Grilled chicken in Bridgeport
Bridgeport restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Franco's Ristorante
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Ciabatta
More about Nana, Ajo & Taco E - 33rd & Halsted (Chicago)
Nana, Ajo & Taco E - 33rd & Halsted (Chicago)
3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago
|Taco Kit - Grilled Chicken
|$33.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, choice of protein, tortillas, salsa, Mexican rice & refried beans. All packaged individually for family-style serving two.
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, chipotle aioli, bacon, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, brioche bun.
|Grilled Chicken Jibarito
|$10.00
crispy plantain, grilled chicken, choice of sauce, melted cheddar, cilantro-lime slaw.