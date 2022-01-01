Beverly restaurants you'll love
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Original Rainbow Cone - Western
9233 S Western Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|12" Rainbow Cake Roll
|$52.99
12" chocolate cake rolled with five flavors of the Rainbow Cone **Contains Nuts**
Note- we need a 24 hour notice for custom messages
|Rainbow Cone
|$3.39
Our famous cone made with slices of Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio & Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts*
|Taster Cup
|$3.89
4oz cup with our famous Rainbow Cone flavors of Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio & Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts*
The Original Pancake House
10437 S Western Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Bacon & Eggs
|$12.49
Two farm fresh eggs served any style with 4 strips of our famous thick sliced bacon. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
|Vegetarian Omelette
|$12.59
A fluffy oven baked omelette filled with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
|Apple Pancake
|$13.49
Our specialty, Oven Baked to perfection with fresh Granny Smith apples and cinnamon glaze
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Flippin Flavors
1848 W 95th Street, Chicago