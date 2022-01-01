Burritos in Bucktown

Burrito Meal image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Estrella Negra

2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (567 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Meal$9.00
Spinach wheat flour tortilla stuffed with house bean dip, choice of stuffing, cheese, chipotle sauce, avocado, rice and a side of salsa verde. Served with choice of side.
More about Estrella Negra
Boca Loca Taqueria image

TACOS

Boca Loca Taqueria

2009 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Burrito$12.75
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, Grilled skirt steak
Pollo Burrito$11.75
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, ancho Chile braised chicken
More about Boca Loca Taqueria

