herbs and spices, olive oil and a touch of white wine.
Pesto – Basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil, garlic and pine nuts.
Alfredo – A blend of cream, butter, and parmesan cheese with a touch of garlic.
House Salad$10.95
Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Victory Italian - River North image

 

Victory Italian - River North

434 W Ontario street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sunday Salad$10.00
romaine lettuce, garbonzo beans, pepperoncini, tomato, cucumber, black olives, salt, pepper, house dressing
Mile High Lasagna$23.00
our meat lasagna layered in a casserole pan topped with mozzarella, baked to golden brown
Pappardelle Bolognese$20.00
house made thin pasta sheets with classic meat sauce finished with marsala wine
More about Victory Italian - River North
Seven Bar and Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Bar and Restaurant

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (351 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Original Burger$8.99
A Juicy 1/2lb Fresh Burger Made Fresh With Your Choice Of Cheese and Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion.
Large (14")$18.49
Build Your Own Pizza With Any And All Toppings You Wish To Add.
Regular (10")$12.99
Build Your Own Pizza With Any And All Toppings You Wish.
More about Seven Bar and Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bone- Less Wings (12 ct)$15.00
12 ct. Bone-In Wings with your Choice of Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Sweet Teriyaki, Buffalo, Habanero Heat, Honey BBQ, Buffa-Que (combination of Buffalo & Honey BBQ)
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce.
NOTE: You can choose between 1 Sauce for the 12 Wings or split the order between 2 different Sauces of 6 Wings each.
Cheese Curds$9.95
Breaded and fried White Cheddar Curds with choice of dipping sauce, Sweet Onion Jam, Marinara, Ranch, Chipotle BBQ Bacon Jam
Hand Cut Fries$4.95
Hand cut Potatoes. Choice of Classic, Cajun, Parmesan, Truffle Oil or Cheese Fries
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park image

 

Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park

2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
18" HandTossed FAMILY Pizza$21.95
Our Traditional Pizza, Handmade! Serves 4-5.
14" HandTossed MEDIUM Pizza$15.95
Our Traditional Pizza, Handmade! Serves 2-3.
Jumbo Veggie Slice$8.50
Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Mushroom, Onion.
More about Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
Macello Cucina di Puglia image

PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS

Macello Cucina di Puglia

1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (800 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Della Casa$9.00
Crispy Romaine Hearts With Extra Virgin, Olive Oil & Lemon, Shaved Pecorino Cheese
Fettuccine Scoglio$32.00
with clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp, scallops, & cherry tomatoes in a spicy white wine sauce..
CARCIOFI RIPIENI$14.00
stuffed artichokes
More about Macello Cucina di Puglia
The Reveler image

PIZZA

The Reveler

3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" CHEESE PIZZA$16.00
SOUTHWEST SALAD$12.50
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.50
More about The Reveler
Fat Chris's Pizza and Such image

PIZZA • SALADS

Fat Chris's Pizza and Such

1706 W Foster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2133 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Motor City Cheesy Sticks$8.50
Our Detroit Style dough sprinkled with garlic and covered with a blend of cheeses and served with your choice of ranch or marinara sauce.
1 Chubby (Pepperoni Rolls)$2.20
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, carefully rolled into our hand-tossed dough and baked to perfection. Our Chubbies are best when dipped in ranch or marinara sauce
6 Chubbies (Pepperoni Rolls)$13.20
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, carefully rolled into our hand-tossed dough and baked to perfection. Our Chubbies are best when dipped in ranch or marinara sauce
More about Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
Slice Factory image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

4422 S Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Slice$6.25
Our take on the traditional cheese pizza, topped with fresh whole milk cheese.
Pepperoni Slice$6.75
Delicious, huge pepperonis top our Jumbo Slice for this classic combination.
Bacon Double Steakburger$9.95
Two 6 oz. juicy steak burger with American cheese and bacon, topped with our regular burger toppings.
More about Slice Factory
Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream image

 

Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream

964 west 31st street, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken breast tossed in Korean Fire sauce with Gochujang aioli, Napa cabbage & Asian pear remoulade slaw, pickles and Wilder Field greens on a Butterdough brioche bun. And a side of fries
Three Amigos Chicken Sliders$13.50
3 Fried chicken sliders with pickled daikon, micro greens and a ramp sauce served with a side of fries.
Dark Chocolate Plant Pop$4.50
A creamy dark chocolate pop made with coconut cream, like the richest fudgesicle you've ever tasted. Contains soy. (Vegan)
More about Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream
Baci Amore image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Baci Amore

321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (387 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita$9.99
Mutti Italian tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, yellow cherry tomato, red grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil leaves
Fumato$12.75
Turkey, smoked provolone, honey mustard and citrus greens on our Pinsa bread
Vegi Amore$11.99
(Vegan) Grilled seasonal vegetables, hummus and roasted tomatoes with fresh basil on our Pinsa bread
More about Baci Amore
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Yogurt Parfait$8.00
Greek Yogurt, Granola, Mixed Berries
Apple Manchego Salad$14.00
Romaine, toasted seeds, avocado, granny smith
apples, sweet herb vinaigrette
Angry Chicken Fries$9.00
Crispy chicken tossed with sriracha aioli, ranch
More about Marshall's Landing
Consumer pic

 

Happy Camper

1209 North Wells St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mozzarella Bread Stix$13.00
Mozz, provolone, shake cheese & oregano, served with marinara
Goat Stix$13.00
Beer-basted bread sticks served with goat cheese marinara
Medium Cheese$20.00
Mozzarella/Provolone, Parmesan, & Marinara.
More about Happy Camper
PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox

205 N Peoria, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage & Bacon$17.00
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Chorizo, Bacon, Jalapeno, Green Onion
Chicago Heat Wave$21.00
Marinara, Pepperoni, Soppressata, Capicola, Calabrian Chili Oil, Parmigiana Reggiano, Basil
*Mild Spice
Burrata & Balsamic$19.00
Ricotta Bechamel, Baby Arugula, Imported Burrata, Balsamic Glaze, Lemon Zest
More about PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox
Reggio's Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Reggio's Pizza

8548 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago

Avg 2 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Thin Crust (16")$15.75
our famous buttercrust pizza topped with your favorite pizza toppings.
Small Thin Crust (12")$9.90
our famous buttercrust pizza topped with your favorite pizza toppings.
Medium Thin Crust (14")$11.99
our famous buttercrust pizza topped with your favorite pizza toppings.
More about Reggio's Pizza
Craft Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Craft Pizza

1252 North Damen, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (4846 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Jane - 18"$18.00
BYO 18$18.00
Devil in the White City - 18"$27.00
More about Craft Pizza
Coda di Volpe image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coda di Volpe

3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (4011 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita di Bufala$19.00
DOP san marzano, mozzarella di bufala, basil, parmesan
Margherita$16.00
DOP san marzano, fior di latte, basil, parmesan
Salsiccia Pizza$18.00
DOP San Marzano, Stracciatella, Garlic, CDV Sausage, Spring Onion & Spicy Oil
More about Coda di Volpe
etta image

 

etta

700 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Casarecce Bolognese$20.00
parmesan fondue
Lumache Pomodoro$19.00
heirloom cherry tomatoes, olive oil, burrata, basil
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe$19.00
cacio e pepe
More about etta
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Paulie Gee's Logan Square

2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quarterly Special: My Belly Brings All The Boys To The Chard$21.50
Whole Milk Mozz, Sharp White Cheddar, Garlic, Harissa Pork Belly, Swiss Chard, Escarole, Mike's Hot Honey
Cheesavore: Easy Cheesy$18.50
White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Cold Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano.
Gates Of Eden$10.00
Seasonal Greens, Gorgonzola Cheese, House Candied Pecans, Sliced Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Bosc Pear, Red Wine Vinaigrette.
More about Paulie Gee's Logan Square
Crushed By Giants image

 

Crushed By Giants

600 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burger$14.00
Sesame Seed Potato Bun, Double Smash Patty, American Cheese, Brunkow Raw Milk Cheddar Cheese, Dijonnaise, Pickled Red Onion, Caramelized Onion
*Not served with a side*
Spicy Fried Chicken$14.00
Herb Ranch, Pickled Green Tomatoes, Brioche Bun.
*Not served with a side*
Fungus Among Us$18.00
White Wine Lemon Cream, House made Mozz, Roasted Mushrooms, Crispy Garlic, Parsley, Lemon Zest
More about Crushed By Giants
Reno. image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno.

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Focaccia$13.00
Wisconsin cheese curds, cotija cheese, garlic butter, chives, side of marinara
Hook$13.50
Togarashi Lox, cucumber, red onion, avocado, artichoke cream cheese on choice of bagel
Basic$8.25
Scrambled egg, cheddar on choice of bagel
More about Reno.
Art of Pizza on State Street image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Art of Pizza on State Street

727 South State st., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2237 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14" TC Mozzarella Cheese$15.75
16" TC Mozzarella Cheese$19.75
14" ST Mozzarella Cheese$24.75
More about Art of Pizza on State Street
Crushed Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Crushed Pizzeria

1607 W. Montrose, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Charlie$9.00
Fresh Baby Spinach with Fig, Shaved Red Onion, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Walnut, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
12" Venus$16.00
Fresh Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Shaved Parmesan, with Mozzarella and our Crushed Tomato Sauce
Half Charlie Salad$5.50
Fresh Baby Spinach with Fig, Shaved Red Onion, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Walnut, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Crushed Pizzeria
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Happy Camper

3458 n Clark st, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Medium Cheese$20.00
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara.
Medium Pepperoni$22.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone and marinara.
Small Peter$15.00
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
More about Happy Camper
Pizza Capri image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Abigail Salad
crisp lettuce, fresh mozzarella, avocado, tomato, hearts of palm, red onions and fresh basil with lemon italian dressing
Thin & Crispy - Medium 12"$15.00
serves 2-3
Thin & Crispy - Small 10"$12.85
serves 1-2
More about Pizza Capri
Judy's Pizza - Chicago image

 

Judy's Pizza

3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Thin Crust$18.25
Made with Tomatoe and Cheese base.
Double Decker Crust$18.25
Two layers of crust with a tomato & mozzarella base layered with your favorite toppings.
Jalepeno Poppers$4.99
Breaded and battered chili pepper and cheese bites. Comes with your choice of sauce. Side includes 10 pieces and a platter includes 20.
More about Judy's Pizza

