Bucktown bars & lounges you'll love

Snakes & Lattes image

 

Snakes & Lattes

1965 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bún (gf, vr*)$14.00
Vietnamese rice noodles tossed in a vibrant turmeric and lemon grass curry with fresh herbs and dipping sauce (nuoc cham - a sweet, sour, savory and spicy sauce made with lime, chile, garlic, fish sauce and palm sugar). Please select "Make mine vegan/vegetarian" for this dietary restriction even if you select Tofu (the seasoning not vegan unless requested).
gf: gluten friendly
vr*: vegan/vegetarian on request
Orange Blossom Semifreddo (gf)$10.00
Frozen Orange Blossom Custard, Cinnamon Almond Streusel
Cheeseburger$16.00
Dill pickles, griddled onions, pepper-sherry mayo, and American cheese on a potato bun. Served with Chipperbec fries.
Savannah Luncheonette image

 

Savannah Luncheonette

1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger Fries$6.00
Cheeseburger, American cheese, fries
Chicken Pot Pie$17.00
Carrots, peas, onion, flaky butter crust, simple salad
Pan-Seared Salmon$24.00
roasted broccoli, quinoa & vegetable couscous
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar image

SEAFOOD

Chef's Special Cocktail Bar

2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dry Chili Chicken$15.50
VERY SPICY- Crispy chicken wok tossed with ginger, garlic, scallion and lots of dried chilies and Sichuan peppercorns.
Dry-Fried Green Beans$9.50
MILD - Wok-fried green beans. Sweet & spicy glaze. Crispy garlic (G)
Mongolian Beef$16.50
SPICY- Tender beef with hoisin, dark soy and chili vinegar. Served with crispy cellophane noodles.
(*G*, *SH*)
Estrella Negra image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Estrella Negra

2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (567 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pozole Chicken Rojo
House-made spicy chicken pozole soup. Like your mama used to make, for when you came home from the mezcaleria later than expected. Garnished with avocado, red cabbage, onions, cilantro and oregano.
Mango Salsa Enchiladas$12.00
Three enchiladas to an order. No mix-n-matching. Choose from our corn & poblano, chicken, chorizo, steak, or shrimp. Comes with your choice of side.
Torta$9.00
Telera bread, bean dip, salsa verde, muenster cheese, tomatoes, chipotle aioli, guacamole and your choice of additional filling. Served with choice side.
The StopAlong image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The StopAlong

1812 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1764 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
LG (16") All The Right Moves$28.00
fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, garlic, e.v.o.o., basil, hot honey, spicy tomato sauce
SM Garlic Knots$6.00
buttery, garlicky, bready, yummy dough knots that slay vampires better than Buffy ever could
LG Garlic Knots$11.00
buttery, garlicky, bready, yummy dough knots that slay vampires better than Buffy ever could
Lottie's image

 

Lottie's

1925 W Cortland St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dive Bar Pub Crawl 2022$40.00
WhirlyBall image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

WhirlyBall

1825 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (246 reviews)
Takeout
