Chicago pizza restaurants you'll love

PIZZA FRIENDLY PIZZA
1039 North Western Avenue, Chicago
|COLLAB
|$32.00
THIS WEEK'S SPECIAL IS A COLLAB WITH OUR FRIEND AT CITIES IN DUST
BECHAMEL SAUCE, BROCCOLI RABE, FONTINA, PRESERVED LEMON
|PEPPERONI & BASIL
|$33.00
EZZO'S PEPPERONI, BURRATA, RED SAUCE AND BASIL
|SAUSAGE
|$32.00
SAUSAGE, GIARDINIERA, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, RED SAUCE
Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co
2121 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Sour Cream Garlic Dressing-JAR
|$10.74
Our delicious in house dressings to take home in a 12 ounce bottle
|Sweet & Sour Poppyseed-JAR
|$10.74
Our delicious in house dressings to take home in a 12 ounce bottle
|Mediterranean Bread
|$12.75
Described simply as a creation. An honest product with a presence, a substance, a fragrance, and a taste. This bread was intended as a complement to the Antipasto and the Salad Dinners but has earned its reputation, standing alone, as this restaurant's more popular menu item. Serves two to four adults.
Piece Out
1927 West North Ave, Chicago
|Medium BYO Pizza
|$21.00
|Hot Doug's Atomic Pizza
|$20.00
|Large BYO Pizza
|$24.00
Way Out
3213 W Armitage, Chicago
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Vegetarian - Parm - Croutons - Fried Capers
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Sliced Ribeye - Cheez Whiz - Sautéed Onions
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$8.00
Wisconsin Cheese Curds - Ranch/Marinara
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Gluten Free Ancient Grain Medium 12" Pizza
|$16.00
Ancient Grain Par Baked Pizza Crust
Naturally Free of Gluten/Wheat, Casein/Dairy, Soy Egg & Rice.
Ing: Smart Flour (tapioca, sorghum, amaranth, teff flour), water, potato starch, modified tapioca starch, sorghum flour, olive oil, sugar, agave, flax seed meal, yeast, salt, xanthan gum, guar gum, baking powder, baking soda, canola oil.
|Pasta w/Any Homemade Sauce
|$14.95
Choose your Pasta & Sauce.
Sauces:
Marinara – Fresh imported tomatoes, fresh garlic, herbs and spices. Bolognese – Traditional Italian meat sauce made with lean ground beef & ground Italian sausage.
Vodka – Creamy marinara with a splash of vodka.
Diablo – Marinara sauce with a kick of giardiniera.
Aglio Olio – Fresh garlic, herbs and spices, olive oil and a touch of white wine.
Pesto – Basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil, garlic and pine nuts.
Alfredo – A blend of cream, butter, and parmesan cheese with a touch of garlic.
|House Salad
|$10.95
Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans.
Victory Italian - River North
434 W Ontario street, Chicago
|Sunday Salad
|$10.00
romaine lettuce, garbonzo beans, pepperoncini, tomato, cucumber, black olives, salt, pepper, house dressing
|Mile High Lasagna
|$23.00
our meat lasagna layered in a casserole pan topped with mozzarella, baked to golden brown
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$20.00
house made thin pasta sheets with classic meat sauce finished with marsala wine
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Bar and Restaurant
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago
|The Original Burger
|$8.99
A Juicy 1/2lb Fresh Burger Made Fresh With Your Choice Of Cheese and Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion.
|Large (14")
|$18.49
Build Your Own Pizza With Any And All Toppings You Wish To Add.
|Regular (10")
|$12.99
Build Your Own Pizza With Any And All Toppings You Wish.
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Bone- Less Wings (12 ct)
|$15.00
12 ct. Bone-In Wings with your Choice of Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Sweet Teriyaki, Buffalo, Habanero Heat, Honey BBQ, Buffa-Que (combination of Buffalo & Honey BBQ)
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce.
NOTE: You can choose between 1 Sauce for the 12 Wings or split the order between 2 different Sauces of 6 Wings each.
|Cheese Curds
|$9.95
Breaded and fried White Cheddar Curds with choice of dipping sauce, Sweet Onion Jam, Marinara, Ranch, Chipotle BBQ Bacon Jam
|Hand Cut Fries
|$4.95
Hand cut Potatoes. Choice of Classic, Cajun, Parmesan, Truffle Oil or Cheese Fries
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago
|18" HandTossed FAMILY Pizza
|$21.95
Our Traditional Pizza, Handmade! Serves 4-5.
|14" HandTossed MEDIUM Pizza
|$15.95
Our Traditional Pizza, Handmade! Serves 2-3.
|Jumbo Veggie Slice
|$8.50
Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Mushroom, Onion.
PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS
Macello Cucina di Puglia
1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago
|Della Casa
|$9.00
Crispy Romaine Hearts With Extra Virgin, Olive Oil & Lemon, Shaved Pecorino Cheese
|Fettuccine Scoglio
|$32.00
with clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp, scallops, & cherry tomatoes in a spicy white wine sauce..
|CARCIOFI RIPIENI
|$14.00
stuffed artichokes
PIZZA
The Reveler
3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|12" CHEESE PIZZA
|$16.00
|SOUTHWEST SALAD
|$12.50
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.50
PIZZA • SALADS
Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
1706 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|Motor City Cheesy Sticks
|$8.50
Our Detroit Style dough sprinkled with garlic and covered with a blend of cheeses and served with your choice of ranch or marinara sauce.
|1 Chubby (Pepperoni Rolls)
|$2.20
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, carefully rolled into our hand-tossed dough and baked to perfection. Our Chubbies are best when dipped in ranch or marinara sauce
|6 Chubbies (Pepperoni Rolls)
|$13.20
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, carefully rolled into our hand-tossed dough and baked to perfection. Our Chubbies are best when dipped in ranch or marinara sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
4422 S Pulaski, Chicago
|Cheese Slice
|$6.25
Our take on the traditional cheese pizza, topped with fresh whole milk cheese.
|Pepperoni Slice
|$6.75
Delicious, huge pepperonis top our Jumbo Slice for this classic combination.
|Bacon Double Steakburger
|$9.95
Two 6 oz. juicy steak burger with American cheese and bacon, topped with our regular burger toppings.
Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream
964 west 31st street, chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken breast tossed in Korean Fire sauce with Gochujang aioli, Napa cabbage & Asian pear remoulade slaw, pickles and Wilder Field greens on a Butterdough brioche bun. And a side of fries
|Three Amigos Chicken Sliders
|$13.50
3 Fried chicken sliders with pickled daikon, micro greens and a ramp sauce served with a side of fries.
|Dark Chocolate Plant Pop
|$4.50
A creamy dark chocolate pop made with coconut cream, like the richest fudgesicle you've ever tasted. Contains soy. (Vegan)
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Baci Amore
321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor, Chicago
|Margherita
|$9.99
Mutti Italian tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, yellow cherry tomato, red grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil leaves
|Fumato
|$12.75
Turkey, smoked provolone, honey mustard and citrus greens on our Pinsa bread
|Vegi Amore
|$11.99
(Vegan) Grilled seasonal vegetables, hummus and roasted tomatoes with fresh basil on our Pinsa bread
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Yogurt Parfait
|$8.00
Greek Yogurt, Granola, Mixed Berries
|Apple Manchego Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, toasted seeds, avocado, granny smith
apples, sweet herb vinaigrette
|Angry Chicken Fries
|$9.00
Crispy chicken tossed with sriracha aioli, ranch
Happy Camper
1209 North Wells St, Chicago
|Mozzarella Bread Stix
|$13.00
Mozz, provolone, shake cheese & oregano, served with marinara
|Goat Stix
|$13.00
Beer-basted bread sticks served with goat cheese marinara
|Medium Cheese
|$20.00
Mozzarella/Provolone, Parmesan, & Marinara.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox
205 N Peoria, Chicago
|Sausage & Bacon
|$17.00
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Chorizo, Bacon, Jalapeno, Green Onion
|Chicago Heat Wave
|$21.00
Marinara, Pepperoni, Soppressata, Capicola, Calabrian Chili Oil, Parmigiana Reggiano, Basil
*Mild Spice
|Burrata & Balsamic
|$19.00
Ricotta Bechamel, Baby Arugula, Imported Burrata, Balsamic Glaze, Lemon Zest
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Reggio's Pizza
8548 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago
|Large Thin Crust (16")
|$15.75
our famous buttercrust pizza topped with your favorite pizza toppings.
|Small Thin Crust (12")
|$9.90
our famous buttercrust pizza topped with your favorite pizza toppings.
|Medium Thin Crust (14")
|$11.99
our famous buttercrust pizza topped with your favorite pizza toppings.
PIZZA • SALADS
Craft Pizza
1252 North Damen, Chicago
|Plain Jane - 18"
|$18.00
|BYO 18
|$18.00
|Devil in the White City - 18"
|$27.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Coda di Volpe
3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Margherita di Bufala
|$19.00
DOP san marzano, mozzarella di bufala, basil, parmesan
|Margherita
|$16.00
DOP san marzano, fior di latte, basil, parmesan
|Salsiccia Pizza
|$18.00
DOP San Marzano, Stracciatella, Garlic, CDV Sausage, Spring Onion & Spicy Oil
etta
700 N Clark St, Chicago
|Casarecce Bolognese
|$20.00
parmesan fondue
|Lumache Pomodoro
|$19.00
heirloom cherry tomatoes, olive oil, burrata, basil
|Bucatini Cacio e Pepe
|$19.00
cacio e pepe
PIZZA • SALADS
Paulie Gee's Logan Square
2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Quarterly Special: My Belly Brings All The Boys To The Chard
|$21.50
Whole Milk Mozz, Sharp White Cheddar, Garlic, Harissa Pork Belly, Swiss Chard, Escarole, Mike's Hot Honey
|Cheesavore: Easy Cheesy
|$18.50
White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Cold Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano.
|Gates Of Eden
|$10.00
Seasonal Greens, Gorgonzola Cheese, House Candied Pecans, Sliced Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Bosc Pear, Red Wine Vinaigrette.
Crushed By Giants
600 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Burger
|$14.00
Sesame Seed Potato Bun, Double Smash Patty, American Cheese, Brunkow Raw Milk Cheddar Cheese, Dijonnaise, Pickled Red Onion, Caramelized Onion
*Not served with a side*
|Spicy Fried Chicken
|$14.00
Herb Ranch, Pickled Green Tomatoes, Brioche Bun.
*Not served with a side*
|Fungus Among Us
|$18.00
White Wine Lemon Cream, House made Mozz, Roasted Mushrooms, Crispy Garlic, Parsley, Lemon Zest
PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Reno.
2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Garlic Focaccia
|$13.00
Wisconsin cheese curds, cotija cheese, garlic butter, chives, side of marinara
|Hook
|$13.50
Togarashi Lox, cucumber, red onion, avocado, artichoke cream cheese on choice of bagel
|Basic
|$8.25
Scrambled egg, cheddar on choice of bagel
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Art of Pizza on State Street
727 South State st., Chicago
|14" TC Mozzarella Cheese
|$15.75
|16" TC Mozzarella Cheese
|$19.75
|14" ST Mozzarella Cheese
|$24.75
PIZZA
Crushed Pizzeria
1607 W. Montrose, Chicago
|Full Charlie
|$9.00
Fresh Baby Spinach with Fig, Shaved Red Onion, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Walnut, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
|12" Venus
|$16.00
Fresh Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Shaved Parmesan, with Mozzarella and our Crushed Tomato Sauce
|Half Charlie Salad
|$5.50
Fresh Baby Spinach with Fig, Shaved Red Onion, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Walnut, with Balsamic Vinaigrette
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Happy Camper
3458 n Clark st, Chicago
|Medium Cheese
|$20.00
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara.
|Medium Pepperoni
|$22.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone and marinara.
|Small Peter
|$15.00
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella/provolone and BBQ sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Abigail Salad
crisp lettuce, fresh mozzarella, avocado, tomato, hearts of palm, red onions and fresh basil with lemon italian dressing
|Thin & Crispy - Medium 12"
|$15.00
serves 2-3
|Thin & Crispy - Small 10"
|$12.85
serves 1-2
Judy's Pizza
3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago
|Thin Crust
|$18.25
Made with Tomatoe and Cheese base.
|Double Decker Crust
|$18.25
Two layers of crust with a tomato & mozzarella base layered with your favorite toppings.
|Jalepeno Poppers
|$4.99
Breaded and battered chili pepper and cheese bites. Comes with your choice of sauce. Side includes 10 pieces and a platter includes 20.
