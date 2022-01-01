Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago ramen spots you'll love

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Must-try ramen spots in Chicago

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park

1482 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2637 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Japanese Bun$6.00
ボークバン Japanese pasty bun stuffed with Pork or Chicken
Spicy Ramen
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park
Poke Poke image

 

Poke Poke

1100 W Madison St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Poké Bowl (LARGE)$16.50
Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!
Tsukiji Bowl$13.50
white rice | tuna | salmon | spicy tuna | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | scallion | white radish | pickled radish | spicy mayo | classic poke | nori
Tonkotsu Ramen$14.00
Creamy Pork Broth, Egg Noodles, Slow-Cooked Pork Belly, Marinated Bamboo, Naruto, Soft Boiled Egg , Wood Ear Mushroom, Nori, Scallions.
More about Poke Poke
Poke Poke image

 

Poke Poke

118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Umi Bowl$12.50
vermicelli noodles | spicy tuna | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | onion | edamame | carrot | scallion | spicy mayo | classic poke | tempura crunch
Build Your Own Poké Bowl (REGULAR)$12.50
Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!
Tsukiji Bowl$12.50
white rice | tuna | salmon | spicy tuna | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | scallion | white radish | pickled radish | spicy mayo | classic poke | nori
More about Poke Poke
Urbanbelly image

 

Urbanbelly

1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shoyu Mushroom Ramen$15.00
Spiced shoyu broth, tofu, soft-boiled egg with bean sprouts, scallions & cilantro
Hot Chicken Bao Buns$12.00
Chicken katsu bites, cabbage, pickle & lemongrass fire sauce.
Coconut Curry Pho$13.50
Rice noodles, ground lemongrass chicken, cilantro, bean sprout & young coconut broth.
More about Urbanbelly
Strings Ramen image

RAMEN

Strings Ramen

1453 E 53rd st, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (477 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Strings Ramen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chicago

Salmon

Cake

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston