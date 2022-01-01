Cake in
Bucktown restaurants that serve cake
Savannah Luncheonette
1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
No reviews yet
Upside Down Carrot Cake
$8.00
Vanilla ice cream, caramel, praline pecans
More about Savannah Luncheonette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bristol
2152 N Damen, Chicago
Avg 4.6
(2832 reviews)
Basque Cake - to go
$12.00
Chocolate
More about The Bristol
