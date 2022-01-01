Chicago ramen spots you'll love
Must-try ramen spots in Chicago
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park
1482 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Japanese Bun
|$6.00
ボークバン Japanese pasty bun stuffed with Pork or Chicken
|Spicy Ramen
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
More about Poke Poke
Poke Poke
1100 W Madison St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Poké Bowl (LARGE)
|$16.50
Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!
|Tsukiji Bowl
|$13.50
white rice | tuna | salmon | spicy tuna | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | scallion | white radish | pickled radish | spicy mayo | classic poke | nori
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$14.00
Creamy Pork Broth, Egg Noodles, Slow-Cooked Pork Belly, Marinated Bamboo, Naruto, Soft Boiled Egg , Wood Ear Mushroom, Nori, Scallions.
More about Poke Poke
Poke Poke
118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Umi Bowl
|$12.50
vermicelli noodles | spicy tuna | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | onion | edamame | carrot | scallion | spicy mayo | classic poke | tempura crunch
|Build Your Own Poké Bowl (REGULAR)
|$12.50
Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!
|Tsukiji Bowl
|$12.50
white rice | tuna | salmon | spicy tuna | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | scallion | white radish | pickled radish | spicy mayo | classic poke | nori
More about Urbanbelly
Urbanbelly
1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Shoyu Mushroom Ramen
|$15.00
Spiced shoyu broth, tofu, soft-boiled egg with bean sprouts, scallions & cilantro
|Hot Chicken Bao Buns
|$12.00
Chicken katsu bites, cabbage, pickle & lemongrass fire sauce.
|Coconut Curry Pho
|$13.50
Rice noodles, ground lemongrass chicken, cilantro, bean sprout & young coconut broth.