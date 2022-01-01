Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Bridgeport

Go
Bridgeport restaurants
Toast

Bridgeport restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Franco's Ristorante image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Ciabatta
More about Franco's Ristorante
Item pic

 

Nana, Ajo & Taco E - 33rd & Halsted (Chicago)

3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Kit - Grilled Chicken$33.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, choice of protein, tortillas, salsa, Mexican rice & refried beans. All packaged individually for family-style serving two.
Grilled Chicken Club$11.00
Grilled Chicken, chipotle aioli, bacon, chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, brioche bun.
Grilled Chicken Jibarito$10.00
crispy plantain, grilled chicken, choice of sauce, melted cheddar, cilantro-lime slaw.
More about Nana, Ajo & Taco E - 33rd & Halsted (Chicago)

Browse other tasty dishes in Bridgeport

Cake

Salmon

Chili

Nachos

Pork Chops

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Bridgeport to explore

DePaul

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

River North

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ravenswood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Andersonville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston