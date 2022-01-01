Bucktown restaurants you'll love

Vietnamese rice noodles tossed in a vibrant turmeric and lemon grass curry with fresh herbs and dipping sauce (nuoc cham - a sweet, sour, savory and spicy sauce made with lime, chile, garlic, fish sauce and palm sugar). Please select "Make mine vegan/vegetarian" for this dietary restriction even if you select Tofu (the seasoning not vegan unless requested).

gf: gluten friendly

vr*: vegan/vegetarian on request

