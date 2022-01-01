Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Chicago

The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Pepperoni Pizza$23.00
Parker House Rolls$8.00
More about The Dearborn
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1525 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Shrimp -Full$20.00
Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Lightly Breaded Shrimp -Full$22.00
Just like our famous large shrimp but with a little less breading. You can't go wrong! Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Whole Catfish$11.00
Bone-In, headless, whole fried catfish, prepared fresh daily and cooked to perfection. About 8 oz. includes 1 sauce.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

2120 S Canal Street, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Shrimp -Full$20.00
Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Lightly Breaded Shrimp -Full$22.00
Just like our famous large shrimp but with a little less breading. You can't go wrong! Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Whole Catfish$11.00
Bone-In, headless, whole fried catfish, prepared fresh daily and cooked to perfection. About 8 oz. includes 1 sauce.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Victory Italian - River North image

 

Victory Italian - River North

434 W Ontario street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sunday Salad$10.00
romaine lettuce, garbonzo beans, pepperoncini, tomato, cucumber, black olives, salt, pepper, house dressing
Mile High Lasagna$23.00
our meat lasagna layered in a casserole pan topped with mozzarella, baked to golden brown
Pappardelle Bolognese$20.00
house made thin pasta sheets with classic meat sauce finished with marsala wine
More about Victory Italian - River North
Flight Club image

 

Flight Club

111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FC Prime Double Burger$13.00
Two 1/3 pound grass-fed beef patties grilled and topped with Creamy Sexy Mushroom Cheese and a sweet red onion marmalade. Served on a brioche bun with French fries.
Tofu Wrap$13.00
Grilled Phoenix Bean tofu, sesame slaw, spicy yuzu mayo, pickled jalapenos, rolled in a spinach tortilla. Served with French fries.
BLT$12.00
Nueske bacon, heirloom tomato, romaine lettuce, preserved lemon aioli and avocado served with French fries.
More about Flight Club
Gene & Georgetti image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Alla Joe$32.00
Our Signature Dish: roasted split chicken tossed with sweet bell peppers & slightly spicy and tangy pepperoncini - add hot or mild Italian sausage for extra flavor!
Classic Wedge$14.00
with our house-cut bacon & blue cheese dressing
Caesar Salad$13.00
house-made dressing, shaved parmigiano (contains anchovy)
More about Gene & Georgetti
The Smoke Daddy image

 

The Smoke Daddy

3636 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Chicken$16.00
Choice of 2 sides.
The Freak$14.00
Contains peanuts. Smoked corned beef sandwich on seeded rye, spicy mustard, swiss cheese, coleslaw and a choice of one side.
Fries$4.00
More about The Smoke Daddy
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah image

 

Quality Crab and Oyster Bah

1962 N. Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Original Seafood Roll$27.95
maine lobster, alaskan king crab, shrimp, celery, mayo, fries & coleslaw
Dozen Oysters on the Half Shell$45.00
12 oysters shucked to order, packed on ice, served with cucumber mignonette & cocktail sauce. call us for today's variety
Oysters on the Half Shell (ea)$3.75
individual oyster shucked to order, packed on ice, served with cucumber mignonette & cocktail sauce. call us for today's variety.
More about Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1542 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Japanese Beef Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Pickled Jalapeño, Onions, Queso Fresco & Samurai Sauce**
BIG & littles Taco$4.00
Fried Whitefish, Romaine, Tomato, Special Sauce*, Tartar Sauce & Lime Juice
Samurai Taco$4.00
Fried Whitefish, Romaine, Jalapeños, Special Sauce*, Samurai Sauce, Sesame Seeds & Lime Juice
More about BIG & little's
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar image

SEAFOOD

Chef's Special Cocktail Bar

2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Orange Chicken$14.50
Crispy chicken in orange sauce with onion and broccoli. (*G*)
Dan Dan Noodles with Peanuts and Pork$14.50
VERY SPICY- Thick egg noodles, ground pork, sesame paste, peanuts and Sichuan peppercorns.
(G, *PN*)
CHOPSTICKS
Order as many as you need. They do not come automatically with your order.
More about Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
3 Kings Jerk image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN

3 Kings Jerk

5451 W. Madison st., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (170 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Half Jerk Chicken Dark (2Leg & 2thights 2 Sides)feed 1-2 People$15.50
Includes 2 sides & Muffin
Shrimp & Broccoli Roll$3.25
Itailian Beef Roll$3.25
More about 3 Kings Jerk
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

 

Parson's Chicken and Fish

5721 N Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hush Puppies$7.00
Three Sisters cornmeal, Slagel Family Farms ham hock, cream cheese, scallions, served with spicy mayonnaise
Chicken Nuggets$9.00
Hand cut white meat served with choice of dipping sauce
Hot Chicken Nuggets$10.00
Hand cut white meat tossed in Parson's hot served with choice of dipping sauce
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Ceres' Table image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ceres' Table

3124 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beet Salad$13.00
roasted baby beets | whipped ricotta | pistachio pesto
Polpette Arrabiata$14.00
traditional meatballs | fior di latte | basil
Finocchiona$19.00
sausage | wild mushrooms | fennel x3 | fior di latte
More about Ceres' Table
Andros Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Andros Taverna

2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tatziki$12.00
Skotidakas yogurt that is mixed lemon juice, garlic, chopped dill, finished with diced cucumber, dill sprigs ,iliada olive oil & cracked black pepper
Large Andros Salad$24.00
Romaine, shaved fennel, celery, tri-color carrots, lipstick peppers, cucumbers, breakfast radishes, Mighty Vine tomatoes, roasted artichokes, pepperoncini peppers. Tossed with chopped parsley and dill. Seasoned with Greek dressing (red wine vinaigrette, Andros seasoning), sliced feta, three whole olives
Chicken Souvlaki$21.00
Green Circle chicken, seasoned with onion, garlic, curry, cumin and paprika. Cooked over hot coals. Served with tomatoes, cucumber and red onion, a few fries and spicy yogurt.
More about Andros Taverna
Indian Clay Pot image

SEAFOOD

Indian Clay Pot

1804 W Irving Park, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2046 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chana Masala$15.95
Palak Paneer$15.95
Garlic Naan$4.95
More about Indian Clay Pot
Azul image

SEAFOOD

Azul

1177 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (181 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole$14.50
ripe hass avocado, lime, cilantro, jalapeño, red onion, aioli, tortilla chips
Elote$11.00
fire roasted corn on the cob, housemade chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, tajin, lime (3 pieces)
Ceviche de Camarón ~ Shrimp Ceviche$17.50
lime cured shrimp, freshly diced cucumber, avocado, jalapeño, onion, tomato, cilantro
More about Azul
Dock's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dock's

321 E 35th, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (951 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Tease$6.00
3pc Jumbo Shrimp and French Fries.
#1 Fishwich Combo$11.30
All combos include fry and drink.
Fishwich Jr.$6.55
Made with one piece of whiting fish, tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a wheat bun.
More about Dock's
JJ Fish & Chicken image

 

JJ Fish & Chicken

5401 South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Wings$10.99
Dinner comes with fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary if requested!
4 Wings$8.49
Dinner comes with fries & bread. Coleslaw is complimentary if requested!
Lemon ppr Cup$0.49
More about JJ Fish & Chicken
Prime Tacos image

 

Prime Tacos

1314 West 18th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadillias Grande$13.00
Steak/Birria / Beyond meat , onion , cilantro , cheese
Hot Cheeto Burger$15.00
More about Prime Tacos
Lena Brava image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Lena Brava

900-906 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wood-Fired Chicken (whole)$38.00
Red chile and beer-marinated chicken from the wood-oven. Served with jalapeño salsa. Add on sides and tortillas to customize your meal.
Chips + Salsa$5.00
Served with housemade salsa roja and verde
More about Lena Brava
Lil' Babareeba image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Lil' Babareeba

441 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Deviled Eggs Pintxos$6.50
More about Lil' Babareeba
Prime & Provisions image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Prime & Provisions

222 N LaSalle St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caramel Creme Brûlée$13.00
Egg yolks, heavy cream, granulated sugar, salted caramel & vanilla bean. Brown sugar caramelized crust. Garnished with fresh berries & white chocolate stick.
More about Prime & Provisions
RPM Events image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

RPM Events

317 North Clark, Chicago

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
More about RPM Events
The Hampton Social image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Hampton Social

164 East Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Hampton Social
Restaurant banner

 

Pescadero - Lakeview

1258 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Alaskan King Salmon$32.00
Wood Grilled, Sweet English Pea, Wild Mushrooms, Lemon Butter
Alaskan Halibut$36.00
Spicy Tomato Clam Broth, Sweet Pea Risotto, Pesto
Shaved Brussels Salad$16.00
Radicchio, Manchego, Pistachios, Baby Red Oak Apples, Pickled Red Onion, Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette
More about Pescadero - Lakeview
Restaurant banner

 

Rainbow Tacos

5119 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (192 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole$9.00
Avocado dip with chips
Taco Dinner$10.00
3 Tacos served with rice and beans on the side.
Burrito Suizo Dinner$10.99
Burrito topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese.
More about Rainbow Tacos
Crab Bucket No. 1 image

 

Crab Bucket No. 1

2036 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Crab Bucket No. 1
Caspian Kabab image

SEAFOOD

Caspian Kabab

1413 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ghormeh Sabzi$18.95
Traditional Persian stew. Consists of greens ( Spinach, Parsley, Cilantro, fenugreek), dried lime, kidney beans, and chicken.
Shish Kabab$15.95
Cubed Beef Ribeye, served with a Choice of Rice and skewer of vegetables.
Lamb Kabob$18.95
More about Caspian Kabab
BLVD Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

BLVD Steakhouse

817 W Lake St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1863 reviews)
More about BLVD Steakhouse
PORTO image

 

PORTO

1600 West Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
More about PORTO

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chicago

Salmon

Cake

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston