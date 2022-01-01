Chicago seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Chicago
The Dearborn
145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$23.00
|Parker House Rolls
|$8.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago
|Large Shrimp -Full
|$20.00
Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
|Lightly Breaded Shrimp -Full
|$22.00
Just like our famous large shrimp but with a little less breading. You can't go wrong! Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
|Whole Catfish
|$11.00
Bone-In, headless, whole fried catfish, prepared fresh daily and cooked to perfection. About 8 oz. includes 1 sauce.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
2120 S Canal Street, Chicago
|Large Shrimp -Full
|$20.00
Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
|Lightly Breaded Shrimp -Full
|$22.00
Just like our famous large shrimp but with a little less breading. You can't go wrong! Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
|Whole Catfish
|$11.00
Bone-In, headless, whole fried catfish, prepared fresh daily and cooked to perfection. About 8 oz. includes 1 sauce.
Victory Italian - River North
434 W Ontario street, Chicago
|Sunday Salad
|$10.00
romaine lettuce, garbonzo beans, pepperoncini, tomato, cucumber, black olives, salt, pepper, house dressing
|Mile High Lasagna
|$23.00
our meat lasagna layered in a casserole pan topped with mozzarella, baked to golden brown
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$20.00
house made thin pasta sheets with classic meat sauce finished with marsala wine
Flight Club
111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago
|FC Prime Double Burger
|$13.00
Two 1/3 pound grass-fed beef patties grilled and topped with Creamy Sexy Mushroom Cheese and a sweet red onion marmalade. Served on a brioche bun with French fries.
|Tofu Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled Phoenix Bean tofu, sesame slaw, spicy yuzu mayo, pickled jalapenos, rolled in a spinach tortilla. Served with French fries.
|BLT
|$12.00
Nueske bacon, heirloom tomato, romaine lettuce, preserved lemon aioli and avocado served with French fries.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Chicken Alla Joe
|$32.00
Our Signature Dish: roasted split chicken tossed with sweet bell peppers & slightly spicy and tangy pepperoncini - add hot or mild Italian sausage for extra flavor!
|Classic Wedge
|$14.00
with our house-cut bacon & blue cheese dressing
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
house-made dressing, shaved parmigiano (contains anchovy)
The Smoke Daddy
3636 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Smoked Chicken
|$16.00
Choice of 2 sides.
|The Freak
|$14.00
Contains peanuts. Smoked corned beef sandwich on seeded rye, spicy mustard, swiss cheese, coleslaw and a choice of one side.
|Fries
|$4.00
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
1962 N. Halsted, Chicago
|Original Seafood Roll
|$27.95
maine lobster, alaskan king crab, shrimp, celery, mayo, fries & coleslaw
|Dozen Oysters on the Half Shell
|$45.00
12 oysters shucked to order, packed on ice, served with cucumber mignonette & cocktail sauce. call us for today's variety
|Oysters on the Half Shell (ea)
|$3.75
individual oyster shucked to order, packed on ice, served with cucumber mignonette & cocktail sauce. call us for today's variety.
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Japanese Beef Taco
|$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Pickled Jalapeño, Onions, Queso Fresco & Samurai Sauce**
|BIG & littles Taco
|$4.00
Fried Whitefish, Romaine, Tomato, Special Sauce*, Tartar Sauce & Lime Juice
|Samurai Taco
|$4.00
Fried Whitefish, Romaine, Jalapeños, Special Sauce*, Samurai Sauce, Sesame Seeds & Lime Juice
SEAFOOD
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago
|Orange Chicken
|$14.50
Crispy chicken in orange sauce with onion and broccoli. (*G*)
|Dan Dan Noodles with Peanuts and Pork
|$14.50
VERY SPICY- Thick egg noodles, ground pork, sesame paste, peanuts and Sichuan peppercorns.
