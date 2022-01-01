Bucktown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Bucktown
More about Snakes & Lattes
Snakes & Lattes
1965 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Bún (gf, vr*)
|$14.00
Vietnamese rice noodles tossed in a vibrant turmeric and lemon grass curry with fresh herbs and dipping sauce (nuoc cham - a sweet, sour, savory and spicy sauce made with lime, chile, garlic, fish sauce and palm sugar). Please select "Make mine vegan/vegetarian" for this dietary restriction even if you select Tofu (the seasoning not vegan unless requested).
gf: gluten friendly
vr*: vegan/vegetarian on request
|Orange Blossom Semifreddo (gf)
|$10.00
Frozen Orange Blossom Custard, Cinnamon Almond Streusel
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Dill pickles, griddled onions, pepper-sherry mayo, and American cheese on a potato bun. Served with Chipperbec fries.
More about Savannah Luncheonette
Savannah Luncheonette
1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Kids Cheeseburger Fries
|$6.00
Cheeseburger, American cheese, fries
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$17.00
Carrots, peas, onion, flaky butter crust, simple salad
|Pan-Seared Salmon
|$24.00
roasted broccoli, quinoa & vegetable couscous
More about Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
SEAFOOD
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Dry Chili Chicken
|$15.50
VERY SPICY- Crispy chicken wok tossed with ginger, garlic, scallion and lots of dried chilies and Sichuan peppercorns.
|Dry-Fried Green Beans
|$9.50
MILD - Wok-fried green beans. Sweet & spicy glaze. Crispy garlic (G)
|Mongolian Beef
|$16.50
SPICY- Tender beef with hoisin, dark soy and chili vinegar. Served with crispy cellophane noodles.
(*G*, *SH*)
More about Estrella Negra
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Estrella Negra
2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pozole Chicken Rojo
House-made spicy chicken pozole soup. Like your mama used to make, for when you came home from the mezcaleria later than expected. Garnished with avocado, red cabbage, onions, cilantro and oregano.
|Mango Salsa Enchiladas
|$12.00
Three enchiladas to an order. No mix-n-matching. Choose from our corn & poblano, chicken, chorizo, steak, or shrimp. Comes with your choice of side.
|Torta
|$9.00
Telera bread, bean dip, salsa verde, muenster cheese, tomatoes, chipotle aioli, guacamole and your choice of additional filling. Served with choice side.
More about The StopAlong
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The StopAlong
1812 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|LG (16") All The Right Moves
|$28.00
fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, garlic, e.v.o.o., basil, hot honey, spicy tomato sauce
|SM Garlic Knots
|$6.00
buttery, garlicky, bready, yummy dough knots that slay vampires better than Buffy ever could
|LG Garlic Knots
|$11.00
buttery, garlicky, bready, yummy dough knots that slay vampires better than Buffy ever could