(G, *PN*)
|CHOPSTICKS
Order as many as you need. They do not come automatically with your order.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN
3 Kings Jerk
5451 W. Madison st., Chicago
|Half Jerk Chicken Dark (2Leg & 2thights 2 Sides)feed 1-2 People
|$15.50
Includes 2 sides & Muffin
|Shrimp & Broccoli Roll
|$3.25
|Itailian Beef Roll
|$3.25
Parson's Chicken and Fish
5721 N Clark St., Chicago
|Hush Puppies
|$7.00
Three Sisters cornmeal, Slagel Family Farms ham hock, cream cheese, scallions, served with spicy mayonnaise
|Chicken Nuggets
|$9.00
Hand cut white meat served with choice of dipping sauce
|Hot Chicken Nuggets
|$10.00
Hand cut white meat tossed in Parson's hot served with choice of dipping sauce
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Ceres' Table
3124 North Broadway, Chicago
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
roasted baby beets | whipped ricotta | pistachio pesto
|Polpette Arrabiata
|$14.00
traditional meatballs | fior di latte | basil
|Finocchiona
|$19.00
sausage | wild mushrooms | fennel x3 | fior di latte
SEAFOOD
Andros Taverna
2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Tatziki
|$12.00
Skotidakas yogurt that is mixed lemon juice, garlic, chopped dill, finished with diced cucumber, dill sprigs ,iliada olive oil & cracked black pepper
|Large Andros Salad
|$24.00
Romaine, shaved fennel, celery, tri-color carrots, lipstick peppers, cucumbers, breakfast radishes, Mighty Vine tomatoes, roasted artichokes, pepperoncini peppers. Tossed with chopped parsley and dill. Seasoned with Greek dressing (red wine vinaigrette, Andros seasoning), sliced feta, three whole olives
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$21.00
Green Circle chicken, seasoned with onion, garlic, curry, cumin and paprika. Cooked over hot coals. Served with tomatoes, cucumber and red onion, a few fries and spicy yogurt.
SEAFOOD
Indian Clay Pot
1804 W Irving Park, Chicago
|Chana Masala
|$15.95
|Palak Paneer
|$15.95
|Garlic Naan
|$4.95
SEAFOOD
Azul
1177 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Guacamole
|$14.50
ripe hass avocado, lime, cilantro, jalapeño, red onion, aioli, tortilla chips
|Elote
|$11.00
fire roasted corn on the cob, housemade chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, tajin, lime (3 pieces)
|Ceviche de Camarón ~ Shrimp Ceviche
|$17.50
lime cured shrimp, freshly diced cucumber, avocado, jalapeño, onion, tomato, cilantro
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dock's
321 E 35th, Chicago
|Shrimp Tease
|$6.00
3pc Jumbo Shrimp and French Fries.
|#1 Fishwich Combo
|$11.30
All combos include fry and drink.
|Fishwich Jr.
|$6.55
Made with one piece of whiting fish, tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a wheat bun.
JJ Fish & Chicken
5401 South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago
|6 Wings
|$10.99
Dinner comes with fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary if requested!
|4 Wings
|$8.49
Dinner comes with fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary if requested!
|Lemon ppr Cup
|$0.49
Prime Tacos
1314 West 18th Street, Chicago
|Quesadillias Grande
|$13.00
Steak/Birria / Beyond meat , onion , cilantro , cheese
|Hot Cheeto Burger
|$15.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Lena Brava
900-906 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Wood-Fired Chicken (whole)
|$38.00
Red chile and beer-marinated chicken from the wood-oven. Served with jalapeño salsa. Add on sides and tortillas to customize your meal.
|Chips + Salsa
|$5.00
Served with housemade salsa roja and verde
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Lil' Babareeba
441 N Clark St, Chicago
|Deviled Eggs Pintxos
|$6.50
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Prime & Provisions
222 N LaSalle St, Chicago
|Caramel Creme Brûlée
|$13.00
Egg yolks, heavy cream, granulated sugar, salted caramel & vanilla bean. Brown sugar caramelized crust. Garnished with fresh berries & white chocolate stick.
Pescadero - Lakeview
1258 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Wild Alaskan King Salmon
|$32.00
Wood Grilled, Sweet English Pea, Wild Mushrooms, Lemon Butter
|Alaskan Halibut
|$36.00
Spicy Tomato Clam Broth, Sweet Pea Risotto, Pesto
|Shaved Brussels Salad
|$16.00
Radicchio, Manchego, Pistachios, Baby Red Oak Apples, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette
Rainbow Tacos
5119 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Guacamole
|$9.00
Avocado dip with chips
|Taco Dinner
|$10.00
3 Tacos served with rice and beans on the side.
|Burrito Suizo Dinner
|$10.99
Burrito topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese.
SEAFOOD
Caspian Kabab
1413 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Ghormeh Sabzi
|$18.95
Traditional Persian stew. Consists of greens ( Spinach, Parsley, Cilantro, fenugreek), dried lime, kidney beans, and chicken.
|Shish Kabab
|$15.95
Cubed Beef Ribeye, served with a Choice of Rice and skewer of vegetables.
|Lamb Kabob
|$18.95
- 2